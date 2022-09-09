Best grill 2022: 11 reviewed buys rated by the experts

We made it our mission to test a range of grills this summer. The result? Our best grills guide just below, which features 11 incredible buys, out of which we've managed to test 6 barbecues in total. From the likes of Weber, Char-Broil, Heston Blumenthal's Everdure and many more brands.

Looking for an easy-to-use gas model? Perhaps or you'd prefer something smart and app-connected so that you can cook your chicken from your sofa? Maybe you want a portable model to bring with you to the beach?

The team at Gardeningetc can help you decide on a grill for your needs, whether you are an avid alfresco cook or you only barbecue food a few times a year for burgers and a bit of halloumi. We don't judge either way. No matter the size of your space, or the depth of your budget, there's sure to be something to suit your requirements in this guide.

If you already know that you'd like a gas model, then you can head on over to our best gas grills buying guide and jump straight in. Otherwise, we'll kick things off before the weather gets worse...

The best grills of 2022

1. Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS The best grill you can buy Specifications Cooking surface: 669 sq.in Fuel: Gas Burners: 3 Smart: Yes Side burner: Yes Reasons to buy + 3 gas burners + Large cooking area + Built-in smart cooking technology + Strong, sturdy, and built to last + Impressive warranty Reasons to avoid - Takes a while to assemble it - A top-of-the-range BBQ with a price tag to match

If you like smart tech then you're going to love cooking on this smart grill. Once you've built the Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS (it takes a bit of time), you'll be able to monitor everything from your phone, so you can simply let the gas grill do all the hard work while you relax in the backyard. It's this built-in smart technology that gives this grill its premium price.

There's no denying that this grill is big in stature so if you want to store it inside during the colder months then you'll need a large space in your shed or garage. The side tables don't drop down flat either, so you can't even reduce the width of the BBQ to help with storage. It would be worth investing in a suitable cover if you want or need to keep it outside.

It's advised in the manual that the grill will need a thorough deep clean at least twice a year, but if you use it fairly regularly then you should aim to do this quarterly. The instructions are pretty comprehensive and this took us around 45 minutes to do when reviewing it.

2. Weber Genesis SPX-435 The best smart grill Specifications Cooking surface: 994 sq. in Fuel: Gas Burners: 4 Smart: Yes Side burner: Yes Reasons to buy + Feature-packed + Great for large families Reasons to avoid - Large price tag - Huge size - Long assembly time - Can't stay at one temperature

The newest Weber grill to join the Genesis family, the SPX-435 is brilliant for any budding chefs, or for anyone who takes cooking on their grill seriously. This smart grill offers everything you need to cook a wow-worthy feast outdoors, to impress your neighbors and your dinner guests. Moreover, its features make it easy to use whether you are cooking for 4 or 24 people. It offers almost 1,000 square inches of cooking space in total, plus it has a side burner.

The Weber Genesis SPX-435 is capable of cooking anything. This even includes your Thanksgiving turkey, plus extras. Even better? You can use it after dark thanks to its built-in lighting, plus it has plenty of space to keep any food warm to help balance timings. It features heaps of storage including two side tables (one of which is a secret burner) for extra prep space. It also has a storage locker underneath. It has a thermometer probe to ensure your meat and fish are properly cooked to perfection, this probe is smart and will notify your phone once your food is ready. Just bear in mind that this grill can't keep itself at a set temperature without your help.

When it comes to storage, you'll need to ensure you have somewhere spacious for this grill to live in the wetter months. A large grill like this does require some time spent on maintenance. The grill grates need to be brushed before each use and you'll need to check for grease and discard any that might be lurking in the grill's tray.

3. Big Green Egg Large The very best Kamado grill Specifications Cook surface: 262 sq. in Fuel: Charcoal Burners: Not Applicable Smart: No Side burner: No Reasons to buy + Very simple to use + Built-in temperature gauge + Versatile + You can grill quite a few times with one load of lump charcoal Reasons to avoid - Cart not included in the price

If you have preconceived notions about charcoal grills – throw them out. The Large Big Green Egg, as featured in our best kamado grill (opens in new tab) guide, surpasses everything you think you know about charcoal grilling and is a great one to introduce you to this grilling style. This kamado-style grill and smoker is designed with an interior ceramic material that allows for temperatures of up to 750 degrees and versatile cooking experiences, including baking, roasting, grilling, or smoking.

