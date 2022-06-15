Best garden sprinklers: 6 top sprinkler systems to keep your grass green and luscious

The easy way to water your lawn is with the best garden sprinklers. Especially during the summer, when heat waves are in full swing, garden sprinklers are the best way to keep on top of irrigation. Allowing you to do other things whilst your garden is being nourished, a garden sprinkler is a warm-weather must-have. After all, no one wants their garden drying up or turning yellow in the sun. Still, garden sprinklers are a worthy investment (though they don’t cost much), since you’ll reap the rewards of consistent grass growth all year round.

Want a lawn luscious, rich and green? Of course you do. And with this round-up of the best sprinkler systems for your garden, you’ll easily achieve it. Whether you have a small patch of grass or a large outside space with beds and borders that deserve water-time too, there’s a sprinkler for you. From the best round sprinkler to the best oscillating sprinkler, and even the best versatile sprinkler you can also use to shower your flowers by hand, you’ll find a type that you like.

But remember, all garden sprinklers need to be connected to a hose. So if you’re in need of a new one, then see our best garden hose guide to be irrigation-ready. And if you're going on holiday this summer then the best self-watering systems will water your plants while you’re away. Clever right?

Best garden sprinklers for lush lawns and borders

1. Hozelock Rectangular Sprinkler plus Best overall sprinkler for all-round use Specifications Suitable for : Big lawns Coverage: Up to 180 square metres Reasons to buy + Even coverage + Full or part rectangle settings + Two-year guarantee + Sled base for sloping outdoor spaces Reasons to avoid - Design is not as sleek as others

Hozelock is a well known brand for all your water and garden needs. You’ve probably already heard of it, and there's a reason why.

Their rectangular sprinkler plus, in particular, is a stand out favourite for many, with an easy-to-use design and practical qualities you can always rely on. In a firefighter yellow, we do think it could be a little easier on the eye. But with all-round functionality, it does the job of keeping your garden watered and plants damp, and has done for many years.

It has coverage of up to 180 square metres with 15 jets, which can be adjusted to a part rectangle if needed. Don't worry about not having enough water pressure as you may require with other garden sprinklers, as this overall best sprinkler can cope from 1-10 bar without compromising on coverage. Another handy feature? Its sled base will keep it secure on uneven ground and sloping grass patches.

2. Hozelock Ultra Twist Sprinkler Gun Best versatile sprinkler Specifications Suitable for : Hand spraying plants, sprinkling the lawn Coverage: up to 69 square metres Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 spray and sprinkle settings + Great for all types of gardens + Versatile design for play and spray Reasons to avoid - Not as high coverage as others - Base not as sturdy

The twist gun from Hozelock not only looks pretty cool but will do its job of cooling down your lawn. It’s a two-in-one waterer you can shoot at your flower beds or turn 90 degrees and let it sit on your lawn to sprinkle the grass around it.

Since it is in a gun design, we found it doesn't sit as well on the ground. It does slightly lean towards a certain side. Yet what's impressive is its four spray settings that range from a powerful single spray for direct watering, to a light mist to shower over delicate flowers. Just turn the yellow head, hear it click and spray as you go.

We have tested this best garden sprinkler. In fact, it’s been owned by a member of our team for many years - usual for the Hozelock brand, we’ve found. Used in many impromptu water fights during the depths of a heatwave, to rid the dog of mud and dirt and to give water to all parts of the lawn (with a move around the garden) we can vouch for it being the most versatile. At an affordable price too, this best multi-use sprinkler will do more than you bargained for.

Louise Oliphant Ecommerce Writer 'Me and my family have had this garden sprinkler by Hozelock for years! With an unusual-shaped garden, that's not quite square, it works brilliantly for reaching all areas (if we move it around) including the corners of our flower beds. The adjustable settings are equally suitable for the delicate plants that need tending to and the vegetables that are growing in a patch at the back. Though the best thing this sprinkler is for? Hosing down the dog after a muddy walk! Oh, and of course water fights when it's really hot.'

3. Gardena Oscillating Sprinkler Aquazoom M Best oscillating sprinkler Specifications Suitable for : Even, all-round coverage Coverage: Up to 250 square metres Reasons to buy + Adjustable coverage range with slider + Either left, right or both side spray + 5-year guarantee Reasons to avoid - Lightweight and a little flimsy

Oscillating? To swing or move back and forth in a regular rhythm - pretty useful for when you’re wanting to water both sides of your garden or perhaps just the plants. Easily adjustable with a slider that measures how far you want your sprays to stretch and a setting to choose either side, this best oscillating sprinkler will generously water your garden without having to be repositioned.

The Aquazoom has reviews for days, with users loving it for its flexible practicality and ease of use that is sure to outlast its five-year warranty. The only thing setting it apart from its Hozelock pro competitor? Its supporting feet are a little flimsy and don’t quite plant the sprinkler firmly on the ground. But for the price, you’re getting a good sprinkler that is sure to give you plenty (of water coverage) for your money.

