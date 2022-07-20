This flower is revealed as the most popular on Instagram this summer

Plant trends come and go but the classic rose is the most Instagrammable flower this summer, according to new research, gathering more than 79 million hashtags from fans who love to share its beauty and grace.

The study, conducted by gardening experts All About Gardening, analysed hashtag counts of more than 100 different types of flowers on Instagram to establish which flower is the most popular on the social media platform.

Roses topped the list, with cheerful sunflowers and versatile tulips making up the top three, followed by elegant orchids and gorgeous, easy to grow peonies.

So if you've been falling behind with your roses care, perhaps now is the time to get it back on track so you can share your beautiful blooms online, along with any other favorites from the top three list.

1. Roses

Rose expert Paul Constantine, marketing manager at David Austin Roses (opens in new tab), loves the fact that roses top the list, proving that they are well worth the care needed to keep them looking their best.

Three of his favorite roses this summer are Desdemona, a creamy white, and Gabriel Oak, a very dark pink. 'I also like The Generous Gardener,' he says. 'It’s one of the best climbing roses – it's a soft pink with an amazing fragrance. That’s the wonderful thing about roses, they can offer so many things at once.'

'I'm not surprised that roses top the list as I'm constantly snapping pictures of the roses in my own garden,' says Gardeningetc editor Beth Murton. 'My Emily Brontë rose from David Austin Roses is a particular favorite thanks to its stunning apricot pink blooms.'

2. Sunflowers

According to AllAboutGardening.com (opens in new tab)'s research, sunflowers are the second most popular flower with 14 million hashtags.

'There are 9.7 million posts using the hashtag ‘sunflower’ as well as 5 million using the hashtag ‘sunflowers’, leading to a combined hashtag count of 14.7 million – the second highest number for any flower,' says an All About Gardening spokesperson.

Sunflowers are popular because being heat-tolerant, pest-resistant and fast-growing, they’re relatively easy to grow, either in pots or for maximum impact and height, in a bed of fertile soil in a sheltered spot.

Sunflowers are also a wonderful way to attract birds to your garden – they love the seeds.

(Image credit: Katrin Ray Shumakov/Moment/Getty Images)

3. Tulips

Tulips are revealed as the third most Instagrammable flower, amassing 11.4 million combined hashtags. There are so many different types of tulips that everyone can find their favorite, and they make great cutting garden flowers.

To avoid wilting and dropping, cut the stems at an angle before you place them in a vase. This removes air and increases the water flow through the stem.