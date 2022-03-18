Best patio dining sets: 7 outdoor dining sets to impress your guests this summer

Investing in one of the huge range of patio dining sets available is a sure-fire way to increase your alfresco fun, and whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly buy or something super luxe to impress your dinner guests, you'll find plenty of options in this guide to the best outdoor dining sets of the season.

After all, finding the perfect patio dining set for your backyard means you're all set up to host an outdoor dinner party, have a lazy weekend brunch alfresco, work from home in the yard, or enjoy post-work drinks.

Whenever you're investing in the best outdoor furniture, whether that's one of the top patio dining sets or just one of the best outdoor benches, it pays to think about both style and practicality. As such, we've sourced patio sets that are comfortable, good value, weatherproof, easy to clean, and easy to maintain.

When shopping you’ll also want to consider the size of your space, the decor styles you love, your budget, and how you intend to use your patio area. We endeavor to find something for every space, so sit back and read on to find the right patio set for you.

The best patio dining sets for your outside space

(Image credit: The Home Depot)

1. Phi Villa Black 9-Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set Best patio dining set overall: spacious dining for eight Specifications Colors: Black Material: Steel Cushions included: No Table dimensions: 29.3” H x 83.07” L x 37.05” W Colors: Black Reasons to buy + Seats up to 8 + Extendable table + Stackable chairs + Easy to clean + Easy assembly Reasons to avoid - Metal can get hot in the sun - No umbrella hole Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This modern, slatted patio dining set by Phi Villa takes the top spot as it is flexible, durable, and comfortable. The simple black design complements most outdoor spaces and it’s affordable too.

The flexibility is what we love the most. It’s extendable so it can seat either six or eight, and the chairs are stackable which makes them super easy to store. The smart design hides away the additional table space neatly, so it doesn’t get in the way like with a classic drop leaf design.

The ergonomically designed chairs are comfortable to sit on even for long periods of time. The back support and curved smooth arms are great for relaxing patio drinks or a dinner party. The sturdy seats can take up to 300lbs, although the armrests can make getting in and out a little tricky.

The main drawback is that you have to purchase cushions separately, although the seats are quite comfy without them. The table also doesn’t have an umbrella hole, which isn’t ideal as it gets really warm in the sun.

Overall though, this option offers the flexibility to host backyard dinner parties or have a quiet night in with the family. It’s made with durable, easy-to-maintain material and it’s good value for money. If you’re looking for a stylish all-rounder that’s built to last, this is the patio dining set for you.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

2. Channing Rectangular 4 - Person 47'' Long Bar Height Dining Set with Cushions Best patio dining set for a small space: a drinks-ready bar set Specifications Seats: 4 Material: Solid Eucalyptus Cushions included: Yes Table dimensions: 39'' H x 24'' W x 47'' L Colors: Wood Reasons to buy + Narrow design is a good use of space + Seats up to four + Chairs tuck under table + Includes cushions Reasons to avoid - Eucalyptus can change tone over time Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This long and narrow bar height table makes great use of space, allowing a family of four to dine in the outdoors even on a small patio. It feels like a real, permanent patio dining set, rather than a cheap pop-up option. It's made of sustainably sourced Eucalyptus which is naturally weather-resistant and protects against moisture, UV rays, decay, and rot.

The chairs have a weight capacity of 250lbs, which is much more than some of the portable options you often see on small patios. It also has a nice simple design that will work well with most outdoor spaces.

It's easy to assemble with clear instructions and the table wipes clean easily. However, the cushions don't have removable covers, which isn't ideal for cleaning. As it is made with oily eucalyptus, the wood isn't treated and shouldn't need to be re-stained each summer.

The main drawback is that it costs more than other, foldable options on the market, which can be great if you're in a rented space with a balcony. If you're looking for something more storable, check out the option below.

Overall though, this finely crafted wood furniture looks and feels much nicer than cheap options. It still tucks away in a small space and it can seat four people.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

3. Aleigha Round 2 - Person 23.6'' Long Bistro Set Best patio dining set for two people: space-saving design Specifications Seats: 2 Material: Steel Cushions included: No Table dimensions: 23.6” round Colors: White | Blue | Turquoise | Black Reasons to buy + Foldable for simple storage + Fits in any space + Lightweight and portable + Weather-resistant + 4 colors available Reasons to avoid - Only seats 2 - Less sturdy than non-portable option Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site

If you need something super compact, then this three-piece small space bistro patio set is very functional and looks great too. The distressed paint is very on-trend and makes maintenance super easy as wear and tear only adds to the look. It also comes in a variety of colors to suit your space.