Many people dislike charcoal grills because the lighting process can seem complicated, but that’s not the case with this egg. Just fill up the Large Big Green Egg with lump charcoal (never use briquets or lighter fluid), open the chimney and bottom draft door, and then light a fire starter. It takes 15 minutes to heat to about 400 degrees. Manage the temperature by opening and closing the chimney and watch the temperature move up and down on the built-in gauge.

You can cook quite a bit on the Large Big Green Egg, from steaks to ribs, vegetables, soups, and chili. Smoking meats, like fall-of-the-bone ribs, brisket, or salmon, is easily done with this grill. Bake desserts, bread, or even a pizza (especially with the added purchase of a convEGGtor, a ceramic barrier that allows for indirect cooking). The only drawback is that the price for the Large Big Green Egg doesn’t include a cart to hold the grill, which is necessary if you don’t have an outdoor kitchen which you want to integrate the grill into.

4. Char-Griller Akorn The best charcoal grill Specifications Cook surface: 445 sq. in Fuel: Gas Burners: 1 Smart: Yes Side burner: No Reasons to buy + Affordable + Wi-Fi connected + Compact + Built-in meat probe and fan + Two side shelves with hooks + Super large cook surface and warming rack Reasons to avoid - Meat probe wasn't always accurate whilst testing - Burns charcoal fast

This compact and affordable grill from Char-Griller comes highly rated by our reviewer Alex. She enjoyed using this gas grill in her yard, for cooking everything from veggies to fish and meat, all at the same time. It's very easy to use thanks to its smart capabilities, which means that you can cook alfresco minus the stress of timings, and without the need to constantly check on your barbecue. It has a generous cooking area considering its compact size, and it even has a warming rack.

A very simple to use grill, it has porcelain-coated steel and cast-iron cooking grates though you'll need to season them ahead of use. What we love about this grill is that you can set the desired temperature and it will alert you once it's ready for your food. It also has a built-in meat probe and a fan, plus a removable warming rack. It's great for cooking for large parties. It offers plenty of onboard storage thanks to two side shelves and a couple of hooks for your tools. Plus, it has a shelf underneath the actual grill for holding drinks, etc...

Whilst cooking, we noticed that this grill did burn through charcoal quite fast. When it comes to cleaning and maintenance, ash removal is simple. You can roll it back into your garage afterward or buy a cover and leave it out.

5. Char-Broil Gas2Coal 3 Burner Grill The best hybrid grill Specifications Cook surface: 420 sq. in Fuel: Gas and coal Burners: 3 Smart: No Side burner: Yes Reasons to buy + Hybrid BBQ + Comes in a range of sizes + Easy to transition from gas to coal + Side burner included + Easy to clean + Warming rack included + Thermometer dial on the lid + Plenty of cooking space for the whole family Reasons to avoid - The side burner is a little low - Assembly took a while

Can't decide whether to cook on gas, or cook on coal? The Char-Broil Gas2Coal can do both. This is something which our reviewer loved about it; it was so convenient to be able to cook with gas, and tasty after throwing on some authentic smokey charcoal. The cooking results were preferred when cooking with charcoal, but the gas burners were so easy to ignite and made for a quick BBQ with painless clean-up. It really is the best of both worlds.

Assembly, however, did take a while but it was totally worth it. And another thing to note is that the side burner grate is positioned high above the burner itself, which means it's vulnerable to gusts of wind and also takes a while to heat a saucepan or frying pan. This is easy enough to just put down the cover of this burner and use it as a resting place, though.

Cleaning and maintaining the Gas2Coal is relatively easy and is something which should be done after every use. It's a little messier to clean after using the coal owing to having to dispose of the ashes, but this is something which is to be expected when cooking with this fuel type.

