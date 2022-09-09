Best gas grills 2022: our top 9 buys

Should you be searching for the best gas grill, you've arrived at just the right place. Gas grills continue to be a firm favorite for most people when choosing a fuel type, either that or people like the best of both worlds with a hybrid option. Why? Gas is easier and faster to ignite, and it offers total temperature control. This is why we tested a load of gas grills in our very own backyards, and we've reported our verdict just below.

We've had hands-on experience with 7 out of 9 of these grills so that you can buy with peace of mind. Whether you're replacing a current model or you've never owned a grill before, gas is a faff-free alternative to coal, and cooking with gas usually makes for an easier clean-up. Saying that, gas grills are known to be a little more expensive than their charcoal counterparts, and they are usually larger in size, too. Just something to bear in mind.

While searching, don't forget that gas grills have burners (much like your hob does), which means that the more burners on offer, the more food you can cook at different temperatures. Some even have side burners for sauces and for cooking side dishes. Gas grills with a built-in warming rack are also quite handy for helping with timings should you be feeding lots of people, and don't forget to ensure that your gas grill has a built-in temperature gauge so that you can tell when it's ready to go.

Ready to get browsing? Scroll for our favorites of the season for 2022. Otherwise, should you be searching for a charcoal or hybrid model, then head over to our best grills guide for more suggestions.

The best gas grills for 2022

1. Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS The very best gas grill Specifications Weight: 172 lb Cooking surface: 669 sq. in Burners: 3 + side Reasons to buy + 3 gas burners + Large cooking area + Built-in smart cooking technology + Strong, sturdy and built to last + Impressive warranty + Excellent side burner Reasons to avoid - Assembly takes a while - High price tag

One of Webers' most immense barbecues to date, the Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS is a serious grill for those who really care about their barbecue. Our editor tried it and she still loves it to date. It's the top gas grill for serious foodies and offers total control over three burners. And, it's definitely built to last.

We enjoyed using the Weber Connect Smart Grilling app for notifications about when our food would be ready. This made it a lot easier to deliver that perfectly medium-rare steak. With a generous cooking area, you can serve up for a large party with this model and the warming rack means you can get all the timings right. There was no problem catering for eight on this grill.

We cooked a range of vegetables, such as sweet corn, peppers, and purple sprouting broccoli, as well as a selection of meats on a different part of the grill. We really enjoyed the height of the grill, and the side burner is also far more capable than many of the grills we have tested.

The stainless-steel Flavorizer Bars of this model promise the flavor barbecued food should have, but with the adjustability of gas and the simplicity of electronic ignition. Weber's Connect app allows you to get smart when barbecuing. It syncs your phone to your grill and allows you to add details on the type of meat you're cooking to get the perfect temperature and timing for your food. A probe also monitors the internal temperature.

Though long (72 steps in total!) assembly is quite straightforward, and it only needs doing once. Also bear in mind it'll arrive on a crate so you'll need (at least) two people to help move it in sections to where you want to call your 'cooking station'. It's mega heavy.

2. Weber Genesis SPX-435 The best luxury gas grill Specifications Weight: 220lbs Cooking surface: 994 sq. in Burners: 4 + side Reasons to buy + Feature-packed + Great for large families + Huge cooking area + Night vision light + Smart technology Reasons to avoid - Large price tag - Huge size - Long assembly time - Can't stay at one temperature

This Weber grill might be large in size, but if you're a keen cook or love grilling outdoors, then this is definitely the purchase you want to make. It takes the guesswork out of cooking entirely and offers a huge amount of cooking space to use so that you can cook everything all at the same time. It has four burners plus a side burner. If you're someone who often hosts in the summer, then this is the grill for you.

With almost 1,000 square inches of cooking space in total, it is jam-packed with all of the features you'll want in your next grill. It offers a night light for when the days start getting shorter, as well as heaps of storage space from side tables to locker storage. It has a keep warm rack for your food, to help with timings, and it comes with a thermometer probe for checking your meats and fish are ready.

The entire grill connects to the Webber Connect App, so that you can control it from indoors, and so that you'll be notified when your food is ready. This way, you can spend more time enjoying yourself, chatting with your guests or even prepping side dishes in the kitchen. Just bear in mind that this grill can't keep itself at a set temperature without your help.

This sizeable grill will need to be covered or put away in a garage in the winter months. It needs a small amount of maintenance before use. You need only brush the grill grates and discard any grease.

3. Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill The very best hybrid grill Specifications Weight: 132.3lbs (4 burner) Cooking surface: 420 sq. in Burners: 2 - 4 + side Reasons to buy + Hybrid model + Warming rack + Side burner + Charcoal tray is easy to store + Loads of cooking space + Easy to clean + Range of sizes Reasons to avoid - Assembly takes time

This is a top choice for those who don't want to compromise when it comes to quality on either cooking mode. It's also easy to clean, and simple to switch between gas and coal plus it features a warming rack for when your timing is a bit off. Not only is it great for cooking for a crowd, but it even has an in-built bottle opener to make for fewer trips to the kitchen.

