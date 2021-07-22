Best weed killer: 5 must-have products to tackle weeds

With the best weed killer, you can return your garden to its former glory. Exterminating undesirable plants as well as deceivingly innocent buttercups, daisies and yarrow that can overtake a lawn, a quality weed killer is essential for keeping backyards, patios, decking and driveways tidy.

Any gardener worth their salt knows the importance of weeding, a process made far easier with the addition of weed killer. But which to choose? A quick search online and you'll find yourself bombarded with options. Fortunately, we've separated the wheat from the chaff, serving up a curated pick of the very best weed killers.

So, what's in store? Well, you'll be pleased to hear that we have covered a variety of needs, from spot treatment, moss takedown and quick results to value for money and fertilisation. As you read through our list, be sure to observe the specs we've outlined, which include quantity of product, speed, type and inclusion of fertiliser. Perhaps you need it to work within the day? Maybe you need something that attacks the root itself? You might even prefer to choose something without any harmful chemicals, particularly pet-owners, parents or those with wildlife frolicking in their garden. So, whether it's a lightning-fast spray or a nourishing fertiliser-cum-weed-killer, we've got you covered.

Seeing as you're here already, why not go the full distance with your garden? Our guide to the best lawn mower is one way to upgrade that grass you've been neglecting. Or, if you're dealing with tricky corners and hard-to-reach weeds, our best strimmer guide will come in handy.

The best weed killers: top picks for a weed-free garden

(Image credit: Resolva)

1. Resolva Ready To Use Weedkiller Best weed killer for spot treating weeds: tackle weeds and restore your lawn to its former glory Specifications Quantity: 3L Speed of result: As soon as 24 hours Fertiliser: No Type: Spray Reasons to buy + See results within as little as 24 hours + Great for spot-treating weeds Reasons to avoid - No fertiliser TODAY'S BEST DEALS £9.50 View at Wilko £12.45 View at Amazon £25 View at Amazon

The Resolva Ready To Use Weedkiller is the best weed killer available if you’re looking to spot treat weeds in your lawn without causing lasting damage to grass and surrounding plants. That said, it can also be used to treat larger surface areas if required.

Capable of tackling everything from dock leaves and nettles to ragwort, thistles, daisies and buttercups, this weed killer comes in an easy-use spray bottle and is capable of tackling as much as 40m in one use.

(Image credit: Viano)

2. Mo Bacter Organic Lawn Fertiliser Best organic weed killer for tackling moss: reaching for a fertiliser is often the best way to tackle garden moss Specifications Quantity: 20kg Speed of result: May take a little longer to see results Fertiliser: Yes Type: Fertiliser Reasons to buy + Great at tackling moss + Fertilises grass while tackling weeds + Free of harmful chemicals Reasons to avoid - Won't see results straight away TODAY'S BEST DEALS £42.95 View at Amazon 457 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If your main concern is moss, the best weed killer is without doubt the Mo Bacter Organic Lawn Fertiliser. This may surprise some people as this product is not strictly a weed killer, but we’re here to reassure you that it is effective in tackling moss. But the best bit is that it also fertilises surrounding grass in the process, which is great news for those concerned about damaging their lawn in the weed-killing process.

Plant and animal safe, this is a great option for families with pets, children or significant wildlife. It’s also organic and will cause minimal damage to the soil, or local ecosystem.

(Image credit: Weedol)

If you’re after immediate results, look no further than Weedol Root Kill Plus. Its fast-acting formula tackles weeds right down to the root and is perfect for spot use in the garden as well as on patios and driveways, as well as use in much larger areas.

Capable of tackling brambles, nettles, thistles, docks and other deep-rooted weeds, this weed killer is one of the most affordable options on our list which is great news for those tackling weeds on a budget.

(Image credit: Weedol)

4. Weedol Lawn Weedkiller Best budget weed killer: tackle weeds with minimal hassle – and without spending a fortune Specifications Quantity: 800ml Speed of result: Immediate results Fertiliser: No Type: Spray Reasons to buy + Immediate results + Tackles weeds right down to the root + Affordable Reasons to avoid - May harm surrounding plant life TODAY'S BEST DEALS £5.25 View at Amazon £5.25 View at Homebase £6.38 View at Amazon

Another of our favourite options for lawns, the Weedol Lawn Weedkiller protects your lawn while eradicating weeds.

