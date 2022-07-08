Best pizza oven 2022: for outdoor cooking at home

There are a few big names in the world of outdoor cooking now, so picking the best pizza oven means a lot of choice. But whether you go for an Ooni, Gozney, or one of the smaller brands that has emerged with the growth in backyard pizza popularity, you will not regret investing in the means to make pizza at home.

What's more, these pizza ovens can pre-heat and be ready to go in as little as 15 minutes, and offer cooking times of as little as 2 minutes. So if speedy alfresco dinners are on your list this summer, you will want to read on.

Nearly all of the outdoor pizza ovens in our guide have been reviewed hands-on by members of the Gardeningetc team (and our wider team of reviewers), and you can even click through to read our thorough reviews of how we used them in our own yards.

Pizza ovens typically come with wood-fuelled designs, meaning you can either use wood pellets or firewood to heat the pizza stone at the bottom of the oven to give you a crispy pizza base and delicious melted mozzarella.

However, there are more and more gas-powered pizza ovens that work much like the best grills. They ignite with the touch of a button and you can fully adjust the temperature by simply turning a dial to limit or increase the amount of gas that's being burned inside the pizza ovens.

And for those who want the best of both worlds, we have a couple of multi-fuel options on our list for anyone getting serious about their own outdoor pizzeria.

Best pizza oven

Wood pellet grills changed the barbecue game. Now that genius technology has entered the pizza dome with the Ooni Fyra. Reviewed hands-on by the Gardeningetc team, the Ooni Fyra Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven is our top pick of the best pizza ovens.

You can’t beat the flavoring of a wood-fired pizza, but it takes time and care to start a fire, keep it going, and then clean up the mess after. Ooni has simplified the process by adding a gravity-fed pellet hopper to their Ooni pizza oven which feeds hardwood pellets to the flame and creates that delicious wood-fired charred flavoring.

In just 15 minutes, the oven reaches 950 degrees and can cook a Neapolitan pizza in one minute. A 20-lb bag of wood pellets offers about 2-3 hours of cook time. Wood pellets leave behind much less ash than wood.

It doesn't include accessories or a carry strap, but this lightweight oven is super portable and great for beginners. Our reviewer said it took a couple of goes to learn how to cook the best pizza in it – rotating a few times for even cooking – but it is easy to light and tend to, and results in delicious pizza.

Gardeningetc rating 5 out of 5 stars – read our Ooni Fyra pizza oven review for more details.

If you’ve ever tasted a woodfired pizza, you know the taste is unbeatable. Our pick for the best multi-fuel pizza oven is the sleek and stylish Ooni Karu 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven. It doesn't come with the gas attachment, so you'll need to buy it in addition to the oven if you do want it, but we enjoyed using just wood in this oven and the removable wood container makes it easy to empty out when the cooking is done.

Like the Fyra, the Karu has a removable door that covers the front of the oven. We enjoyed this, because it kept the internal temperature of the oven even, and wastes less fuel. The chimney at the top has a vent to allow air in and out to keep the fire going when you're cooking with wood, and when you're done, simply close the vent and add the stopper to the top of the oven to keep it safe from the rain.

With a cordierite stone floor, a 12-inch pizza will achieve a great crispy texture on the bottom. The Karu is compact, with legs that fold away and a removable chimney that can be stored inside the cooking cavirt. This means you can make it a part of your outdoor kitchen or pop it into the trunk and cook a top-quality pizza anywhere you go.

Our reviewer found it easier to tend to than a wood-fired oven and easier to maintain heat in thanks to the door. While it gets the same star rating as the Fyra, we think the price difference and the fact you need to buy attachments to take full advantage of the multifuel option means the Fyra is only just better value for money, making it top pick.

Gardeningetc rating 5 out of 5 stars – read our Ooni Karu pizza oven review for more details.

