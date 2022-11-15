Best trampoline 2022: 6 backyard buys for fun and fitness

We all know it's hard to keep kids entertained, besides the obvious video games, TikToks, and You Tube tube videos. Anything to get them outside, right? Well, you might want to try a trampoline. It’s true, there’s no way they could resist the fun that comes with jumping on one of the best trampolines on the market. And for the ‘big-kids’ a trampoline can also be a great form of exercise (not that the adults can’t experience the same joy too). Suitable for a range of ages, they’re an outdoor activity the whole household can make the most of.

They can often come with a big price tag, but you should think of a trampoline as an investment purchase. A top-quality model will last you for years to come, and when the time comes that you no longer need it, then it’s sure to be in good enough condition to sell on.

Whether you have a huge backyard and a budget to match, or you’re looking for an inexpensive option that can tuck out of the way so it's not in sight all the time, it’s all here in our round-up of the very best trampolines.

From inground to above ground trampolines, we’ve compared them for their specs, safety features, and stand-out designs. And if you’re looking for more ways than one to keep fit and have fun outside, then you might want to consider one of the best climbing frames too.

The best trampoline for 2022

Why you can trust Gardeningetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Springfree)

1. Springfree Jumbo Round Trampoline Best overall: a super safe, springless, bouncy beauty that looks great in your backyard Specifications Dimensions: 13ft (other sizes and shapes available) Weight capacity: 220lbs Safety net enclosure included?: Yes Ladder included?: No Springless?: Yes Today's Best Deals View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + No springs + Aesthetically pleasing design + 10 year warranty + Available in several shapes and sizes Reasons to avoid - More expensive (but worth it)

Our top pick is the Springfree Jumbo Round Trampoline. Why? Firstly Springfree is a reputable brand, which is reflected in the trampoline well-built feel and safety features. It comes with a 10-year warranty and it has a very enjoyable, low-impact bounce.

Safety Features

The main safety feature, as the name suggests, is the innovative flexible composite rods in place of metal springs around the edges. This keeps little toes from getting caught or pinched. The spring-free design also means you get a larger surface area for bouncing, as no space is wasted on springs around the edge. It takes up less valuable yard space for more fun jumping space.

The safety net enclosure feels well made and the metal poles are shaped to stay out of the way so they can’t cause injury. The net attaches directly to the jumping mat so there are no gaps and the mesh is strong and taught. Even adults were nudged back into the center. You can also purchase accessories like a ladder, cover, sunshade, or even a basketball hoop to make it extra fun.

Design

The springless design also enhances the trampolining experience as the rods quietly and gently absorb shock so you can bounce for hours and it still feels forgiving on your joints. It is also super refreshing to have kids jumping around all day without creaky springs giving you (or your neighbors) a headache.

The only downside is that is one of the more pricey options on the market. But we think it's worth it. It's built to last, so much so that all components are covered by a 10-year warranty. And you certainly can’t put a price on safety.

(Image credit: Skywalker)

2. Skywalker 12ft Round Trampoline Best value: a well-built backyard trampoline that is less expensive than you might think Specifications Dimensions: 12ft (other sizes and shapes available) Weight capacity: 200lbs Safety net enclosure included?: Yes Ladder included?: No Springless?: No Today's Best Deals View at Lowe's (opens in new tab) View at wayfair (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Patented no-gap safety net enclosure + 3-year warranty + Available in several shapes, sizes and colors Reasons to avoid - Springs - Not as durable as our top pick

Our close second is the Skywalker 12ft Trampoline with Safety Enclosure. It is well-built by a reputable brand and you get unbeatable bounce for your buck.

Safety Features

Whilst this option does have springs, they are covered with a thick, vinyl-coated UV-resistant pad for safety. They are also on the outside of the safety net enclosure which attaches at every spring so there aren’t any gaps for little feet to fit through.

The safety net enclosure is tightly woven and is supported by six padded poles. We do think it might be possible to hit a pole if you jumped toward one hard enough, but the net would certainly slow you down and the poles are padded to prevent injury.

Design

The steel, weather-resistant frame of the trampoline feels durable enough to give your family years of fun. It doesn’t feel quite as long-lasting as the Springfree model above but, at less than half the price, it offers unbeatable value. It also comes with a limited three-year warranty on the frame and a one-year warranty on other materials.

