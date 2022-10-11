These are the trampoline safety tips you need to know to keep your kids safe

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to trampoline safety, all parents will know that it's all fun and games until someone gets hurt. And whilst most trampolines will have been built with safety in mind, the experts tell us that there are certain vital things we need to be aware of as parents, to make sure the kids stay happy and accident free.

Always begin by making sure you buy a model which meets approved safety guidelines. In the US this will be ASTM F963 Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Toy Safety (for Europe look at The European Standard EN 71-14:2014).

We don't advise buying second hand unless you can be 100% sure of the provenance of the product. Buy from a source you trust and make sure you know how old the product is and if it has undergone any wear and tear.

The best thing you can do is buy the best trampoline you can afford, and make use of sales like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, where you can bag yourself a top quality product at a reduced price.

Next, find out how, as parents, we can create a safe environment in our backyards for children to play.

Follow these 8 trampoline safety tips from the experts

Playing on a trampoline is one of the top garden activities for kids, but they should be supervised at all times on a trampoline. 'Young children can be particularly at risk of injury on trampolines, especially if they’re playing with older kids,' says Peter Boast, Managing Director at Safetots (opens in new tab).

Here's what else you need to consider.

1. Place your trampoline in a safe position

So you've picked out a safe and quality trampoline model, like the ASTM Approved JUMPZYLLA Trampoline With Enclosure at Amazon (opens in new tab). The next thing to think about is where to create your garden play area. This will be somewhere the kids can be supervised at all times.

Plum Play (opens in new tab) recommend a 6.5ft (2m) safety perimeter around the trampoline to ensure it is placed away from obstructions, such as trees and outbuildings.

'Ideally, trampolines should be placed on a flat surface, ' advises David Woodman, Director of Product Development and Compliance at Plum Play.

'Also, check your trampoline warranty regarding the type of surface the trampoline should be placed on. Plum Play suggest a grassed area is best.'

'Trampolines should be secured safely in position to ensure they cannot capsize or move around,' say the experts at Garden Buildings Direct (opens in new tab).

2. Put up a trampoline enclosure

An enclosure is a must-have trampoline accessory for trampoline safety. So either the model you buy should have one included, or you need to buy it as an add-on separately. Do not forgo a net when buying a trampoline.

'Trampolines should always have an enclosure net,' confirms David Woodman. Always make sure the enclosure net is in good condition and zipped up.'

Malcolm Phillipps, Chief Growth Officer at Jumpflex (opens in new tab), points out that you should also have a proper entrance point. 'Buy a quality, safety-focussed model like the ASTM Safety Compliant Jumpflex FLEX150 - 15FT Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net, available at Amazon (opens in new tab), and use the ladder/entrance provided. People should avoid jumping onto the trampoline from any other structure, eg. fence, house, ladder or climbing frame,' he says.

Similarly, practice a safe dismount. 'Avoid jumping directly from the trampoline to the ground, lower yourself or use a fitted ladder,' says Malcom.

3. Adhere to maximum weights

This is particularly important for events like having friends or family over. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement, and before you know it the kids have exceeded the recommended weight on your trampoline. So it's up to mom and dad to have the limits in mind.

'The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (opens in new tab) has a document on its website stating that 60% of accidents on trampolines happen when more than one person is on a trampoline at one time,' says David Woodman.

'So that’s why Plum Play clearly state in their instructions that only one person should be on the trampoline at any time.'

Malcolm Phillipps advises: 'If multiple people are on the trampoline, ensure there is adequate space between bouncers and/or only one person is bouncing at a time.'

So when you buy a trampoline, keep in mind what your maximum weight restriction needs are. And if you do have a few extra guests over for a garden party, be sure to monitor them and make sure that they take turns bouncing.

4. Know your child's limits

There's no reason that toddlers can't experience the joys of trampolining in a family garden. But you need to be extra careful with young kids. 'To keep them safe, it’s best to discourage them from playing on full-size trampolines,' says Peter Boast.

'Instead invest in a smaller version that’s less than 20 inches off the ground, includes a safety bar with grip, and has been designed specifically for little ones.' Try the Plum Play Baby Bouncer at Amazon (opens in new tab).

If your kids are past the toddler age, look at Junior Trampolines which are designed for first time jumpers. 'Plum Play Junior trampolines start from 18 months; frames are low to the ground so children can easily get on and off, and springs give a controlled bounce as jumpers build confidence through trampolining,' says David Woodman.

For older children, Malcolm Phillips says tricks such as flips and somersaults should only be attempted under direct supervision by trained adults. 'Encourage bouncers to bounce within their limits and not try things that are beyond their age or trampolining skills,' he says.

5. Wear appropriate clothing on the trampoline

The first thing that comes to mind here is to make sure that shoes are removed before jumping on the trampoline, as these can tear the fabric. 'This also goes for clothing with hard, sharp points, buckles or anything else that could cause a hazard,' says Malcolm Phillips.

Loose, flowing clothing which children could trip on when bouncing around, can compromise trampoline safety too.

6. Be wary of poor weather

This may seem like an obvious one, but it's still worth being aware of if you're creating a child friendly garden. Malcolm advises we should exercise extra care when allowing the kids to use the trampoline when it's wet and windy.

If it's raining 'the jumping mat can become slippery,' says Malcolm. 'In periods of high wind, we advise you dismantle the trampoline to prevent damage.'

Then there's the sun. If the kids will be playing out in in the sunshine for long periods, make sure they're wearing enough SPF.

7. Keep it clean and free of mold