3. Gozney Dome Best outdoor oven that can cook pizza and more Specifications Fuel: Gas or wood (and wood pellet attachment available) Cook surface: 18.5 x 21.6 in Dimensions: 26 x 24.8 x 28.8 in Reasons to buy + A versatile outdoor oven for serious backyard chefs + Built-in digital thermometer + Can steam, roast, smoke and bake + Good range of accessories available to turn this into an outdoor kitchen + Great heat retention Reasons to avoid - Would benefit from a taller 'mouth' - Big and heavy Today's Best Deals View at Gozney US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

You will spend big bucks on the Gozney Dome, but if you are a serious outdoor chef, it gives you so much more versatility than a regular pizza oven. Sure, it cooks an amazing pizza in no time at all, thanks to reaching (and retaining) temperatures of up to 950 degrees farenheit, but it also smokes, steams, roasts and bakes. So if you like me you love to cook outside, you really can spend all summer making every meal alfresco.

You can use gas or wood with this oven too, and if you prefer, there is a wood pellet attachment. The thermal retention is great owing to some very durable and high quality material, so even after the fire has died down, you can keep on cooking with residual heat. This does make the oven rather heavy – and we very much consider it a more permanent garden fixture – but you can invest in a trolley with wheels to make it more portable.

I have cooked everything from steak to fish, veggies and, of course, pizza in this oven with amazing results using gas and wood. My one complaint is that the oven opening could be a little taller for even greater flexibility as I would love to cook a whole chicken or turkey in here. It scores so high in our eyes, but we realise that it is a hell of an investment for the more casual pizza oven user, so the options above will suit you better if you already have a grill or smoker you love.

Gardeningetc rating 4.75 out of 5 stars

4. Gozney Roccbox Best pizza oven for compact design: pick and choose your fuel type with this stylish design Specifications Fuel: Gas and wood (wood burner attachment sold separately) Cook surface: 12.4 x 13.4 in Dimensions: 16.3 x 21 x 18.6 in Reasons to buy + Includes a professional pizza peel and carry strap + Silicone cover makes it safe-to-touch while cooking + Capable of cooking a Neapolitan pizza in one minute Reasons to avoid - Wood burner attachment sold separately Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Gozney Roccbox may look small but it packs a big punch of high-quality pizza-making power. This restaurant-grade pizza oven has a stone floor and can reach up to 950 degrees which you can monitor with the built-in thermometer. Even so, the silicone exterior makes it safe to touch throughout the cooking process.

With heat like that, you can cook a 12-inch Neapolitan pizza in just 60 seconds. A gas burner attachment is the default and it’s designed to replicate a wood flame. However, if you want the wood-fire pizza experience you’ll have to purchase the wood burner attachment (which is well worth it!).

Roccbox does save you some ‘dough’ by including a pizza peel in the box which makes it easy to get the pizza in and out of the oven which you don't get with Oonis. Our reviewers also noted that they love the look of this oven and appreciate a choice of colours, so it ticks more boxes aesthetically. When you’re done using the pizza oven outdoors, you can retract the legs, loop the Velcro carrying handle around the middle, and carry it inside or to your next pizza-making destination.

Gardeningetc rating 4 out of 5 stars

5. BakerStone Original Box Kit Pizza Oven Best pizza box for the grill: simply place this pizza stone on the grill for that pizza oven effect Specifications Fuel: Use with any grill on hand Cook surfacce: 15 x 15 in Dimensions: 21.4 x 6.18 x 16.3 in Reasons to buy + Compact and affordable + Can turn any grill into a pizza oven + Includes a pizza peel and pizza turner Reasons to avoid - Must have a grill to use the box - Will take 2-4 minutes to cook a pizza Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Most people love the versatility of a grill, and while pizza ovens can bake other foods besides pizza, they can take up space and aren’t entirely necessary – especially if you purchase the BakerStone Original Box Kit Pizza Oven. This box converts most charcoal, pellet, and the best gas grills into a pizza oven.

It basically raises the temperature of the grill so that the oven box reaches temperatures of 600-800 degrees, which allows you to cook a gourmet pizza in two to four minutes. Since it’s a compact box, you can easily take it camping or on vacation, and it won’t require any additional clean up beyond that which is required of the grill itself.