(Image credit: Skywalker)

3. Skywalker Trampolines 40in Round Classic Mini Trampoline with Enclosure Best for little kids: a super cute mini trampoline where your toddler can learn new skills Specifications Dimensions: 40in Weight capacity: 100lbs Safety net enclosure included?: Yes Ladder included?: No Springless?: No Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Patented no-gap safety net enclosure + Available in different colors and styles + Easy setup + 360-degree handlebar Reasons to avoid - Kids grow out of it quickly - Designed for indoor use

Let your toddler burn off some energy and develop gross motor skills with this cute, mini trampoline from Skywalker. We think it’s a great pick to get little trampolinists started.

Safety Features

This is our top choice for little kids as it feels super safe with a 360-degree handlebar, sturdy enclosure, and stretch bands instead of steel springs. The net enclosure is sewn directly to the jump mat so there are no gaps for little feet to fit through when they’re bouncing. Everything is also covered in soft padding that protects toddlers as they climb on and off.

Design

The main drawback is that it is designed for indoor use so it can’t be left out in the backyard all year long, but can be taken out on a good weather day and put away at the end of play. Finding space in the house can be tricky though, even for a tiny trampoline and we'd make sure you consider how long this will last size wise before your kids outgrow it.

We love that it’s super easy to set up so it can be stowed away when not in use. It comes in a range of different colors and themes, from muted tones that will fit in with your living room decor, to magic mermaid-themed versions with sound, that would look fabulous in a little one’s bedroom.

(Image credit: ACON)

4. ACON Trampoline Package Air 16 Sports HD Best for big kids: a serious trampoline with great bounce for the real jumping enthusiast Specifications Dimensions: 17ft x 9.8ft Weight capacity: No single user weight limit available Safety net enclosure included?: Yes Ladder included?: Yes Springless?: No Today's Best Deals View at Acon24 (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unbeatable bounce + Includes a ladder + Up to 10-year warranty on parts + Built for year-round use + Rectangular shape fits better in most backyards Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other models on our list - Not as safe as circular-shaped models - Too bouncy for little kids

If you have big kids who are looking to go pro, the ACON Air 16 Sport HD Rectangle Trampoline is the one. The bounce on this beauty is superior to any other trampoline we’ve looked at. The jump height and rectangular shape mean you can practice all the best tricks.

Safety Features

The 140 ten-inch springs make the bounce on this trampoline incredibly fun. It is the perfect option to keep bigger kids and even adults entertained. However, we wouldn’t recommend it for smaller kids. The jump height is too high for little ones and it could be possible to get a small foot pinched in a spring if it fits under a gap in the safety net enclosure.

Design

This trampoline is built to last with a sturdy galvanized steel frame, heavy-duty stitching, UV-treated, weather-resistant enclosure net and jumping mat, and thick, high-quality safety foam on the poles. It is so strong that there is literally no single-user weight limit.

It is on the pricier end of the scale but, if you have the budget, it is a fantastic high-end option that will last your family years.

(Image credit: Springfree)

5. Springfree 6ft Mini Round Trampoline Best for smaller space: think you don’t have space for a trampoline? Think again Specifications Dimensions: 6ft Weight capacity: 175lbs Safety net enclosure included?: Yes Ladder included?: No Springless?: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Springfree (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + The most jumping surface area in a mini + 10-year warranty + No springs + Fits in most backyards Reasons to avoid - Too small for some tricks - One of the more expensive options

The Springfree Mini Round Trampoline feels just like its 13ft big sister but at just 6ft, it fits just about anywhere. Admittedly, it’s not super mini like our top pick for little kids, but its bounce, jumping surface area and weight capacity are super impressive for a trampoline of its size.

Safety Features

As with the larger model, the flexible composite rods mean there is no need for metal springs around the edges which keeps toes safe. The safety net enclosure attaches directly to the jumping mat so there are no gaps to fit through either. The bounce feels soft and forgiving for little joints, just as it does with the larger model.

Design

Bear in mind that the footprint is actually 6ft 6in at the base and you will need to leave over a 6ft space around the edges too. The main drawback for this mini trampoline is that in a smaller jump space, kids are closer to the edges, so it is not safe for some tricks. It is also probably too small if your little ones like to bounce together. The other downside is that it is one of the pricer options on our list. You could get a full-size trampoline and spend less.

Nevertheless, it is a premium-quality product that will last your family many years and it all comes neatly packaged in a super convenient mini.

