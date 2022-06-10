Best garden sprinklers for kids: 6 outdoor water toys for guaranteed fun in the sun

The best garden sprinklers for kids are an essential buy to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays. Aside from ‘getting them outside’ and away from screens for that much-needed vitamin D, they’re an inexpensive way to play at home. Even better, they will water your lawn in the process.

Rather than a normal sprinkler that tends to your grass, however, these best sprinklers for kids are designed with your children in mind. From spray jets to walk under, to splash mats to play on, many of them are suitable for even the youngest of toddlers. And if you’re wanting to get in on the action too, there’s no judgement here – as long as the kids will let you that is.

Providing hours of entertainment and a place for the whole family to cool off, these top sprinklers for kids are the best way to make the most of your garden this summer.

Affordable, decorative and fun, the best sprinklers for kids are an easy and affordable outdoor toy to buy, but if you are wanting to splash out, then the best trampolines are a great garden activity that will keep you and your kids active too.

The best garden sprinklers for kids

1. Bestway Kids Inflatable Limber Limbo Sprinkler Our favourite garden sprinkler for kids (and adults) Specifications Material: Vinyl Measurements: H175 x D71 x W150cm Recommended age : 3+ Reasons to buy + Fun for all the family + 4 difficulty levels + Comes with repair patch + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Doesn't spray water around as much as some garden sprinklers for kids

For affordable fun that will last for summers to come, you can't go wrong with this giant limbo outdoor game. A classic party activity turned water game, it's the perfect choice for garden get-togethers, BBQs and even parties.

It's made from durable vinyl and comes with a heavy-duty repair patch, just in case. We love how small it packs down between uses – just make sure you dry it out fully before stashing away and it will last for many summers to come.

How to use

Attach a hosepipe and the base chambers will fill with water to keep your giant limbo secure. A built-in sprinkler will then drench whoever is trying to see how low they can go. If you're looking for a sprinkler the whole family will enjoy playing, the limbo has four difficulty levels, so even the adults can get involved.

2. Summer Waves Inflatable Octopus Ring Sprinkler Best garden game sprinkler for kids Specifications Material: PVC Measurements: H58 x W84cm Recommended age: 3+ Reasons to buy + Fun and friendly design + A game for multiple players + Comes with a repair patch + Super affordable Reasons to avoid - Needs an electric pump to inflate

A game they'd never get bored of, this best sprinkler game for kids will have them entertained for hours. With a handy repair kit too, there's no stopping the fun if it happens to get a small hole.

What's more, it will look great in your garden. Not too big to take up the entire lawn and cute in design, this octopus sprinkler will make a great addition to your outside space. Since it's super cheap, it would also make a great prop for themed events or parties. Many players can come and have a go as they please but you could keep a score card if you're really feeling competitive.

If you're looking for a less wet game to get everyone outside, our best garden games round-up will have you engaged in some serious play.

How to use

Once inflated (and we'd recommend getting an electric pump) simply attach the octopus to a hose and see it spray with water. Those who challenge it by throwing rings on its tentacles may get wet. The closer you get, the more chance of getting caught in the octopus' ink spray. Though since it's only water, maybe cooling off in the summer's heat isn't all so bad.

3. Peradix Sprinklers Pad For Kids Best kids garden sprinkler for group play Specifications Material: PVC Measurements: Dia.170cm Recommended age range: With adult supervision Reasons to buy + Can be used by lots of children at once + Educational element + Comes with 2 repair patches + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Needs strong water pressure for high spray

If you want a fuss-free garden sprinkler that will occupy both your and your friends' kids (or even your dog), then this minimal effort splash mat is the best kids sprinkler for group play. It has lots of positive reviews based on price, ease of use and care and parents even claim it entertains children up to the age of 12.

How to use

Simply plug your hose into the side of the mat for the edge of the mat to fill with water before the sprinkler jets spray over the mat. It's worth considering the higher you want the sprinkler to be, the more water and stronger the pressure needs to be.

The bottom of the mat has a fun underwater theme and the set comes with 10 plastic counters for kids to compete and learn to count. Step on the numbers around the pool and score as many points as possible. If there's an accidental hole or puncture don't fret - there are two handy repair patches included.

If this wet play seems like something your kids would love, our best water table for kids is also worth considering for your garden.

4. iBaseToy Large Rainbow Beach Ball Sprinkler Best ball garden sprinkler for kids Specifications Material: PVC Measurements: Dia.80cm Recommended age: All ages with supervision Reasons to buy + Can be used by all ages + Classic beach ball design + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Needs an electric pump to inflate - Doesn't include a repair patch - Needs a lot of water

It may be a little pricier than a usual beach ball, but this best sprinkler ball for kids is far better than average. It's giant in size and sprays water in all directions for additional fun. Plus, it will cool you down and water the plants in the process.

