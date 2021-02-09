Just bought a pizza oven? Looking to buy some pizza oven accessories for someone who loves their outdoor cooking setup? Here's everything you need to buy if you can't wait get your paddle out come spring and summer 2021 – whether you are a newbie or you've made a fair few pizza oven pizzas in your time. Here are things you need – and probably now want – to cook up the perfect crust, and to transform your garden into an Italian pizzeria. A chef can't get far without their tools...

Keep scrolling for eight pizza oven accessories you need to invest in this year, from the top pizza oven cookbook around to an ultimate toolkit and a cover to keep your oven looking shiny and performing at its best.

8 pizza oven accessories to buy in 2021

1. The Ooni Pizza Peel

(Image credit: Cuckooland)

If you want to slide your pizzas out of your shiny new oven in true professional pizza chef style, then you need this peel in your life. The Ooni Pizza Peel makes it easy to slide, turn and retrieve your pizza from your oven – it even comes in two sizes to suit your oven size.

It's made from anodised aluminium and glass-reinforced nylon, with tapered edges to hold your pizza and a perforated base for a crispy base. What else do we love about it? It's lightweight to make this job easier.

2. The Callow Retail Premium Outdoor Pizza Oven Complete Tool Set

(Image credit: Amazon)

Set yourself up with an all-in-one kit for producing tasty pizzas – included with this set comes four pieces, from a peel to a spinner, a log hook for moving your pizzas around, and a bristle brush for cleaning the oven.

With long handles, these tools are safe for use in deeper ovens, and they even have wooden handles to offer good grip – they are also made from stainless steel. A great gift for someone who already has a pizza oven, but needs the gear to go with it...

3. Delightful Living Personalised Pizza Oven Chalkboard Menu

(Image credit: Delightful Living)

A great gift for someone who treasures their pizza oven, this personalised chalkboard menu can bring the pizzeria home.

Personalise it with their name, and write the toppings you'll be offering on the chalkboard area. It also has zinc hooks for hanging tools or an apron.

4. Garden Haven Outdoor Pizza Oven Deluxe Rain Cover

(Image credit: Amazon)

Keep your oven in great condition with this protective design – it's made from a strong woven material fabric, with waterproof PVC coating. Suitable for many oven models, too, and as well as protecting your oven from the elements, the design will ensure it stays clean and ready for use.

5. Jamie Oliver Ceramic Pizza Stone

(Image credit: Jamie Oliver)

This is something we love and own – use it for cooking a pizza (it's oven safe to 200ºC) or serving your pizza using the rack, for easy carrying. A creation from Jamie Oliver, and it has a diameter of 33cm.

6. Olson Deepak Heavy Duty Welding Gloves & Heat Resistant Gloves

(Image credit: OLSON DEEPAK)

These durable gloves will keep you protected from the heat and fire – they are made from high-grade pure cowhide, with double-reinforced leather palms. Suitable for use with barbecues and stoves, as well as pizza ovens. Safety first!

7. Maison & White Rocking Pizza Cutter Blade

(Image credit: Maison & White)

To serve your pizza fast (and hot) try this minimal effort cutter blade – it should also keep your toppings in place to serve in style.

It's made from stainless steel, and you can clean this pizza cutter in the dishwasher. It comes with a protective cover for safe storage.

8. The Essential Wood Fired Pizza Cookbook

(Image credit: Anthony Tassinello )

If you need some inspiration when it comes to going out of your comfort zone – not that we don't love a Margherita – then check out this cookbook. Inside lives all of the tastiest wood fired pizza recipes – veggie, vegan, meat and fish.