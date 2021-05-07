How to get rid of weeds and stop them from spreading: remove these pesky plants from your garden borders

Flowerbeds full of dandelions? Paths covered in chickweed? Our tips on how to get rid of weeds and stop them from spreading will come in handy.

There are all manner of weeds lurking in our gardens and sowing seed where they get the chance. The general consensus is that they're a pain – especially when they're encroaching on our prized flowers or vegetables and sapping the nutrients from the soil. In the case of some (Japanese knotweed, poison ivy, stinging nettles – we're looking at you) they can also do more harm than simply spoiling the look of a border. Everyone knows about the nasty allergic reactions that occur from a run-in with nettles or poison ivy, whilst knotweed can tear through structural foundations at breakneck speed. Naturally, none are ideal.

Luckily, there are a good few methods to zap these pesky plants from our plots and restore order. And, most approaches don't require reaching for the bottle of chemicals, either. So to find out how to get rid of weeds and stop them from spreading, read on. Your plot will be free of them before you know it.

How to get rid of weeds and stop them from spreading: 12 easy tips

1. Dig them up by the roots

Want to know how to get rid of weeds the traditional way?

True, it's a little old fashioned, but it's certainly stood the test of time. Digging up weeds is one of those trusty, all-natural methods that, when done properly, works wonders. Use a garden fork or a hand trowel, and gently lever them out of the soil, aiming to remove all of the root system to prevent rapid regrowth.

This is ideal if you only have one or two weeds in your garden, but if you have a lawn full of them, you might want to invest in a weed pulling tool. These enable you to insert the claw around the weed, then step on it, before effortlessly pulling the intruder out of the ground. Look for ergonomically designed styles that let you work from an upright position.

Some weeds require extra care with this method, as new plants can grow even from the tiniest fragments of their roots or rhizomes (couch grass, for example). Japanese knotweed is another one to watch out for – but removing it by hand generally isn't an aggressive enough measure anyway. If you're dealing with this difficult plant, take a look at our Japanese knotweed guide for advice.

2. Keep on top of mulching

Mulching is a simple way to battle the weeds, and will add nutrients to your garden soil, too (Image credit: Future)

Mulching is one of the easiest ways to suppress weeds as it is simply added on top of the soil.

Biodegradable mulches, such as garden compost, wood chippings, processed bark, leafmould, straw, seaweed and rotted manure all suppress weeds while also releasing essential nutrients back into the soil, helping your plants to flourish – a win-win. However, since it breaks down over time it will need to be replaced every few years.

Take a look at our ultimate guide to mulching for more advice.

3. Mow them down

Frequent mowing will weaken lawn weeds (Image credit: Cheryl Fleishman/Alamy Stock Photo)

Battling with a weedy lawn? Frequent mowing is a good way to deter them. It weakens the plants and stops them from setting seed, which can eventually get rid of them altogether.

Just make sure you attach a basket to your mower, rather than leaving the clippings on the grass. The latter can spread the seeds around, escalating the problem. Once your lawn is weed-free, you can remove the basket and leave the clippings on the ground, which will act as a natural fertilizer.

If you need an update this season, take a look at our best lawn mower buying guide. And, for more advice, take a look at our tips on how to get rid of lawn weeds.

4. Cover in boiling water

Boiling water is a useful (and cheap) trick for removing weeds from paving (Image credit: William Andrew/Moment/Getty Images)

Looking for a simple solution on how to get rid of weeds? Pouring boiling water on the base of the plants causes instant shock and will not only kill the weed but also any seeds that may be dormant in the soil.

It's a brilliant solution for walkways, garden path ideas, and driveways, as the weeds will die within a couple of days. However, it is not recommended for use on lawns or in borders with other plants as it can cause fatal damage to these too.

5. Make a homemade weed killer with baking soda

Looking for more budget-friendly ways to eradicate weeds? Try this trick, with something that you probably already have in your cupboards.

Since baking soda is a powder, you'll need to wet the plant in order to make the powder stick. Then, sprinkle one teaspoon of baking soda over the weed's leaves and let it work its magic. This is a great method if you want to target specific weeds that have popped up amongst flowers or plants that you don't want to harm. Reapply in four to six weeks if the weeds have not disappeared.

If you're looking for ways to prevent weeds from cropping up in your paving ideas, then sprinkling baking soda in the cracks can stop the weeds from appearing in the first place. Repeat every couple of weeks.

If you like this tip, you might like our cheap garden ideas, too.

6. Line your flowerbeds to stop weeds appearing

Try weed-suppressing liners for your raised beds (Image credit: Getty Images)

The easiest way to deal with weeds is to prevent them from cropping up in the first place. Lining your patio ideas, driveways or paths with a weedproof membrane before adding gravel, slate, bark chippings, or similar will help to keep them at bay.

For your raised garden beds, garden centers and DIY stores often sell specific lining sheets (it is sometimes called landscape fabric), which will also retain moisture and reduce the need for watering. Alternatively, if you have old carpet tiles or a shower curtain these are a great DIY solution and are a good way to recycle unwanted household items.