6. Weber Go Anywhere The best portable grill Specifications Cook surface: 160 sq. in Fuel: Charcoal Burners: Not Applicable Smart: No Side burner: No Reasons to buy + Easy to store + Great for terraces or balconies + Ideal if you have no garage storage + Cleans in dishwasher + Hinged lid + Great for traveling + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not the best for parties - No built-in thermometer dial

If you are searching for a portable grill to take on vacations, or on a camping trip, then this one from Weber is brilliant. In fact, we tested it on a city terrace that's compact in size, and it fared very well. It offers everything a normal-size charcoal can, without a huge amount of floor space required to do so. It's the best bet for anyone short on space with a tiny budget and a small family to feed. Plus, it's totally faff-free with no extra features such as a side burner or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Equipped with a lid, you can use this grill to cook anything from a dozen burgers to kebabs, sausages, and even large joints of meat and veggies, too. Just bear in mind it doesn't have a built-in temperature dial. The size of its cooking space is impressive considering its footprint, though you might need to batch cook on it if you are cooking for a large group. You can also use it to indirectly cook your food and you could create a keep warm area on your grill. This all-in-one unit is easy to store and even easier to cart around. Its legs are foldable and help keep the grill secure when not in use. It's super easy to clean due to its compact size and you can put its grates in a dishwasher for ease.

This grill also comes in a gas version for those who are interested in a portable grill but want the ease of gas cooking.

7. Weber Smokey Joe Premium The best small grill Specifications Cooking surface: 147 sq. in Fuel: Charcoal Burners: Not Applicable Smart: No Side burner: No Reasons to buy + Compact and lightweight + Simple to use and clean + Decent amount of cooking space + Lid + holder for it + Comes in 6 different colors Reasons to avoid - No handles for carrying apart from the handle on the lid - The tuck-n-carry lid isn't the most secure for transporting

At just 14.5" in diameter, this tabletop grill is the best buy for anyone with a smaller yard, terrace, or balcony to work with. It's a great option if you're on a smaller budget, too. Not to mention that it cooks burgers exceptionally well, plus you can fit more than you would think on its cooking space. We tested this grill over a number of uses and have decided it's best for anyone who needs something compact that won't take up any floor space in their yard.

Compact and lightweight at just 7.7lbs, this grill stands on three legs and it comes with a lid so that you can evenly cook your food every time. This lid will give your food a desirable yet subtle smoky taste, and with enough cooking space for 6+ burgers or three steaks, you could also use this grill to cook a small chicken with ease. We even used it to cook an entire Tomahawk steak. Just bear in mind that since it's fuelled with charcoal it doesn't have temperature control. The lid also can sit on a stand to shield wind away whilst your grill is lighting, or whilst it's lit.

Due to its nature, you can take this grill with you to the beach, for a picnic, or even on vacation. Its lid handle even tucks under the main handle, though we noticed when testing that this isn't the most secure if you are worried about ash or charcoal spillage. It's available in 6 fancy color options and it can easily fit under your arm for carrying, or inside a cabinet for storing, and you can leave it outside if need be. When it comes to cleaning, just give the cooking grates a rinse in your sink and wipe down the interior. It's pretty simple to keep clean.

8. Traeger PRO 575 Pellet Grill The best smoker grill Specifications Cooking surface: 575 sq. in Fuel: Wood pellets Burners: Not Applicable Smart: Yes Side burner: No Reasons to buy + Smart + Easy to use + Large cooking space + Versatile + Self-fueling Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Pellets are hard to find - Large in size

We were blown away in testing by how powerful the Traeger PRO 575 Pellet Grill is when it comes to smoking, grilling, and cooking. It's definitely one for serious cooks, or for anyone who likes to impress their guests. Cook fish, meat, and veggies with this pellet grill. It's got a drum-shaped body that can fit larger cuts of meat, too. It's an ideal buy for anyone with plenty of patio space, and a love for outdoor cooking.

A Wi-Fi-operated smoker grill? You heard us right. You can receive alerts when your food reaches the ideal temperature, and monitor your grill from the Traeger app even when you're indoors. Simply fill the hopper with pellets, plug it in, switch it on at the back, select the temperature you want it to reach, press the ignite button and you’re sorted. It automatically adds more pellets when required, and if you're cooking a joint of meat it makes sense to use the meat probe. This connects to your phone so that you can check cooking progress as you rustle up a side salad or clean the house before guests arrive. Considering its size, it's also quite simple to clean after use, too.

9. Everdure Furnace Gas BBQ The best looking grill Specifications Cooking surface: 466 sq. in Fuel: Gas Burners: 3 Smart: No Side burner: No Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Great color range + Sizeable + Looks great + Storage shelf Reasons to avoid - Slightly tricky to clean - Pricey since it's not smart - No keep warm area

The latest grill from world-renowned chef Heston Blumenthal, the Everdure Furnace is the ultimate gas grill for anyone with a keen eye for cooking, and for those who would rather spend money on something that's created with style in mind. This do-it-all model can have your food cooked fast, whilst looking lovely in your yard and impressing your guests in more ways than one. While testing, we found that it's great for amateurs and chefs alike, and we loved that it has three burners that you can individually control. It's a prime example of both function and form.