4. Hozelock Round Sprinkler Plus Best round sprinkler Specifications Suitable for: Round gardens and lawns Coverage: Up to 254 square metres Reasons to buy + Even coverage + 2 different spray settings + Sled base for all surfaces Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for rectangular gardens - Design is not as sleek as others

Another garden tool favourite from Hozelock is their round sprinkler plus. With four rotating arms that achieve up to 254 square metre coverage, you’ll be able to keep your plants and grass watered, at the same time. As well as hydrating with the jet spray, this best round sprinkler comes with a mist setting to water delicate plants and seedlings. Just turn the knob to change the setting - easy.

While we haven't tested this sprinkler for ourselves, many reviewers deem it practical and reliable, with the colour taking the biggest hit. Reviews suggest those with a circular garden benefit most with all round coverage, and those without were left with dry patches after moving the sprinkler to water all bases. Thus, we wouldn't recommend this for those with rectangular or square-shaped spaces.

A traditional favourite is this brass sprinkler attachment from Rain bird. Universally used with any click hose system, there’s no need for a plug as with others, like with Hozelock. Made from metal, rather than plastic, this sprinkler is less likely to break from wear and tear. And we actually think it looks better, let alone being better for the environment.

The classic sprinkler is best-selling for exactly that reason. No overcomplicated settings or fancy add-ons, this sprinkler is fuss-free, easy to install and use. Universally used with any click hose system, there’s no need for an adapter. Simply, screw onto your hose, adjust to either full 360 degree or part circle from 20 to 340 degree coverage and turn on the tap. You might have guessed it doesn't have more than one setting, so be careful when watering delicate flower beds and seedlings. Ultimately, If you’re looking for a simple sprinkler that will last for years to come, Rain bird's brass tap will do just fine.

6. GRÜNTEK Mini - Lawn Sprinkler Best mini sprinkler for small gardens Specifications Suitable for: Watering small patches of grass or flower beds Coverage: Up to 308 square metres Reasons to buy + Small, compact design + 16 water nozzles Reasons to avoid - One spray setting - Coverage depends on water pressure

Due to its compact design that won’t take up much room on your lawn, this mini sprinkler by Gruntek is best for small- to medium-sized gardens. Don’t underestimate it however, it’s small design doesn’t compromise its 360 degree coverage nor its impressive 16 nozzle sprays that boast a powerful jet.

And the reviews by small lawn owners show users are equally impressed. Whilst its spray distance is supposed to be determined by water pressure, many compliment its ability to work well in spite of low levels. This mini sprinkler has also been recommended as the best irrigation solution for new turfs and lawns that need direct, regular watering. Sometimes multiple settings aren't needed it seems.

How to choose the best sprinkler system for your garden

When looking for the best garden sprinkler, you'll want to have a few things close to mind. To help make your search process that little bit easier, we've outlined some of the key concerns below, as well as some commonly asked questions.

Coverage

To get the job done as efficiently as possible you’ll want a sprinkler with an appropriate amount of coverage to suit your garden. Generally, most will want even coverage to sustain all-over growth. But while some promise even coverage whatever your water pressure, do bear in mind that with others you may get less coverage if your water pressure is relatively low. Are you looking to water from a 360 degree angle, or perhaps you want to focus on one side of the lawn? Where you're wanting to water is an important question to ask as you look to their rotation spans.

Suitable for & settings

Adjustability is key depending on what you want to water. If your lawn is in need of a little hydration (as it will during summer and especially heatwave months), then a strong jet works great for your lawn care needs.

On the other hand, when the flower beds and seedling areas need spraying, a mist or shower is better with delicate subjects. This takes extra consideration - see our tips on watering plants for helpful how-tos.

Therefore a sprinkler that at least comes with two settings that you can alternate between is best for versatile tending to your garden. Paths, driveways, fences and even pets could do with a hose down at times, so it's worth thinking about how far your sprinkler settings can stretch.

How much water will my sprinkler use?

Is it better to hand water or use a sprinkler? Usually, hand watering is not the most quickest method of watering your garden, but it is undeniably a smart way to conserve water. For this reason, we'd suggest that when using a garden sprinkler you check the optimum time to irrigate. If it's too hot, the water will evaporate too quickly to adequately nourish the grass so in summer you will have to wait until sunset or your garden is in shade. Our garden water saving tips include more expert advice on responsible watering.

What about the kids?

For adults, garden sprinklers should be functional and high performance, but for kids, they need to be fun. Make sure you get it right for your little ones and explore our best garden sprinklers for kids. We won't blame you if you want to get involved too.

How we chose and tested the best garden sprinklers

Only one of these best garden sprinkles has been tried first hand by our team. Though it’s worth mentioning it’s been through a thorough testing process - one that you could say has lasted (and survived) many years. Hozelock’s Ultra-twist Spray Gun has been used through some of the hottest heatwaves, and the driest of summers in a fairly large garden that gets lots of use. The water pressure is moderate and enough to sustain the sprinkler that has, at times, been on for hours on end. Patches in the grass have grown, whilst plants and vegetable plots have been nourished.

As for the rest on this list, we’ve scoped out reviews to ensure they’re the very best, as recommended by customers themselves. We’ve taken into account the different watering needs of people with different garden spaces and compared them for their price, practicality and durability. With rising water prices and the usage becoming a concern amongst many, we’ve also made sure to consider whether the spray out weighs the cost. If you’re in need of a garden sprinkler this summer, then these are the best to choose from.