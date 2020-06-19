Best solar lights: illuminate your garden space on many a balmy evening
Our pick of the best solar lights will brighten up your outdoor space all summer long. Functional and stylish, you just need a little help from the sun
Illuminating your garden with the best solar lights available right now is quite simply a must for summer. Whether you’ve a large garden, a small patio, or even a balcony as your only outdoor space, solar lights really can make your surroundings that extra bit special.
From solo entertaining and alfresco zoom calls, to dinner parties, BBQs and more, we’ve selected the latest beautiful and functional solar lighting options that will work for your space, style and budget.
Scroll down to find your perfect solar lights, then take a look at our best outdoor lights for even more great buys for your garden.
Best solar lights for every space
1. Lights4fun Set of 2 Rattan Solar Powered LED Outdoor Garden Lanterns
Best solar lights: keep your outdoor settings stylish with this lovely pair of rattan lanterns
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Rattan is a trend that isn’t going away in a hurry and these lanterns are sure to bring the feeling of summer to your surroundings. The flickering amber bulbs imitate a real golden flame, making these a great alternative to candles on an outdoor dining table or even small coffee table (especially if kids are about). You can even hang these from up high, using the built-in handle. Sturdy, well designed and modern to boot, simply switch them on when fully charged and brighten up dinner time (or cocktail hour) in an instant.
Buy the Lights4fun Set of 2 Rattan Solar Powered LED Outdoor Garden Lanterns
2. Lucena Tassel Solar Lantern Trio
Best solar lights for big gardens: cool, contemporary, functional and with tassels, what's not to love?
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Brand new this season, this trio of lanterns are perfect to create a boho vibe in your outside space. A statement piece, these promise a warm glow for up to 8 hours when fully charged and we can’t get enough of the tassels.
Each lantern is 40cm in diameter, and wherever you choose to display them – hang them together on different levels, separately in neighbouring trees or from a pergola perhaps – they are sure to bring joy to your surroundings.
Buy the Lucena Tassel Solar Lantern Trio
3. Ranex Solar LED Wall Light with Motion Sensor
Best bright solar garden light: ideal for security and to keep intruders at bay
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
We had to include a practical number, of course, and this LED wall light is the perfect fit. The motion sensor will not only help you avoid any run-ins with the garden hose, or worse, half-filled paddling pool, but it will also give you peace of mind around intruders.
It's a sturdy, well designed – and not unsightly – number, then the fact that it has integrated solar power means that you won't need to faff around buying or changing bulbs because it will charge 'naturally' during the day, then shine in the evening, if and when motion is detected.
Buy the Ranex Solar LED Wall Light with Motion Sensor
4. Solar Crystal Ball String Lights
Best solar lights for garden parties: these look gorgeous and shine bright (even in the rain)
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
These festoon-style solar light bulbs are about as swanky as they come, and this 24ft garland of 30 crystal balls is perfect for display high above dining and seating areas, from a pergola or in a luscious green canopy.
These will emit a fair bit of light – far more powerful than some other fairy lights – making them both functional and beautiful. And, when they come waterproof, warm-white in colour and complete with eight fun lighting modes, these are sure to get the party started.
Buy the Solar Crystal Ball String Lights
5. Solar String Lights
Best solar lights for trees: simple and so much more than your average fairy light
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For a luxurious, striking and versatile addition to all types of garden, these warm white lights are just the ticket. Guaranteed to add the ambiance you’re looking for, whether you choose to drape these over hedges, large container plants or amongst the trees. The 400 warm LEDs lights are set on a green wire and they will take a night under the stars to a new level of lovely.
Buy the Solar String Lights
6. Solar String Festoon Lights
Best solar lights for small gardens: on-trend and easy to display, these will transform every tiny space
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
We're seeing festoon lights everywhere this year. The simple but cool and industrial style of these solar lights can complement lots of different garden settings, whether you're decking out your outside living room or trying to add more character to your tiny balcony. These are faff-free and will be able to create the relaxed atmosphere you're looking for.
Buy the Solar String Festoon Lights
How to buy the best solar lights
Solar lighting is a no-brainer for all gardens, saving you on electricity bills by using a very renewable source of energy, dear old sunlight. They are fuss-free, usually requiring little to no installation – depending on the style of light you choose – and aesthetics-wise, there are some very beautiful designs on the market.
Use yours for practicality, security, to illuminate the best garden furniture for alfresco soirees, or to highlight your expert planting. Solar lights really are a great option for low-maintenance outdoor lighting, so your options are endless.
How to use solar lights
The charging panel may be integrated to the lighting, but If your solar lights come with the charger on a stake, then then it’s simply a case of sticking the stake in the ground where the sun hits, and hanging your lights where you so wish.
A wall light will need to be fitted, of course, but the key to ensuring that your solar lights work efficiently, is to keep the sensor in direct sunlight for the stated minimum amount of time to ensure it is fully charged – usually between 4-8 hours.
How long do solar lights last?
The best solar powered lights should remain in fine working order for at least two years, with LEDs standing the best chance of a longer lifespan.
Check out our other garden lighting ideas:
- Best outdoor lighting ideas for every space and budget
- Create a party vibe with on-trend festoon lights
- Keep warm after dark with our best fire pits
-
-
Gravel patio ideas: 12 chic ways to style stony outdoor living spaces
Ideas From country-classic pea gravel patio ideas to more contemporary looks, you'll find tons of gorgeous inspiration here
By Holly Crossley •
-
Patio furniture deals: the best outdoor sales of 2021
Furniture Find a bargain with these patio furniture deals; the biggest savings in this month's outdoor furniture sales from cheap outdoor sofas to discount dining sets
By Amy Lockwood •
-
Outdoor lighting ideas: 40 stylish ways to create a cozy glow in your garden after dark
Ideas Illuminate your space with these outdoor lighting ideas – from ambience-boosting designs to practical solutions
By Ellen Finch •
-
Festoon light ideas: 24 fun ways to light up your garden in style
Ideas Take your pick from these twinkling festoon light ideas and add a laid-back ambience to your plot after dark
By Ellen Finch •
-
Outdoor lighting design: how to plan garden lighting with confidence
How To Our expert advice on outdoor lighting design will help you learn how to plan garden lighting, giving your space a professional edge with simple, game-changing tips
By Jill Morgan •
-
Outdoor tree lighting ideas: 11 ways to create a gorgeously glowing scene
Ideas Does your plot need an extra dose of ambience? Then these outdoor tree lighting ideas are for you
By Holly Crossley •
-
Patio lighting ideas: 16 ways to illuminate your plot with pendants, fairy lights, stakes and more
Ideas These stunning patio lighting ideas will add an extra dose of ambience to your plot
By Holly Crossley •
-
Best outdoor Christmas lights: 8 festive finds to light up your home
Outdoor Living Our pick of the Best outdoor Christmas lights are sure to make your home shine the brightest...
By Hebe Hatton •
-
5 garden lighting ideas for pathways to welcome you home in style this autumn
Ideas Create a welcoming glow for you and your family with our favourite ways to light your garden paths
By Sophie Warren-Smith •
-
The best outdoor wall lights: illuminate your garden in style
Buying Guide With our pick of the best outdoor wall lights you can light up pathways, patios and porches with ease
By Sarah Warwick •