7. Use vinegar to kill weeds

The active ingredient in vinegar, acetic acid, is also very effective at destroying weeds. Your standard brown fish-and-chips vinegar will go a decent way to helping with your problem. Simply pour into a spray bottle and spritz onto the desired plants.

If you want something that packs a bit more punch, there are also horticultural vinegars, which usually have a higher concentration of acetic acid and as a result are more effective. However, they also require handling with greater care as they are corrosive and can burn the skin, damage eyes and erode the surface of your tools.

With either types, it's important to be careful not to spray the plants that are meant to be there. Vinegar is non-selective and will destroy any vegetation in its path, including your prized blooms.

8. Try an eco-friendly heat gun

Try an eco-friendly heat gun

Environmentally friendly, very precise, and a lot more exciting than pulling weeds by hand – a weed burner works by surrounding the weed with an extremely high temperature (between 80°C and 600°C) which destroys its leaves.

This prevents it from photosynthesizing and subsequently kills the weed. However the roots remain intact, so multiple treatments may be required.

9. Dispose of them properly

Once you've learnt how to get rid of weeds, don't be tempted to throw them on the compost (Image credit: Ekaterina Kuzovkova/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Whichever method you use to get rid of weeds, it's crucial that you dispose of them properly. Collect them all in a work cart, small wheelbarrow or strong garden tub to make it easier to transport them for disposal, suggests the team at B&Q. Don't add them to your compost, they add. Instead, throw them out with your other green or general waste.

If you love a bonfire, you'll be pleased to know that most weeds can be added to the heap. However, some weeds are dangerous to burn, such as poison ivy. When set alight, it releases its toxic oil into the air. If breathed in, it can cause significant harm (which will require immediate medical attention). Find out more advice in our guide on how to get rid of poison ivy.

It's also worth knowing that Japanese knotweed is classed as 'controlled waste' in many regions. This means it can't simply go out with the usual trash, or be dumped in the local tip (unless yours has the right environmental permit). In the UK, it's also illegal to dispose of it in the wild. Professionals can be hired to take it away.

10. As a last resort, use a herbicide

Need to know how to get rid of weeds, fast? Herbicides are effective, however they're not suitable for organic gardens (Image credit: Lucas Ninno/Moment/Getty Images)

Chemical herbicides are no good for wildlife garden ideas, and are certainly out if you're following an organic gardening approach. But, if you've tried absolutely everything else and are on the verge of giving up, then they can be an effective last resort.

You have two options. One is a targeted formula, usually a gel, that you apply to the leaves to destroy the weed from the top down. This is ideal if you only have a few weeds, or if you don't want to put any of your other plants at risk. Alternatively, if your problem is more widespread, then opt for a solution that is sprayed or watered onto the plant.

Read the packet very carefully, and follow the application instructions whilst using all safety precautions necessary, such as wearing protective clothing. Also, be careful when selecting your herbicide of choice. Some are selective (so will only affect certain types of weed), whilst others will destroy anything which crosses their path – so are no good for spraying over your flowerbeds.

Take a look at our best weed killer buying guide for our favorite picks.

11. Tackle weeds fast

Once you know how to get rid of weeds, tackling them as soon as they appear will make things much easier in the long run (Image credit: Fiskars)

Whenever you see a small weed popping up be sure to get rid of it quickly. What's small this week will soon be elbowing your other plants out of the way.

Be vigilant and do a regular 'sweep' of the garden, looking out in particular for invasive weeds such as nettles and dandelions. Once this type of weed takes hold they're tenacious and don't give up easily, so try to prevent them from getting established in the first place.

12. Weed little and often

Set aside a dedicated time every week to tackle weeds in the garden to make it easy to keep on top of things.

It's a known fact that weeding can be therapeutic, so take it as an opportunity to step back from your busy schedule and unwind. Not only will you be doing the garden a favor, but also yourself.

How do you get rid of nettles?

Nettles are good for butterflies, but not so good for neighboring plants (Image credit: Alamy)

If you've been thinking about how to grow a butterfly garden, you might be interested to know that nettles are a valuable food source for these pretty creatures. However, they can swamp corners of your garden quickly, and cause a nasty sting when touched.

The RHS advises to prevent the seeds from setting by cutting down plants in mid-summer, or earlier. You can also dig out isolated clumps, or those that have grown in light soils. This can be done anytime of year, they add. Nettles also cannot withstand repeated mowing.

If you want to use weed killer to tackle a neglected area that's been overtaken by nettles, opt for a glyphosate-based variety, continues the RHS. Spray over the plants in June, before they flower.

How do you get rid of chickweed?

Learn how to get rid of weeds and stop them from spreading to eradicate the likes of chickweed from your garden (Image credit: Alamy)

Hand-weeding or carefully hoeing beds and borders can be an effective way to control chickweed, as suggests the RHS. However, aim to do this before the plants flower and their seed sets. Choose a dry day so disturbed weeds shrivel and die rather than re-rooting, they add.