Ready to cook within 5 minutes, you can use this gas grill to cook pretty much anything you desire. With a built-in temperature gauge, it's easy to use even when you're cooking for a large group of people. It's plenty sizeable for tackling a party, in fact, it can cook up to 28 burgers at one time, and it has heaps of space so that you can separate your burgers from your wings and your veggies. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a keep warm space although you could use one of the burners on the lowest temperature for this. Design-wise, it comes in a range of colors and offers storage space underneath for holding everything from your buns to your Ketchup. And in terms of build, it's definitely made to survive years of use, though it's too nice to leave outside for the elements to damage. It's on wheels for easy moving.

We also tested the Everdure Force 2 (opens in new tab) which is a very similar barbecue but with two burners instead of three. We rated this 4 stars out of 5 also. If you have a smaller budget, a smaller family, and a smaller yard, then go for the Force 2 instead of the Furnace.

10. Weber Traveler The best portable gas grill Specifications Cooking surface: 160 sq. in Fuel: Gas Burners: 1 Smart: No Side burner: No Reasons to buy + Folds down for easy storage + Easy to use and clean + Ample cooking space + Handy prep surface + Very easy to assemble Reasons to avoid - Quite heavy for a portable design - Gas canisters are disposable and not very eco-friendly

The smart design is what caught our eye with the Weber Traveler. It has a generous cooking area but folds down to a pull-along for easy transportation. We rated it 4.5-stars out of 5, mostly because of how easy it is to use, clean and cart around. It's app-connected, too, and it offers a handy prep surface. It's the ultimate portable gas grill for large families that might want to avoid a charcoal option. If you're often staycationing, then this is the buy for you.

Beyond the sturdy wheels and grippy handle, this grill is useful for more than just traveling. Because it folds flat we could imagine it propped against the wall of our garage when not in use. It's also got smaller, disposable gas canisters that won't take up much space, either. Whilst handy for being on the go, this is something to consider if you're trying to be eco-conscious. Design aside, we were wowed by the cooking space that Weber has been able to pack into the Traveler. It cooked up corn and an enormous tomahawk steak with plenty of space to spare. We think it could cook for four to six people, easy.

11. George Foreman 22460 Indoor & Outdoor Grill The best electric grill Specifications Cooking surface: 240 sq. in Fuel: Electric Burners: 1 Smart: No Side burner: No Reasons to buy + Indoor or outdoor use + Long cable + Grill designed to reduce fat Reasons to avoid - Having to plug in - No charcoal flavour

Searching for something electric and suitable for use indoors or out? The George Foreman Indoor and Outdoor grill is a perfect choice. This model is a freestanding grill outside, then – ta-da – you can make it a tabletop grill indoors. That’s right, no need to buy twice with this adaptable model. If you’re concerned about healthy eating, you’ll also be happy that the grill promises a 42% reduction in fat. You can also feed a good-sized party with it, too: there’s room for up to 15 portions of meat, fish, or vegetables at a time.

Never mind charcoal or gas cylinders, with this electric grill you just plug in. Worried you’ll be a lonely chef far from your guests? It has a long cord so you won’t miss out on the chat. If you're worried about the accuracy of cooking on an electric grill then rest assured this is designed to allow heat adjustment for meat that’s browned just right.

How we review grills

So we can be sure that we are sharing what is the best grill, we need to have hands-on experience with them. You'll know when we have tested them by keeping a look out for our Gardeingetc badge. Any products you see without this means that we are currently testing them, or we have them on our radars to review at a later date.

Our reviews cover all the really important things which we would like to know before we were to make such an investment. We look at; how easy it is to set up, cook meat and veggies and store and maintain after each use. The overall look and size of the grill is also something for consideration because, after all, we don't all have a large yard to flex our outdoor cooking skills.

It'll take us up to eight weeks to test a grill, which is a little dependent on the weather. Whilst we work our way through the list we've considered what other customers think about the product and have also called upon our grilling knowledge so far, so we can help you decide what would be the best grill for your this summer.

Meet our grill testers below.