All you need to do is insert a charcoal tray, which has a shelf directly underneath the grill for when not in use. Even when using the charcoal tray with this grill you ignite the fuel using the gas burner, which lights easily and only needs to burn for 15 minutes to get the perfect temperature in your charcoal. Both gas and charcoal gave amazing results, so it's the best of both worlds.

You can easily tell the temperature of your grill using the in-built gauge which goes up to 350 degrees, which is plenty for any meal. You can use this grill to cook just about anything from halloumi to steak, burgers, and even scallops. It also has a side burner which is perfect for, you guessed it: your side dishes.

Assembly took a while but it's sturdy, reliable, and easy to use. We tested the three burner model, but there are also two and four burner models available.

4. Campingaz 4 Series Premium S Grill The best gas grill for families Specifications Weight: 145.4lbs Cooking surface: 513.4 sq. in Burners: 4 Reasons to buy + Very easy to clean + Speedy and consistent heating + Modular cooking system + Heats fast + Simple to use considering its size + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Assembly took a while

We tested the Campingaz 4 Series Premium S to see if its self-cleaning and modular cooking system was up to the task, and were very impressed. We found that it was more than capable of cooking for over 12 people at once, and the warming rack was great for catering to even more people. Coming in at an affordable price tag, the Campingaz 4 Series Premium S has four burners, a wealth of in-built storage, and a side burner to cook up side dishes.

There's a thermometer on the top lid of the Campingaz 4 Series Premium S that accurately shows the temperature as you're cooking. This helped to make sure our food was still cooking when the lid was down, and because the dials could turn down the temperature with ease, it offers complete control when cooking steak, etc.

If you hate cleaning your barbecue, you're not alone. Campingaz took this into account and created InstaClean Aqua technology that flushes out fat and grease from the grill without any hard work on your part. It really does work, too. Just make sure you have a place to empty it out when it's finished.

5. Everdure Furnace Gas Grill The best looking grill Specifications Weight: 84.66lbs Cooking surface: 466 sq. in Burners: 3 Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Storage shelf + Fast heat up + Eye-catching colours + Ergonomic taps + 3 colors Reasons to avoid - Slightly tricky to clean - Pricey - No keep-warm shelf

The latest barbecue from world-renowned chef Heston Blumenthal, the Everdure Furnace is the ultimate gas barbecue for anyone with a keen eye for cooking, and for those who would rather spend money on a barbecue that's created with style in mind. This do-it-all model can have your food cooked fast, whilst looking lovely in your yard and impressing your guests in more ways than one. While testing, we found that it's great for amateurs and chefs alike, and we loved that it has three burners that you can individually control. It's the prime example of both function and form.

Ready to cook within five minutes, you can use this gas grill to cook pretty much anything you desire. With a built-in temperature gauge, it's easy to use even when you're cooking for a large group of people. It's plenty sizeable for tackling a party, in fact, it can cook up to 28 burgers at one time, and it has heaps of space so that you can separate your burgers from your wings and your veggies. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a keep-warm space although you could use one of the burners on the lowest temperature for this. Design-wise, it comes in a range of colours and offers storage space underneath for holding everything from your buns to your sauces. And in terms of build, it's definitely made to survive years of use, though it's too nice to leave outside for the elements to damage. It's on wheels for easy moving.

We also tested the Everdure Force 2 (opens in new tab) which is a very similar barbecue but with two burners instead of three. We rated this 4 stars out of 5 also. If you have a smaller budget, a smaller family and a smaller yard, then go for the Force 2 instead of the Furnace.

6. Weber Traveler The best gas grill for campers Specifications Weight: 47lbs Cooking surface: 160 sq. in Burners: 1 Reasons to buy + Folds down for easy storage + Easy to use and clean + Ample cooking space + Handy prep surface + Very easy to assemble Reasons to avoid - One burner only - Quite heavy for a portable barbecue - Gas canisters are disposable and not very eco-friendly

Love to camp? The Weber Traveler LP BLK Gas grill is a top pick for you (and it's another one that we've tried hands-on!). It has a generous cooking area but folds down to a pull-along for easy transportation. We rated it 4.5-stars out of 5, mostly because of how easy it is to use, clean, and cart around. It's app-connected, too, and it offers a handy prep surface. It's the ultimate portable gas grill for large families that might want to avoid a charcoal option. If you're often staycationing, then this is the buy for you.

Beyond the sturdy wheels and grippy handle, the Weber Traveler is very capable. It has a surprisingly large 2065cm squared cooking area, which was able to cook up an entire tomahawk steak and lots of corn, with plenty of surplus room on the burner. We think it could cook for four to six people, easy. The grill itself folds flat like a pram, but because it has a handle and all-weather wheels, all you need to do is pull it along behind you. It's also got smaller, disposable gas canisters that won't take up much space, either. While handy for being on the go, it's something to consider if you're trying to be eco-conscious. In terms of storage, take a look at the tool hooks at the front of the grill, which will support all the BBQ tools you need.

