My 5-star rated Ooni Fyra is perfect for family pizza nights – plus there's 20% off for Black Friday

If there’s one thing that’s become the must-have garden accessory in the last couple of years, it’s outdoor ovens like the Ooni Fyra pizza oven.

With the rise in popularity of outdoor kitchens, the desire for having the best pizza oven in your alfresco kitchen setup shows no sign of slowing down either. So when I got the opportunity to road test the Ooni Fyra wood pellet pizza oven back in the summer of 2020, I jumped at the chance to see if having our own pizza oven in the garden really would be as much fun as I thought it would be.

Since then, I've lost count of the number of times we've enjoyed firing up the oven and making pizzas outdoors as a family. More than two years on, this brilliant buy is a firm fixture in our outdoor set-up and we've definitely perfected the art of using it having cooked around 100 pizzas in it so far!

It's not just been used on hot, sunny days in the summer either (those can be few and far between at times in the UK). We've enjoyed pizza party nights in winter under the glow of fairy lights, and even fired it up on a Saturday evening in the rain simply because we really fancied eating homemade pizza that night.

Thanks to the brilliant Ooni pizza oven deals on offer for Black Friday, now is the perfect time to invest in a pizza oven for your yard too. So keep reading to find out how we've got on with this portable oven over the last two years.

(opens in new tab) Save 20% Ooni Fyra Wood Pellet Pizza Oven | Was $349 Now $279.20 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

Save 20% this Black Friday on this Ooni Frya pizza oven and cook tasty 12-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds. Be pizza party ready, whatever the weather! It's also available with a 20% discount in the UK (opens in new tab) too, reduced from £249 to £199.20.

Today's best Ooni Fyra Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $349 (opens in new tab) $138 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $349.99 (opens in new tab) $279.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $376.98 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Ooni Fyra pizza oven product specifications

Why you can trust Gardeningetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Ooni)