The team also suggest to apply weed suppressing sheets, or bulky mulch to a depth of at least three inches, to smother new seedlings and prevent germination.

If you want to use weed killer, opt for contact herbicides containing acetic acid, fatty acids, or pelargonic acid, the RHS continues. However, be careful not to get these herbicides on your other plants as they are non-selective.

How do you get rid of bindweed?

Don't be deceived by bindweed's pretty blooms, its vines will quickly take over your hedges and flowerbeds (Image credit: Alamy)

Bindweed produces thread-like vines that wrap tightly around other plants, and eventually strangles them. It's easy to spot with its trumpet-shaped flowers, but don't be tempted to leave it. Soon after the first flush of blooms are over, it will take over and ruin your flowerbed ideas.

Getting rid of bindweed takes patience, willpower, and several attempts to pull it up, as any root left behind will sprout again. Cutting the vine back when it appears will weaken it and eventually cause it to die off.

How do you get rid of couch grass?

Couch grass is one of the tricksiest weeds out there, with an ability to grow from the tiniest fragments of rhizome (Image credit: Alamy)

Couch grass is renowned for being a nightmare weed as it produces a vast network of underground stems and roots that travel through the soil. These then push up new shoots every 5-10cm along their length. Watch out for newly emerging tufts of grass because instead of dying at the end of each season, they keep on going through winter and beyond.

To get rid of it, be extra vigilant with pulling up shoots, because any pieces remaining will resprout if given the chance. To clear your plot, dig up what you can then cover the soil with thick black polythene to exclude light for a couple of seasons.

How do you get rid of dandelions?

Dandelion seedheads may look pretty, but they're a pain for gardeners (Image credit: Westend61/Getty Images)

The thick taproots of the dandelion delve deep into the soil and cracks between paving slabs, making them tricky to remove. If tiny pieces of root remain after digging the soil, they'll resprout and take over.

To get rid of dandelions, it's best to dig them out with a garden fork, especially before the bright yellow daisy-like flowers turn into fluffy 'clocks' and release their airborne seeds. For larger areas, a plastic sheet with mulch on top will prevent dandelions from getting a foothold.

How do you get rid of cleavers?

Cleavers germinate and grow quickly from seed, so if you spot these in your plot, act fast (Image credit: Alamy)

The stems and seeds of cleavers are sticky, which allows it to scramble around the garden and spread further afield by hitching on to your clothes and animal fur.

Seeds take just two months to become established plants. So, aim to lift them out as soon as the seedlings emerge in flowerbeds and before they flower in mid-spring. Mulching weed-free soil with a good layer of bark chippings will help to suppress the seedlings. Both tasks make good additions to your list of spring garden jobs.

How do you get rid of hairy bittercress?

Hairy bittercress is a fast-spreader, so learn how to get rid of weeds before it takes over your garden (Image credit: Alamy)

This weed is super-efficient. It's able to complete its lifecycle in less than a month and disperse thousands of seeds from its seedpods. It grows anywhere and everywhere, from bare soil to garden wall ideas. It's often imported in potted plants bought from garden centers, which can go on to take root in the garden.

To control its spread, it's essential to pull up the young plants before they get a chance to flower and set seed. This occurs from March to August. Cultivating the soil will bring up new seeds, although mulching will help to prevent them from germinating.

How do you get rid of shepherd's purse?

Shepherd's purse will grow in all kinds of environment (Image credit: Alamy)

This has been used as a medicinal herb since ancient times. It's a prolific weed that's not fussy, growing in sun or in shade garden ideas, and on most soils. From a rosette of hairy leaves, it sends up flowers on tall stems, followed by pods that hold up to a dozen seeds.

Buried in the soil, seeds can remain viable for years, so aim to pull up weeds before they flower. Or, regularly hoe seedlings soon after they appear to sever rosettes from their taproots.

How do you get rid of groundsel?

Try to eradicate groundsel from your plot before it flowers (Image credit: Alamy)

A native annual, groundsel gets busy flowering and setting seed throughout the year. Even seeds that have been buried in soil for up to six months will germinate when exposed to light.

When looking to remove this weed, it's important to tease out the plants before the small yellow flowers and fluffy seed heads appear. Left to get a foothold, the leaves become host to rust fungus, which can spread to your plants.

Will saltwater kill weeds?

When wondering how to get rid of weeds, you may have come across saltwater as a natural approach. General table salt is the way to go (plus, is inexpensive) and works by dehydrating the plant.

To apply, mix it with water and then spray directly onto the weed's foliage. It's a good solution for gravel or patios, but be careful in terms of flowerbeds as too much salt can affect the pH balance of the soil, as well as damage other nearby plants. For these reasons, it's not recommended to use this approach on your lawn ideas.

Some people say that mixing the saltwater solution with vinegar increases the effectiveness. But again, watch out for neighboring plants as vinegar will affect whatever it comes into contact with.