Wildlife garden ideas: ways to transform your plot into a nature-friendly space

Wildlife garden ideas can be applied to all types of plot – even a tiny patio or courtyard. And, despite what you might think, you don't have to embrace an unruly, naturalistic style to support your local wildlife. Sleek, modern, and well-maintained spaces can be just as appealing to creatures great and small.

A successful wildlife garden will encourage all manner of animals, birds and insects to spend time in your garden, helping you to get closer to nature in the process. Not only is this beneficial to the environment, but it's also good for the soul as it reduces stress levels and promotes feelings of wellbeing.

The key to any wildlife-friendly garden is to create as many different habitats for animals as possible. This could range from swathes of colorful planting fit for pollinators, a soothing water feature, a woodpile, or even a bug hotel. There are endless ways that you can do your bit for nature and raise your garden's style credentials in the process, too.

We've put together some of favorite wildlife garden ideas to get you inspired.

1. Opt for prairie-style planting

2. Add a nature pond

(Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

Chris Bonnett at GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “Having a small pond in the garden benefits so many species of wildlife, as it gives some a home and others a source of water to drink or bathe in.

'If you're looking to attract wildlife, you will need to make sure there are exit points, such as piles of rocks that give a route out of the pond for wildlife,' says QVC’s Gardening Expert Michael Perry.



3. Choose a pretty bird house

4. Go organic

5. Plant a tree or two

6. Provide a mini watering hole for birds

This gorgeous Turned green marble bowl from Crocus is a stylish way to support feathered friends (Image credit: Crocus)

Having a supply of fresh water is just as important to birds as being fed, especially during the colder months. So why not bring a stylish bird bath into your plot? Not only will it be a lovely feature for your garden, but watching your feathered friends drink and splash about is sure to bring you joy.

This elegant design is simply stunning – the beautiful interior is enhanced by the water and creates a still, reflective pool when not occupied. Raise it up on a stone plinth or a neat side table to keep it out of reach from predators and refill with fresh water daily.

A couple of pebbles in the center will provide an extra handy perch. We've got lots more tips on how to attract birds into your garden in our handy guide.

7. Go for sculptural feeders

These bird feeders from Crocus have an on-trend, industrial look (Image credit: Crocus)

As well as providing water for visiting birds, you can't go wrong with the addition of a best bird feeder or two. These designs above provide a safe and convenient feeding point and create an eye-catching statement too.

Hang them individually or suspend them from an overhanging branch, one below the other, using the co-ordinating hooks and brackets. Brass and copper finishes are a great choice for bird feeders as they look mesmerizing set against vibrant autumn leaves.

Wondering why birds aren't flocking to your feeder? It might be its position that's the problem. 'Birds like to feed from an accessible, secure, safely placed feeder,' says QVC’s Gardening Expert, Michael Perry. 'Sometimes, if your feeder is placed out in the open and your garden is exposed to harsh winds or lots of rain, birds might feel that it is too unsafe for them to feed from.'

'Humans are large, noisy creatures, and birds can get spooked easily, so place it at the back of your garden or in an area where there is little movement!' he adds.

8. Add a statement home for bees

A duo of stylish Beeposts by Green and Blue make a striking focal point (Image credit: Green & Blue)

Made by mixing concrete and Cornish Granite aggregate, these tall and stately bee homes are designed to provide nesting opportunities for the sadly declining population of solitary bees.

Important for the pollination of crops and flowers these bees are non-aggressive, so completely safe to encourage into your garden. The contemporary posts work well in groups and contrast beautifully with any style of planting.

9. Create a chic bird station

Wildlife garden ideas can be modern, too – check out this bird bath and feeder from Green & Blue (Image credit: Green & Blue)

Want to bring nature into your garden without going rustic in style? Yes? Then this modern set-up is for you.

Made in Cornwall, UK using 75% China Clay waste the bird bath and feeder designs have a pale, ethereal tone and a seductively smooth finish. Constructed from stacking cylinders you can choose the perfect height to suit your garden, before adding the final concentrically stepped dish on top.

10. Grow flowers for pollinators

Dahlias are a perfect addition for your wildlife garden ideas (Image credit: iBulb)

Did you know that flat-shaped blooms with open centers are a firm favorite with bees? With colorful petals guiding them to the nectar and pollen-laden stamens, these plants are a vital food source for these essential garden visitors.

Dahlias, osteospermum, asters and heleniums are all great for late summer color and will provide nourishment right up until the first frosts. Check out Sarah Raven's extensive collection of dahlias and our guide to the best bee-friendly plants for more ideas.

11. Leave a gap for wildlife

When adding wildlife garden ideas to your plot, be sure to make ways for nature to get in and out (Image credit: RSPB)

Yes, we all love privacy in our gardens (we've even collected together our favorite garden privacy ideas in our feature) but many of our smaller wild visitors need to be able to move freely on their search for food and shelter.