7. Weber Go Anywhere Gas The best portable gas grill Specifications Weight: 160lbs Cooking surface: 160 sq. in Burners: 1 Reasons to buy + Easy to store + Hinged lid + Great for travelling + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - One burner only - No built-in thermometer dial - Gas canisters are disposable and not very eco-friendly

If you are searching for a portable barbecue to take on staycations, camping or on a trip to the seaside, then this one from Weber is brilliant. It comes in your choice of gas or charcoal, but we tested the charcoal model in particular, on a terrace in the outskirts of London that's compact in size and it fared well. It offers everything a normal-size charcoal grill can, without a huge amount of floor space required. It's the best bet for anyone short on space with a tiny budget and a small family to feed. Just bear in mind that the gas version uses disposable gas canisters which aren't the best when it comes to eco credentials.

Equipped with a lid, you can use this barbecue to cook anything from a dozen burgers to kebabs, sausages, and even large joints of meat and veggies, too. The size of its cooking space is impressive considering its footprint, though you might need to batch cook on it if you are cooking for a large group. It's also easy to store and even easier to cart around. Its legs are foldable and help keep the grill secure when not in use.

Though we rated the charcoal version 5 stars, this sits at number 7 only because of the fact it uses disposable gas canisters which aren't very eco-friendly.

8. Weber Q3200 Gas Grill The best feature-packed gas grill Specifications Weight: 86lbs Cooking surface: 320 sq. in Burners: 2 Reasons to buy + Foldable side shelves + Bottom shelf for storage + Warming rack + Handle light + Tool hooks Reasons to avoid - Limited to two burners

The Weber Q3200 grill has quality porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates and comes on wheels so that it's easy to move as you need. It will serve up to six people on its two burners, and while the frame is small, the grill covers the entire top surface area so no space is wasted. It can cook 14 burgers at any one time, making it ideal for families and for cooking for BBQ parties.

This grill might be more compact than others on our list, but what it lacks in size, it certainly makes up for in features. The frame is glass-reinforced nylon, and the burners are stainless steel. The body itself is cast aluminum and comes with an in-built thermometer. It also has two side tables that can be folded away easily, and a storage shelf underneath the aluminum frame that keeps tools and other essentials nearby. Its handle even has a light for cooking in the dark.

9. Royal Gourmet GB8000 The best large capacity gas grill Specifications Weight: 117lbs Cooking surface: 950 sq. in Burners: 8 Reasons to buy + Plenty of heat for mass grilling + Folding side tables for additional prep space + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Too big for most people

If what you're shopping for is a gas grill that can cook for a ton of people for under $500, the Royal Gourmet GB8000 offers some serious bang for the buck. This grill packs a ton of firepower. The GB8000 has eight burners with 13,000 BTUs each, totaling 104,000 BTU output in total. There are two sets of regulators included so you can cook a few different things at a time.

The GB8000 has 950 square inches of cooking surface. That's plenty of room to grill dozens of hot dogs and burgers at the same time for a large gathering of people. There are also two folding side tables for side dishes and prep work and two levels of heavy-duty shelving underneath for extra storage.

Cooking for a ton of people also means cleaning up after them. The GB8000 has two draw-out grease drip pans that make it accessible to maintain this whopper-of-a-grill after the party is over.

What is the best gas grill? The Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS is our top-rated gas grill, and it has been reviewed (and given 5 stars) by our editor. It's feature-packed, easy to use, smart and it boast a range of on-board storage.

How we review the best gas grills

We like to get hands-on experience with all the products featured in our guides, which is why we made it our mission to review the top gas grills on the market. The products in this guide with a Gardeningetc badge have been reviewed by a member of the team or a freelancer. In some cases, these grills have been reviewed on one of our sister sites.

The factors we look out for when testing a grill, and rating it out of 5, include not only how it looks but also the really important things like how easy it is to set up. We consider how easy it is to use when cooking meat and veggies, as well as any built-in storage there might be. Moreover, after each use we'll always be sure to clean the grill to report back on its maintenance. We do also take into consideration the overall size of the grill because, after all, we don't all have a large space to flex our outdoor cooking skills, and some of our review panel face the same situations, too.

As we work through our reviews (we like to test products for a minimum of six weeks) we have considered what other customers think about the product and have also called upon our barbecuing knowledge, to share what we think are the best grills. For more information about our reviews and our reviewers, visit our dedicated page. Otherwise, you can read more on how we review barbecues and grills.

Here's who has tested what when it comes to gas grills. Any grills on this guide not listed below have been tested on one of our sister brands, Real Homes, Livingetc, or Homes & Gardens.