This set is so easy to clean with just a quick wipe down. We also like that the chairs come with pads on the feet to prevent damage to your patio.

We love that it is foldable so it’s super easy to stow away when it’s not in use. And it’s lightweight so you can move it around and have dinner by the pool, on the deck, in the last patch of sun, or just about anywhere you like. Also, as it is foldable, it arrives fully assembled so there’s no effort required.

The portable design does feel a little less sturdy than some of the other options available, but if you’re tight on space it’s worth the compromise. The chairs can handle up to 220 lbs, so it may not work for everyone. There aren’t any cushions included either, so you have to purchase them separately. And it doesn't have a hole for an umbrella either as the table is too lightweight to hold a sunshade in place.

Overall, this is a great option if you are tight on space and only need to seat two people. It packs away when you don’t need it, so you can use the space for other things. Plus it’s affordable, and has a clean and simple design that is available in a variety of colors. We want one.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

4. Marsily Rectangular 12 - Person 79'' Long Dining Set with Cushions Best for backyard dinner parties: wow-factor dining Specifications Seats: 12 Material: Eucalyptus Cushions included: Yes Table dimensions: Full extension 118” Colors: Light finish | Dark finish Reasons to buy + Seats up to 12 people + Extendable + Stackable chairs + Weather-resistant + Dark or light finish Reasons to avoid - An investment - Eucalyptus tone changes over time Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want super spacious rather than super compact, then this patio dining set extends to seat up to 12 people. It’s perfect for when you’re hosting a backyard dinner party and can fold away again to seat the family on a school night. The chairs stack so they’re easy to stow away when not in use too.

We love the wicker chairs with this dining set that give it a laid-back, beachy look which is perfect for hosting summer dinner parties al fresco. It comes with comfy cushions in gray or off-white colors so you can sit back, relax and chat all evening long. It also has a hole for an umbrella, although you will have to purchase a big umbrella to cover a table this size.

The table is eucalyptus which is a hardy, weather-resistant wood that resists water damage. The chairs are well made too with an aluminum frame wrapped in resin wicker so they can also withstand inclement weather. We also love the removable cushion covers that you can just stick in the wash after a dinner party.

The main drawback with this lovely patio dining set is the price, but overall, this 12-person dining set is very well made and should last longer than cheaper sets. If you’re looking to create a fabulous space for outdoor entertaining that will impress your guests, this patio dining set is the one for you.

(Image credit: Target)

5. Cape Coral 5pc All-Weather Wicker/Metal Patio Bar Set Best bar height patio dining set: a versatile and good value outdoor set Specifications Seats: 4 Material: Aluminum, wicker and glass Cushions included: No Table dimensions: 43” H x 27.56” W x 27.56” L Colors: Gray Reasons to buy + Has adjustable pads on feet of stools + Weather-resistant aluminum + Wipe-clean glass tabletop + Works in smaller spaces + Lightweight and easy to move Reasons to avoid - Only seats 4 - Only available in gray Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re hoping to spend summer nights sipping on cocktails, take a look at this great patio bar set. It has a classic wicker and aluminum design in a neutral gray color that will work well with on most patios.

The wicker chairs are lightweight and have adjustable pads on the feet so you don’t get that horrible scraping noise every time anyone moves. You can also adjust the feet so that the furniture stays level even if your patio isn’t. The glass top is so easy to wipe clean. It feels well made and durable with all weather wicker, glass and aluminium. The wicker armchairs are very comfy without any cushions, so you don’t need to purchase them on top of this set.

A drawback is that it doesn’t have an umbrella hole and the glass table top can get quite warm in the sun. It also only comes in gray and only seats four people. It isn’t the most flexible patio dining set on the market.

Overall though, this is the perfect set for spending long summer evenings sipping on cold beverages with your friends. The chairs are comfy enough to relax in all evening long.

(Image credit: Ikea)

6. Ikea ÄPPLARÖ Table, 2 armchairs and bench Best value patio dining set: a bargain outdoor set Specifications Seats: Up to 10 Material: Solid acacia wood Cushions included: No Table dimensions: Min. length 55", length 78¾", max. length 102⅜", width 30¾", height 28⅜" Colors: Wood Reasons to buy + Great value + Extendable - Seats up to ten + Mix and match seating + Durable pre-treated wood Reasons to avoid - Needs to be re-stained - Less durable than metal options Today's Best Deals $354.99 at IKEA

This wooden patio dining set from IKEA is a real bargain. It's made from sustainably sourced acacia and comes in various different styles to suit your space. You can purchase armchairs, folding chairs, a bench like the one pictured, or a bench with a backrest.