(Image credit: Jumpsport)

6. JumpSport In-Home Folding Fitness Rebounder Mini Trampoline Best for fitness: a creative and fun way to sweat it out Specifications Dimensions: 39in Weight capacity: 225lbs Safety net enclosure included?: No Ladder included?: No Springless?: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at wayfair (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Foldable for easy storage + Lightweight + Includes JumpSport DVD + Smooth, low-impact bounce Reasons to avoid - One of the more expensive fitness options

If you're in search of a new, creative way to get your sweat on, get yourself a JumpSport 230f In-Home Folding Fitness Rebounder Mini Trampoline. It feels sturdy enough for you to go as hard as you like and the rebound is always oh-so smooth.

Safety Features

JumpSport uses EnduroLast Elastic Cords that are formulated to stretch more than those in budget models. They also use more bungee cords in their trampolines compared to other options, which claims to give the ‘smoothest, deepest, and most supportive low-impact bounce on the market’, and we can’t argue with that. It is a pleasure to work out on this trampoline.

Design

JumpSport makes several other models if you’d like something larger or more bouncy, but we like this one best as it is foldable making it easy to transport and store. It also comes with a workout DVD if you’re looking for some inspiration. Or, if you know what you’re doing, it is solid enough to handle just about anything you like.

The main drawback is that this fitness trampoline costs more than others on the market. However, these trampolines are built to last so it’s better value for money in the long run.

How we chose the best trampolines

We haven't had a chance to test out every one of these trampolines just yet. Despite this, there are a number of criteria that we followed when we collated this list of the best trampolines out there, including looking closely at specifications and safety measures, which are at the top of customers' agendas.

We also compared at a range of sizes, to suit different households, and paid careful attention to including trampolines suitable for a range of budgets. All of these have great reviews, that yes, we've researched and checked to ensure the trampolines live up to expectations.

Click here to find out more about how we test products at Gardeningetc.

How to choose the best trampoline for your family

Before buying a trampoline, we'd recommend making sure you know the main purpose of the product and who it is for. Is it a jump-around to keep little ones busy (and to tire them out)? Or will it need to be big enough for teens and adults who want to keep fit?

Once you have decided, narrow down the best options for your backyard with these further three considerations below:

Safety: Trampoline safety features are usually a given. No company wants to be sued by an angry parent. All of the full-size options in our list come with a safety net enclosure and we wouldn’t advise purchasing a trampoline without one. However, not all nets are made the same. Make sure that the mesh is made of strong, durable material and check for gaps that little feet could fit through. Sometimes nets are attached directly to the jumping mat before the springs, which is safer than nets that go around the very edge. For example, "Springfree trampolines (our top pick) claim to be 90% safer than those with springs, however, they are also a more pricey option." A top tip? If you go for a model with springs, make sure there is soft padding to cover them.

Trampoline safety features are usually a given. No company wants to be sued by an angry parent. All of the full-size options in our list come with a safety net enclosure and we wouldn’t advise purchasing a trampoline without one. However, not all nets are made the same. Make sure that the mesh is made of strong, durable material and check for gaps that little feet could fit through. Sometimes nets are attached directly to the jumping mat before the springs, which is safer than nets that go around the very edge. For example, "Springfree trampolines (our top pick) claim to be 90% safer than those with springs, however, they are also a more pricey option." A top tip? If you go for a model with springs, make sure there is soft padding to cover them. Design: How much yard space are you happy to give up? have you decided on whether an above ground or inground trampoline is best? Do you want to be able to see the trampoline from inside the house to keep an eye on your kids? Decide where your trampoline is going to go and work from there. This will also affect the shape of the apparatus you go for. Most families opt for a round trampoline but there are also square, rectangular and oval-shaped options commonly available. Circular trampolines are the safest choice. Kids jump in the center and stay as far away from all edges as possible. They also tend to have a lower jump height which is safer too. But in a lot of garden play areas, a rectangular shape fits much more easily.

How much yard space are you happy to give up? have you decided on whether an above ground or inground trampoline is best? Do you want to be able to see the trampoline from inside the house to keep an eye on your kids? Decide where your trampoline is going to go and work from there. This will also affect the shape of the apparatus you go for. Most families opt for a round trampoline but there are also square, rectangular and oval-shaped options commonly available. Circular trampolines are the safest choice. Kids jump in the center and stay as far away from all edges as possible. They also tend to have a lower jump height which is safer too. But in a lot of garden play areas, a rectangular shape fits much more easily. Weight Capacity: Make sure you get a trampoline that your kids can grow into. If you purchase a toddler-specific trampoline with a low-weight capacity, you will likely have to purchase a new one in a couple of years. Also, consider that kids like to play together so you may need a higher weight capacity than you think.

Browse more of the best trampolines...