6 great trampoline accessories: top buys for your trampoline
From fun accessories to safety must-haves, these trampoline accessories will raise your kids' enjoyment to new heights
So you've bought a trampoline for the kids, but did you know that by adding some trampoline accessories, you could make it even better, safer and a lot more fun?
There are a whole variety of items you can buy to soup up your trampoline to the max, as well as safety extras to keep your kids (and the surrounding area) out of harm.
While we may have covered all of the best trampolines available, it's worth noting that in most cases when you buy one, you rarely get any extras with it, so you should definitely look into the variety of trampoline accessories available to ensure your kids use it as much as possible.
From tents to sprinklers and even safety must-haves like a ladder and an anchor kit to keep the trampoline secure to the ground, we've picked some of our favourite trampoline accessories which we think are bound to excite and delight and keep your children safe at all times.
Trampoline accessories - 6 of the best
Covering fun and safety, these brilliant trampoline accessories will guarantee the kids will be bouncing for hours
1. Cool down in hot weather
Inmua Trampoline Sprinklers | from £22.99 at Amazon
If you have a trampoline and want to transform it into one of the best sprinklers for kids you've ever seen, you can't go wrong with this. Simply wrap the hose around the top rim of your trampoline, fix it in place using the cable ties provided, attach to your water supply and – Hey Presto! – you've turned it into a water park! Available in three sizes covering 8, 10 and 12 meters in length.View Deal
2. Learn new skills on a bounce board
Plum bounce board | £129.99 at Very
Perfect for daredevil kids, this ingenious trampoline-style board is perfect for honing their skills and perfecting their balance for skate or snowboarding. Made from durable soft foam, the adjustable velcro straps will keep their feet securely in place.View Deal
3. Climb up quickly with a ladder
365 and 420 trampoline ladder | £14.99 at Decathlon
Most trampolines don't come with a ladder, yet they're the safest and easiest way to get up and on the raised surface. This standard ladder from Decathlon is affordable, yet robustly made with wide, non-slip steps.View Deal
4. Add shelter from the hot sunshine
Freeport Park Fibreglass Pop-Up Gazebo | £89.99 at Wayfair
Need some stylish ways to create shade in your garden when the kids are on the trampoline? This UV30+ protected canopy is just the thing to keep the your kids out of the hot sun without compromising on ventilation, since the sides are left clear. Suitable for existing round trampolines measuring 2.5 metres in diameter, it's always worth checking with the manufacturer that it'll fit your trampoline before buying.View Deal
5. Anchor your trampoline in windy weather
Plum Trampoline Anchor Kit | £24.99 at John Lewis & Partners
If your garden or area prone to getting hit by gusty winds, it's worth securing them to the ground to avoid any damage to your home or garden. It also gives the trampoline extra stability when bouncing.
6. Take shelter in a big top tent
Jumpking circus tent | £92 at Amazon
If you have a 15ft Jumpking trampoline, you're in luck! This made-to-measure circus tent will transform your plain trampoline into a big top worthy of an acrobat! The tent features a zipped entry for added safety, windows on the sides to let light in and a roll-back tent-style doors for easy access.View Deal
Cheap trampoline deals
Thinking about buying a trampoline or upgrading your existing one? We have rounded up some trampoline deals by type, starting with our top rated buys.