Hedgehogs, toads, newts, frogs and many other small mammals will travel a mile or more to mate and discover new hunting grounds, so it is important to link our green spaces together. Cutting small gaps at the base of wooden fences, incorporating short drainpipes above ground level when building new walls, and growing climbers up and over boundaries and buildings will all help to create wild byways and let these creatures thrive.

12. Plant a climber

A gorgeous rose arch in June at National Trust Mottisfont in Hampshire (Image credit: Marianne Majerus/The National Trust)

Climbing roses have a double use – they are beautifully scented and give us a lot of joy as we spend time in our gardens, but at the same time they provide cover and shelter for a wide variety of wildlife.

Birds can nest in matured climbers and bees and butterflies can feed, rest and hibernate. Other good climbers to consider are honeysuckle and clematis, both of which are lovely varieties to have in your garden and great choices for a cottage garden scheme.

Looking for more ideas? Take a look at our guide to the best climbing plants.

13. Put up nesting pockets

These brushwood nest pouches are from Simon King Wildlife (Image credit: Simon King Wildlife)

Not just for small birds such as robins, treecreepers and wrens, nest pouches like these are popular with dormice and woodmice too.

Made with a strong metal frame which incorporates a handy rear hatch and a waterproof roof, they are tough enough to deter predators and are also easy to clean out. Position them in trees, climbers or woody shrubs at least 1m above the ground, and secure them in place using garden wire.

14. Encourage bats

The National Trust Glamis bat box from CJ Wildlife (Image credit: CJ Wildlife)

Okay, so bats might have had something of a bad press of late, and we're probably not all keen on the idea of them flying around our heads. But, they need as much love and care as our other wildlife friends do.

They rely on nooks and crannies for shelter and roosting, and as buildings get knocked down or repurposed they often lose their homes. You can help them by popping a bat box or two up in your garden to provide a safe place for them to live and raise their young.

15. Go for a green roof as part of your wildlife garden ideas

A wildflower meadow on top of a roof is a lovely sight, and is great for wildlife garden ideas too (Image credit: Wildflower Turf)

Turn a dull roof into a rich and diverse habitat with flower-rich, living turf. Not only do the wildflowers and grasses attract a wide range of insects and birdlife, they make a beautiful, ever-changing display that's a delight to look out on.

There are many green roof systems available including interlocking pre-sown units, but established turf mats tend to be favoured by professional installers. Wildflower Turf has a carefully nurtured range of different turfs that can also be topped up with specialist seed scatter mixes and shade-tolerant bulbs.

16. Leave a wild area

Try planting the vibrant Native Enriched Wildflower Turf from Wildflower Turf as part of your wildlife garden ideas – it's a mix that is shade tolerant (Image credit: Wildflower Turf)

No matter how big or small your outside space is, a grassy area that is left untouched is a surefire way to attract a wide range of bugs, amphibians, birds and mammals. Pick a quiet corner such as an area under a tree, or if you're short on space, a couple of window boxes will do. Sow with a meadow mix of seeds and it will soon draw in visitors.

If you are uber-keen to see results, give nature a hand by laying a few square metres of wildflower turf. There are plenty of different wildflower combinations available.

17. Plant a hedge

A hedge is a great addition to your wildlife garden ideas (Image credit: Cuprinol)

You can't beat a native hedge for wildlife garden ideas, and let's face it – they are much more attractive than most types of fence and wall too.

Not only do they provide a safe nesting site, they often provide food and essential shelter. Plant a diverse variety of native species – such as hornbeam, hawthorn, holly and blackthorn – for maximum seasonal interest and added home security. Or, try beech or yew for a more uniform look that will retain its leaves all year.

Our guide to the best fast-growing hedges has lots of advice on how to create a new boundary, fast.

18. Step back from your mower

Let areas of your lawn grow wild (Image credit: JoeGough/Getty Images)

Lawns provide a rich habitat for beetles, worms and other insects and are an important part of the eco system that allows birds, frogs, newts and hedgehogs to thrive. A perfectly manicured lawn is an achievement to most. But, if you can leave off mowing it for a month or two, or keep a few sections free from cutting – such as this pretty pathway – you'll be helping local wildlife to blossom.

You might even see some new wild varieties of flower popping up – buttercups and daisies, for example, will provide some lovely food for bees and butterflies.

19. Build a bug palace

(Image credit: Surrey Wildlife Trust)

Learning how to make a bug hotel is a project that the whole family can take part and take pride in. It's also a great way to tidy up your patch.

Start by creating a solid timber frame – a neat pile of wood pallets held firmly in place with timber stakes is a quick and easy option. Once everything is secure, fill the gaps with nesting materials. Try using everything from straw, twigs, pinecones, garden prunings, wood offcuts and even roof tiles.

Repeat some of the materials in different slots for a cohesive rather than chaotic look, and remember to plant up the occasional gap with compost and flowering creepers such as nasturtiums, heartsease and English lavender.