The kit also includes a wooden pizza peel and metal pizza turner so you can have a true at-home pizza-making experience. We think it is an affordable way to get a taste of at-home pizza if you don't have room for a separate pizza oven but do have a good grill to put into greater service.

We are currently testing this pizza oven to update this review.

The Ooni Koda Outdoor Pizza Oven is gas-powered. It runs on a propane tank, and takes just 15 minutes to heat up. You can control the heat with ease using the control dial at the back of the oven, and because it's gas-powered, you can be confident that your oven won't lose heat after prolonged use.

It comes fully assembled, so all you need to do is fold out the legs and get started. It can sit on outdoor tables and thanks to the lack of a chimney, it is also easy to pack away into your car for trips and travel.

One of the major perks of gas pizza ovens is that you won't have to clear away any messy ash and pellets after use. The gas burns smoke-free, so if you see any smoke, you'll know your pizza is getting charred!

We are currently testing this oven and will update our review when finished.

How to choose the best pizza oven

Firstly, you need to decide how often you think you will use a pizza oven at home. The prices range from a couple of hundred dollars, into the thousands so you will want to ensure you get a good cost per use.

If this is your first foray and you are wondering are pizza ovens worth it, try one like the Bakerstone grill attachment that works well on the grill. Alternatively, choose an affordable wood-fired oven like the Ooni Fyra which makes pizza a bit of an event and is something different from your average barbecue night.

For those who love cooking outdoors and don't already have an up and running outdoor kitchen, the Gozney Dome is a great choice. As it can do everything a smoker and pizza oven can do, and so much more, it could be the center of your alfresco dining set up and while pricey, replaces the need for other cooking options. After all, the list of what you can cook in a pizza oven is long, making something like this option a versatile culinary product.

Fuel type

This is a biggy. Multi-fuel options will always offer the greatest versatility and are much easier to use if you find wood-firing a bit labor intensive. However, they come at a greater cost so we recommend them for beginners and pros, but only if you know you want to use your oven a lot, or you will be using it to feed groups which is much easier with a gas option.

If you aren't bothered about the taste of wood-fired pizza (who are you?) save some dollar on a multi-fuel and just choose gas. They are fast, easy to use and you can get more pizzas out in a short time with better temperature regulation than wood.

For us though, a wood-fired pizza is the holy grail. The taste you get from wood firing on a stone is so unforgettable and, in our eyes, worth the extra effort. They are usually the most affordable too, so you can splash out on heat guns, fancy peels and other pizza oven accessories to level up your pizza experience. It is more involved, but if pizza party night is an event for you, a wood-fired pizza oven is going to make it feel more authentic.

Size

Most pizza ovens offer a 12 or 16-inch cooking surface. The Gozney Dome has slightly more room, but you can't cook anything wider than 18 inches in it.

As pizza ovens can cook a pizza so quickly, we find a 12 inch oven is ample for most pizza oven recipes. And, if everyone wants to customize their toppings, doing lots of smaller pizzas will serve you well. However, if budget allows, reaching for a 16-inch oven offers you the potential to go bigger – and will be welcomed by hungry hoards.

There's top tips on how to use a pizza oven in our dedicated guide.

How we test pizza ovens

The Gardeningetc team and their reviewers will never say no to a hot slice of pizza, so it is never hard to find someone to put an oven to the test. The pizza ovens are sent by the manufacturers (usually free of charge, though we will buy any we can't get hold of via loan or gift) to be tested over several weeks. These are no out of the box and done reviews – we want to try every function and cook a few different things in them to really get an idea of their scope.

Often, we are allowed to keep the oven after review which is good news for us and our pizza-loving friends. This means we can let you know how durable it is over time and update our reviews as needed.

Every pizza oven we test will be measured on a few key areas. Firstly we look at how easy it is to set up and light. Then we of course test the pizza cooking results. If the oven is suited to other dishes, we will cook a selection of other meals in it. And we also like to test how easy it is to clean the pizza stone and oven outer.

If the oven offers other selling points, such as being portable, we will try this out too. Finally, as the oven will be spending a lot of time out in our yard as we host, we judge how it looks.

Find out more about how Gardeningetc tests products.