The ball is classic in design, meaning your kids are sure to love it for years to come. Still, who said it's only for kids? Adults can have just as much fun playing this water ball game at garden parties or get-togethers. Not too much fun though as it doesn't come with a repair kit like most of the others on the list, so if it tears or breaks you'll need to try and fix it with a puncture repair kit or replace it entirely.

How to use

After inflating (recommended with an electric pump, given its size), attach your garden hose to the base and watch water spray out in all directions. Whoever is playing can then bat it around between them. Whilst fun for a short time, we do suspect the hose attachment is likely to come loose after a few heavy play sessions. Being as large as it is too, it might take quite a lot of water to use.

5. Anpro Inflatable Rainbow Summer Sprinkler Toy Best giant garden sprinkler for kids Specifications Material: PVC Measurements: H244.5 x W165 x D135 cm. Recommended age: 18 months + Reasons to buy + Fun giant rainbow design + Includes accessories + Perfect for little ones + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Needs an electric pump to inflate - Doesn't come with a repair kit

More of a garden decoration to help you cool off than a game to play, this rainbow arch inflatable sprinkler is our best giant sprinkler for kids. Suitable for large gardens, events or parties, the arch is 2 metres high and stretches just over 1.5 metres wide. Impressive! Versatile too, take it to the pool on holiday and simply inflate with air.

Get little kids, adults and dogs involved, water the grass and cool off under the rainbow and play catch with the sun and flower blow up accessories. It's good to know this inflatable doesn't come with a repair kit. Though, it shouldn't take much of a beating, so we'd expect this sprinkler to last.

How to use

To inflate the arch you'll certainly need an electric pump as you'll definitely run out of puff before this huge rainbow is filled with air. To assemble though, it's really simple. Just attach your hose to the base and adjust the water pressure for the desired splash height. It also features an innovative plug, making draining the water easy. Fill with air instead to use it as a pool inflatable.

6. CHAD VALLEY DOUBLE WATER SLIDE Best garden water slide sprinkler for kids Specifications Material: PVC Measurements: H5 x W138 x D549cm Recommended age: 3+ Reasons to buy + Fun for two friends to use at once + Minimal assembly + Flat for easy storage + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Need strong water pressure to get high sprays - Doesn't include a repair patch

For the ultimate summer fun, the best water slide sprinkler is a reliable a go-to. Launch yourself down the slide, jump over the jets or simply run across it to get wet. What more could you ask for on a scorching summers day!

Sounds nostalgic, right? Well don't let the kids have all the fun. Reconnect with your inner child as adults can just as easily slide along and enjoy the water games too.

How to use?

Plug your hose into the slide, wait for it to get wet and then launch yourself along the ground on your belly. The best part? With two lanes you can get competitive and race your fellow play mate.

You'll go through the built-in sprinklers and end up in the mini drench pool, which is inflatable for a cushioned landing. If you're wanting super high sprinklers to add to the excitement, you will need a strong water pressure. Once you've had all the fun, dry it off and fold flat and compact for future use.

How to buy the best sprinkler for kids

Okay, whilst you could just pop on your standard garden sprinkler and let the kids run around in it, these best sprinklers for kids are far more fun. They do more than just shoot jets of water up in the air, some even double up as games for all to enjoy. Nonetheless, it's key to consider a few factors to find which one would suit you and your family best. Aside from the obvious size, price and age suitability, look for the material quality and how much water they need before buying a best garden sprinkler for kids, for guaranteed fun in the sun this year.

Material and design

Kids grow up fast, so consider whether the sprinkler you choose will still interest them next summer. The best models have games that will appeal to their competitive side. Others are more timeless and classic in design – a style of sprinkler they're less likely to grow out of. As a rule, the more you spend, the better the quality of the plastic, and the longer this garden activity for kids will last.

How much water will these best garden sprinklers for kids use?

There's no doubt the amount of water these best garden sprinklers for kids require is more than you'd like to hear. But don't dismiss the idea of outdoor water play entirely. Instead consider your water usage and follow some helpful tips to conserve.

For example, keep the water level low. We'd recommend keeping the water at belly button level. Your kids will have just as much fun with less powerful sprays. Placing the garden sprinkler for kids on the lawn or by your plants will also mean your foliage gets equal treatment. You were needing to water the garden anyway, right? Without limiting fun, you can also put a timer on how long you play out in the sun. This way you won't forget about how long the tap has been on and can keep check on how much you're using. Be water-wise.

How we picked the best garden sprinklers for kids

We may have all had a go on a water slide at one point or another, so knowing what to look for in the best one wouldn't go amiss. Still, there's truth in ratings and reviews. So whilst we haven't tried or tested these best garden sprinklers for kids, we've selected them with this in mind. They are the top loved by kids and parents alike, all with different sprinkler needs. Be it for younger kids or older, practical for parties or at-home use, or even whether they'll be the right size for your garden, we've considered all the options out there. With water usage a top concern for bill payers too, we've looked into it to make sure you're paying a worthy price for garden fun this summer.