20. Bring in the butterflies

Grow flowers that butterflies will love as part of your wildlife garden ideas (Image credit: RHS)

Marvel at the color and beauty of these winged beauties by enticing them into your garden. Recent national reports have shown a 76% decline in Britain’s butterflies over the last 40 years (and the US butterfly population is decling too) so it makes sense to do all we can to help them thrive.

Grow nectar-rich plants such as fragrant herbs, lavenders, nasturtiums and chrysanthemums in pots and borders and scented climbers such as star jasmine and flowering ivy. Many companies sell specific butterfly seed mixes which combine native flowering varieties with those that are popular with hungry caterpillars.

Head over to our guide on how to grow a butterfly garden for more advice.

21. Get composting

Making your own compost is great for wildlife, and will save you money, too (Image credit: Suttons)

Learning how to compost so you can create a compost heap in your garden will give a refuge to many wildlife species, such as woodlice, birds, slow-worms, grass snakes, beetles, hedgehogs and toads. It will provide a warm safe haven for them and will give you some goodness for your garden.

You can also recycle your kitchen and garden waste to make a rich organic compost, with a little help from the wildlife that will reside in it of course.

You can make your own composter with wood from a DIY store or even old pallets. Alternatively, head over to our best compost bin feature to find a ready-made one for your garden.

22. Keep your own bees

If you want to go one step further for your wildlife garden ideas, try keeping your own bees – this is the Beehaus from Omlet (Image credit: Omlet)

Okay, it's a commitment – but keeping bees is really rewarding. You get to watch their activities first-hand, learn about these insects that originated over a million years ago and, of course, enjoy your very own honey.

With a larger capacity than most hives, this design above is also much lighter and easier to use than traditional designs, making it ideal for beginners. Raised off the ground and at a comfortable working height, it makes a contemporary and fun feature for wildlife garden ideas.

23. Add a small water feature

A wildlife friendly pond in a trough from Primrose (Image credit: Primrose)

Don't have room for a pond? Even the smallest of water feature ideas can attract a wide range of animals and insects. Choose a watertight container, ideally wait for it to fill with rain, and then add a few carefully chosen aquatic plants.

You will need to seek out slower growing, non-invasive species such as golden club and floating heart for smaller pots. But, if you want a hassle free and – of course – stylish combination check out the design above.

24. Plant up your paving

This garden, designed by Alexa Ryan-Mills Garden Design, includes paving planted with sedum (Image credit: Alexa Ryan-Mills Garden Design)

Use every opportunity to squeeze in nectar-rich blooms. Lifting the odd paving slab and filling the space with gravel and plants is a great way to soften the look of large paved areas. Plus, it provides extra run-off drainage and the chance to attract beneficial insects too.

Choose low-growing sun lovers such as sedums, gentians and sisyrincium. There are even some plants – creeping jenny and thyme for instance – that will cope with being driven over, so there is no excuse for not greening your drive.

25. Don't tidy up!

Allow nature to take its course over the colder months (Image credit: Charlotte Hussey/The Wildlife Trust)

Having a neat and tidy garden during autumn and winter can actually hinder our garden friends. So, for your wildlife garden ideas, keep seed heads uncut for the birds, let the creepy crawlies shelter amongst the plant stems, and allow toads to hide under the leaves. Ladybirds love to overwinter around perennial plants too, so avoid the urge to cut them back.

Another good tip is not to dig your garden soil unless you are planting, or why not try the no-dig gardening method instead? Not digging really helps earthworm and beetle larvae populations to increase.

Trying this approach is less work for you, and more support for the environment – a win-win in our books.

How do you build a small wildlife pond?

Chris Bonnett at GardeningExpress.co.uk said:

“Start off by finding or buying a large container to hold the water needed for a pond. It could be a specialist shape from a garden centre, or an old sink, washing up bowl or plant pot. However, it must be strong enough to withstand being outside year round, especially during heavy frosts.

“Once the container has been picked, it is time to dig a hole in the ground deep enough for the container to sit flush on the ground. Levelling the container with the ground will allow a range of creatures can get in and out. However, those wanting a raised pond can add plants, bricks and stones around the edge to act as a step for the wildlife.

“When it comes to filling the pond with water, opt for natural rainwater as opposed to tap water as it will have less chemicals in for the wildlife to contend with.

“As creatures find your mini-pond and the space matures, the species living in the water will help keep it clean. In very warm weather it is a good idea to add extra rainwater to the container, to keep things hydrated.”

Alasdair Lemon, Conservation Office at RSPB, advised during his chat on the Dobbies podcast that a ‘bucket pond’ is ideal for small gardens. Essentially an old washing up bowl, buried almost all the way into the ground, fill it up with water and make sure you have stones going out of it so anything can get in and out. A super simple and small space friendly pond idea.