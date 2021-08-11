Best bird feeders: stylish, practical designs to attract feathered visitors

Investing in the best bird feeder? Perhaps this is your first bird feeder and you're searching for something that's both practical and stylish. The Gardeningetc team can help. It goes without us saying that a garden that attracts wildlife is a more interesting place, so owning a stylish bird feeder will ensure feathered friends feel welcome – and that they return.

Whichever style of feeder you prefer, we’ve got a design you’ll love featured below. From modern bird feeders to wooden bird feeders and even small options for teeny gardens or balconies.

Ready to add more wildlife to your garden? Head to our wildlife garden ideas for more unique ways to encourage creatures into your garden.

The best bird feeders

1. Eva Solo Window Bird Feeder

Click the image to shop this John Lewis bird feeder (Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

Eva Solo Window Bird Feeder

Whether your garden is just a balcony or a micro patio, you can easily feed the birds with this neat design. This feeder goes on your window and is made from glass (and also rubber and stainless steel) so you’ll get an unimpeded view of your visitors. With space for small birds only so that they feel safe while feeding, all while looking smart in your outdoor space. The design is barely there, so as well as leaving the focus on your avian snackers, it will complement a contemporary garden design.

2. Robert Dyas Smart Garden Beach Hut Seed Feeder

(Image credit: Robert Dyas)

Robert Dyas Smart Garden Beach Hut Seed Feeder

Hang this feeder from a branch or hook: it comes with a hanging handle ready to fix up. It’s designed to be filled with standard birdseed, and the windows allow you to see when your visitors are running low on food. The natural design makes this a good-looking addition to your garden, and the green painted finish ensures it blends with foliage. In metal, this sturdy model should do its job and look good for a long time.

3. Fallen Fruits Metal Wall Bird Feeder

Fallen Fruits Metal Wall Bird Feeder

The ultra-modern yet simple Fallen Fruits Metal Wall Bird Feeder is brilliant. It can be wall-mounted for those who don't have any trees in their back garden – or if you have a balcony. It's black metal and shaped like a tiny house, with a white tray inside for feed. Birds can easily sit in here – or on the side of the feeder and enjoy. Simple, yet effective and perfect for stylish gardens.

4. Pidat Bird Silo

(Image credit: Pidat)

Pidat Bird Silo

This very attractive bird feeder comes in two colourways: terracotta and green. It's impressively enough made using 100 per cent recycled plastics, and its unique design will attract anything from chickadees to blue tits, titmice, nuthatches, finches and woodpeckers. Lift the top cone and pour in your seed, and watch this feeder fill from the bottom up. It's certainly unique and could easily become a focal point of a corner of your garden, while guests will be sure to comment.

£54 at Trouva

5. Peckish Secret Garden Steel Seed Squirrel-proof Bird Feeder

Peckish Secret Garden Steel Seed Squirrel-proof Bird Feeder

If the squirrels and the magpies have been getting the lion’s share, then you can protect the smaller birds’ supply with this feeder. Its steel design allows small birds to eat because they can access the inner feeder while big birds and squirrels can’t. You’ll be able to see when this feeder needs filling thanks to the transparent central section – and the birds will be able to see there’s food for them. Hang this feeder from a tree or place it in a high spot where the birds won’t be disturbed.

6. Singing Friend Feeder Lisa

Singing Friend Feeder Lisa

A simple grey bird feeder that's fit for smaller spaces – and smaller birds – this one is made of ceramic to give it an elegant edge. It's frost-resistant for use during the winter, while it can be used along with seed or fat balls, to attract a wide variety of species to your outdoor space. Whether that be a garden, a balcony or a terrace. It also comes in beige.

£14.99 at BirdFood.co.uk

7. SA Products Hanging Bird Table

SA Products Hanging Bird Table

Take it to the next level with a hanging bird table, where several birds can meet and eat together. This natural-looking feeder is made of heavy-duty wood and it's weatherproof, while it also boasts a roof to protect food from rain. You could even stain this bird table if you like, or paint it a vibrant colour to stand out in your garden.

8. Jacobi Jayne Niger Seed Bird Feeder

(Image credit: Robert Dyas)

Jacobi Jayne Niger Seed Bird Feeder

If it’s finches, and other small birds like siskin and redpoll you’d like to see in your garden, tempt them with this feeder. The base of the design snaps off ready for refilling, and the feeder is easy to clean as well. The feeder itself is made from plastic that’s UV resistant to avoid cracking or discolouring from the sun. Goldfinches and other sorts of finch along with other small birds love the niger seed this feeder is designed to hold, and it comes ready filled so you can start attracting them right away. Just suspend the feeder from its stainless-steel hook. The feeder itself is made from plastic that’s UV resistant to avoid cracking or discolouring from the sun.

9. Peckish All Weather Suet and Peanut Metal Bird Feeder

Peckish All Weather Suet and Peanut Metal Bird Feeder

You can use this feeder to give the birds suet in winter and peanuts the rest of the year if you want, as it’s suitable for both. It has a quick-release base to allow you to clean this feeder easily, while the lid is easy to remove for refilling as the birds get through their food. The metal top of the feeder is made from powder-coated metal as is the base, and the tube is perforated steel. The result? This design should stand up to all weathers. You can put around 700g of suet or peanuts into this feeder, which is 30cm tall.

10. Wildlife World Ceramic Robin Feeder

(Image credit: Wildlife World)

Wildlife World Ceramic Robin Feeder

Add this cute feeder to your garden to attract robins (of course) plus blue tits, great tits and other small birds. This ceramic feeder is frost resistant so you can keep flying visitors in nourishment during the winter, while it's also easy to fill with drainage holes inside to keep food dry. Cleaning’s a breeze, too. A rust-proof stainless steel cord keeps the feeder in place, and it’s a great ornament to have in the garden as well as a useful feeder.

How to choose the best bird feeder

Birds have preferences when it comes to how they feed and what they feed on, and you may have design preferences to take into consideration, too, when you’re selecting the best bird feeders.

Types of feeder

Wondering how to attract birds into your garden? To nourish small birds like finches, tits and siskins, go for a seed feeder. If it’s the niger seeds beloved of goldfinches and others, you’ll need a specially designed feeder as the seed is small.

Bird feeders that are designed to hold peanuts could attract woodpeckers and nuthatches as well as tits.

If you like the idea of feeding suet – which is energy dense and particularly vital in winter months – you’ll need a feeder designed for suet pellets or balls or blocks.

Feeder materials

Bird feeders are generally made from metal or plastic. Metal could stand up better to cheeky squirrels who like to pinch the bird food, so could be worth a look if you've been reading our guide on how to get rid of squirrels.

Refilling and cleaning

Just as with bird bath ideas, hygiene is important to ensure the health of your feathered friends so look for a design that’s easy to keep clean. Check out how easy the feeder is to refill too.

Feeder style

Feeders range from the more utilitarian that are entirely about suiting the birds and their food, easy cleaning and filling and simple hanging to designs that have the style of your garden in mind as well as its visitors’ preferences. In the latter category, styles include rustic, quirky, and those with clean modern lines so you can complement the rest of your outdoor space.

Where to buy a bird feeder?

If none of the above took your fancy, then you can shop for more stylish bird feeders through the retailers we've listed below.