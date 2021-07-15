6 BBQ tools you need for summer 2021 – our team's top picks
Looking for BBQ tools to help you fire up the barbie this summer? These are the top BBQ tools you can pick up right now, as suggested by the Gardeningetc team.
With bumper packs full of spatulas, tongs, basting brushes, skewers and even aprons, these BBQ tools would be brilliant gifts for the grillmaster in your home.
With BBQ tools it's important to pick something that goes with your grill. Many of the best BBQs have hooks to hold tools while they're not in use, so if you have one with storage space it's worth picking up a set that's easy to hang.
Long tools are ideal for gas BBQs, because they often have expansive burners that can get a little warm if you get too near. If you use a long spatula or set of tongs, you'll protect your hands from any sizzling fats or flares.
Our selection of the best BBQ tools includes sets of different sizes and for a variety of budgets to help you deliver perfectly cooked burgers, sausages, chicken and more. And if you’re not set up with the to cook your feast on yet, check out our guide.
Our top 6 BBQ tools
1. Viners Everyday 16-Piece Barbecue Tool Set
Top BBQ tools: this stainless-steel set has all you need and some extras besides
This useful set, which you can use when you’re barbecuing via charcoal or the best gas BBQs, comes in a bag that doubles as an apron. How handy is that!
Tools plus
You’ll get a set of tongs, a spatula, a fork and a wire brush in this set. Also included are eight corn on the cob prongs, and four skewers.
Smart look
These stainless-steel tools are stylish and functional to keep you safe while you’re cooking.
Easy clean
We love the fact that these tools can be cleaned in the dishwasher, which often isn’t the case with barbecue tools.
2. BBQ Five In One Multi Tool
Best all-in-one BBQ tools: the Swiss penknife for your grilling, this design is so handy
If you’re looking for a really handy accessory for barbecuing, you’ll fall for this, which provides the basics in one tool.
To hand
There’s a spatula, fork and brush as well as a corkscrew on this tool. The spatula can be taken off so you can flip your burgers while someone else opens the drinks (just for example).
Hold on
The design has a soft grip handle to make it comfortable to use when you’re turning out food for the whole family.
Take care
The design’s made from hard-wearing stainless steel, but you will have to hand wash it after use.
3. OXO Grilling Turner and Tong Set
Best basic BBQ tools: for perfect burgers and hotdogs
Add this low-cost set to your shopping basket and you’ll be ready to get barbecuing when the sun shines.
Safe grilling
With a spatula for flipping food over, and tongs to pick it up and turn it, this set has the basics. The handle is sturdy and the spatula is oversized, perfect for even the chunkiest burgers.
Hang up
You can avoid the hunt for the utensil you temporarily put aside with this set as they can be hung from the side of the barbecue.
Hygienic choice
The tools are made from stainless steel and are easy to clean. They're long and easy to use, so you won't need to get too close to your food as it cooks and risk spitting or getting your hands too warm.
4. Amazon Basics Cotton Apron and Tool Set
Best easy-to-hang BBQ tools: loops make for easy storage and wooden handles have classic style
This good-looking set delivers the basics you’ll need for cooking up all your outdoor feasts.
Easy reach
Loops make this set easy to hang on the side of the barbecue or on hooks in an outdoor kitchen design.
Three pieces
You’ll get a spatula, tongs and a basting brush if you opt for this tool collection so you’ll be prepared to cook all the barbie favourites.
Budget-friendly
All that, plus an apron? That's a great deal, too.
5. American BBQ Grill Tools
Best professional-style BBQ tools: heavy-duty designs made for the keen griller
Are you planning on cooking outside at every possible opportunity all summer long? These tools will be right there with you.
Expert inspiration
These tools promise the quality and reliability of those used by professional grillers, and come with a 10-year warranty.
Four utensils
You’ll get tongs, a spatula, a fork and a basting brush with this set so you can make sure your food is cooked just right.
Light work
Reviewers praise the long handles of these tools, which will keep you further from the heat for safety. Also making life easier is the fact that the tools can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
6. Weber Premium Tool Set
Best BBQ tools for comfortable use: clever features and long handles make this a set you’ll like to cook with
With a sturdy spatula, tongs and a fork you’ll be all set for burgers, sausages, hot dogs and even beef brisket from the barbecue.
Thoughtful design
The spatula in this set is angled to reach over the edges of the grill, the tongs can be unlocked with one hand, and the soft-touch handles are comfortable to grip.
Safety first
These tools have long handles to keep you further from the heat while you’re grilling. The spatula and meat fork are designed to be strong enough to lift roasts from barbecue to plate with, too.
Simple storage
Metal hanging hooks keep the tools on hand when you’re not using them and tidy when you’ve finished cooking.
How to choose BBQ tools
Cooking on the barbecue demands tools that are made specially for the job. Here’s what to think about when you’re selecting what you need for cooking the best BBQ recipes.
Handle length
Long handles will keep you at a better distance from the heat, which is safer and means you can stay a bit cooler when you’re the chef.
Cleaning up
Think about whether you want BBQ tools that go into the dishwasher. Not all do, so check the details if you don’t like the idea of cleaning them in the sink.
Basics plus
The tongs and spatula in your kit are going to see plenty of use. A fork is handy for holding meat you’re slicing. Think about whether you want a basting brush in your kit, too. Some sets also have a wire grill brush for cleaning.