The drop leaf table can extend to seat up to ten people which is great for a table in this price range. We'd recommend purchasing some of the matching folding chairs for when you're having a dinner party. They are easy to stow away when not in use and super useful when the neighbors come over for a cold beverage.

The wood has been stained so it should be weather-resistant and easy to maintain. We found that it wipes down easily and it feels durable enough, although we would probably keep a cover on it over the winter.

It's very easy to assemble and the instructions are clear. It's also a nice simple design that will work with most outdoor spaces.

One downside is that the umbrella and cushions are sold separately, but when the whole set is such good value you can't complain about having to purchase a few add ons. It's also not likely to be as weatherproof as metal options, and it may need to be restained each year. Overall, this is such good value for money, it's a great choice for any budget.

(Image credit: The Home Depot)

7. Hampton Bay Crestridge 7-Piece Steel Padded Sling Outdoor Patio Dining Set in Putty Taupe Most comfortable patio dining set: kickback in a padded rocker Specifications Seats: 6 Material: Various Cushions included: Yes Table dimensions: 27.9" H x 63.8" L x 39.7" W Colors: Conley denim | Putty taupe Reasons to buy + Super comfy rocking chairs + Good value for money + Customizable tiles in table Reasons to avoid - Chairs don't fit under table - Chairs retain water when it rains - Fabric is harder to clean Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This patio dining set from Hampton Bay offers unbeatable comfort. You can relax all summer long on the ergonomic, padded rocking charis. It has a clean, simple design and comes in two colors to suit your space.

Each chair color complements the wood-pattern ceramic tile tabletop. If you want to though, you can customize the tile by exchanging it for any 23.62X11.81 tile from Home Depot. This is the only patio dining set on our list that you can adapt to suit your personality. You can also add other matching patio furniture from the same range, like loungers or a bench to seat more friends. It also has an umbrella hole, so you can create a nice shady spot for sipping cold beverages on a hot summer day.

The frame is powder-coated, rust-resistant steel and the set feels sturdy and durable. The chairs have a 250lb. weight limit. The frame comes with a generous 3-year limited warranty and the fabric comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

The main downside is that the fabric covered chairs retain water when it rains, so you’ll want to be sure to get a cover for them. The chairs are also a little too large to fit properly under the table, which means the whole set takes up more space on your patio. Also, the fabric covers are hard to clean and you can’t remove them and put them in the wash.

Overall though, if you’re looking to relax in absolute comfort, this patio dining set is unbeatable. It is also really good value for money, especially with the warranty.

What to consider when buying a patio dining set

Size

Where is this patio dining set going to go? If you are lucky enough to have a lot of space on your patio, then why not go for something extendible so you can host all your friends, like our top pick above? If you have a small yard or balcony garden, perhaps consider something that folds up and can easily be stowed away, like our two-person option listed above.

Value for money

If you're looking for budget backyard ideas, there are now good-quality patio dining sets available at very affordable prices. Our budget buy from Ikea above looks as good as many of the more expensive options. When you are thinking about budget, also make sure you consider durability and warranties. If you purchase a cheap set that doesn’t last the summer, it isn’t very good value for money after all.

How to style

Setting up your outside dining space isn't just about sourcing the best patio dining set for your needs.

If your outdoor dining set doesn't come with a shade solution included, then you may well want to consider adding a patio umbrella to bring some much-needed shade to a leisurely lunch, as well as considering some outdoor cushions to increase the comfort levels.

Plus, adding one of the best outdoor rugs underfoot will help to zone your alfresco eating area, adding a splash of color and pattern, as well as proving a practical addition.

Maintenance

There are patio dining sets available made from all of the best materials for outdoor furniture, including wood, wicker, or metal. Each has their own advantages when it comes to upkeep.

When we think of a plastic patio dining set, we often think of a cheap patio dining set, but there are actually some good quality plastic options available. Plastic is durable, doesn’t need to be treated or covered, and it’s super easy to wipe clean.

We prefer the look of a natural wooden dining set but wood is a little more difficult to maintain. It usually needs to be retreated at the start of each summer to prevent weathering. It can also warp over time so it’s best to get a cover to put over your dining set if you go for wood.

We also like the natural look of quintessential wicker for outdoor furniture. Wicker is usually very weather-resistant and durable. It’s strong whilst also being lightweight which makes it easy to move around. It can be a little more difficult to clean wicker furniture though if dirt gets into the weave.

Metal is very strong, durable, and easy to maintain. It wipes clean easily and tends to stand the test of time. The main issue with metal patio dining sets is that they can be susceptible to rust. However, most are powder-coated and rust-resistant like those on our list above.