This is great news for those on the mission to achieve the perfect lawn, or looking to tackle persistent weeds bedded in amongst other plant life. Tackle everything from dandelions and daisies to clover, and much more.

(Image credit: EverGreen)

5. EverGreen Complete 4-in-1 Lawn Care, Lawn Food, Weed and Moss Killer Best weed killer and fertiliser: effectively feed your lawn while you tackle weeds Specifications Quantity: 3.5kg Speed of result: May take a little longer to see results Fertiliser: Yes Type: Fertiliser Reasons to buy + Feeds lawn while killing weeds + Leads to fuller, thicker grass Reasons to avoid - Won't see immediate results

Another great option if you’re looking to rid your garden of weeds while also encouraging your lawn to prosper, the EverGreen Complete 4-in-1 Lawn Care, Lawn Food, Weed and Moss Killer has everything you might need to care for your garden lawn effectively.

Treating your lawn with this solution will not only eradicate unwanted weeds and moss but will also lead to thicker, fuller grass.

How to buy the best weed killer

When it comes to buying the best weed killer, there are a few factors worth bearing in mind to ensure you choose the right product to achieve the outcomes you're after. To help you out, we've listed some of these, as well as some frequently asked questions.

Immediate results or slow and steady?

If you're using a weed killer on your garden path ideas, driveway, or an area where you're not too concerned about affecting surrounding plant life, there's no problem with choosing a fast-acting solution that will stop weeds in their tracks. However, you may want to opt for a slightly longer-term solution – take a look at the fertilisers we've included above – if you're looking to eradicate weeds without affecting the rest of your lawn ideas.

Large grounds or small plot?

If you're looking to spot treat the weeds in your garden, you may be able to get away with choosing a small spray bottle, whereas a fertiliser or a weed killer with a hose attached may be a better solution for larger spaces.

Fertilise!

If you're looking to eradicate your lawn of weeds in the long term, it may be worth opting for fertiliser, which will help your grass to grow back thicker and fuller, preventing weeds from growing back in the process.

What is the best weed killer?

No, it's not a silly question. In fact, it couldn't be more important. A little annoyingly, there is no straightforward answer. While we do have a personal favourite, the Resolva Ready To Use Weedkiller, commendable for its spot-treating capabilities, it's certainly not a go-to for someone requiring an all-in-one fertiliser and weed killer. For the latter request, we'd suggest the EverGreen Complete 4-in-1 Lawn Care, Lawn Food, Weed and Moss Killer, which rids gardens of weeds but also nourishes lawn growth. Really, it comes down to your criteria. So, in terms of finding the best weed killer, we'd suggest reading our list, making sure to check which product is attributed best for which function. And if you're still a little unsure, check the specs and info, too.

How do you kill weeds and prevent them from coming back?

Ah yes, the age-old question. Nowadays, we're a lot more clued up on how to get rid of weeds. Firstly, you'll want to note which weeds are particularly rife in your garden; this way you can pinpoint them with a specific plan of attack. For example, if you have a dandelion, daisy or clover infestation, the Weedol Lawn Weedkiller is a trusty choice indeed.

Other essential components of the de-weeding process include mulching your lawn, whereby you add a layer of manure or organic matter to encourage healthy grass growth; carefully pulling weeds out with your hand, being sure to remove the whole plant at its root; fertilising your garden; and of course, watering and mowing it. Yep, these cordless lawn mowers could certainly come in handy.

How to use a weedkiller without harming wildlife

Some weedkillers are very harmful to wildlife garden ideas, particularly those high in glyphosates. Unfortunately this is one of the ingredients that makes them so effective at killing plants quickly, so if you do use a weed killer containing glyphosate, avoid use when pollinating insects are busy doing their job through spring and summer. They are more likely to be in danger if you spray the product on plants they are collecting from, and a bee could take this poison back to their hive with devastating results.

Also think about other wildlife like hedgehogs and frogs who dwell on the ground and might come into contact with a sprayed plant. If possible, section off the area of patio or driveway you are treating to keep them away, and use the product in the day when nocturnal animals are not snuffling around for food. For fast acting weed killers that work inside a day, you will need to remove the dead weed with gloved hands.

Don't forget, if you're looking for more ways to get your patio looking its best, then our guide to the best patio cleaner is great place to start.