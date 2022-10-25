Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer: a decent buy for smaller hedges

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Greenworks might be one of the lesser-known brands of gardening tools, certainly compared to companies such as Bosch, or Stihl in the UK, but, like more well-known brands, they offer an extensive range of tools and gardening tools powered by their own 24V, 40V and 60V batteries. Interestingly, Greenworks actually started out making battery-powered tools, rather than moving into the area from mains electricity or petrol power.

This model is the Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer, powered by Greenworks’ proprietary 24V battery and offers a 56cm cutting bar. This model is the smallest hedge trimmer in the Greenworks range and is aimed at users with smaller gardens and less demanding hedge-trimming needs. We expect that for a lot of people this will their first battery-powered hedge trimmer, if not their first hedge trimmer.

But how did this good-value buy stack up against some of the other best hedge trimmers on our list?

Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer: key product specs

Weight: 2kg

2kg Dimensions: 92.5x20x17.5cm

92.5x20x17.5cm Power category: 24V

24V Motor: Brushed

Brushed Runtime: with 2.0AH battery, up to 25 mins

with 2.0AH battery, up to 25 mins Runtime: with 4.0AH battery, up to 50 mins

with 4.0AH battery, up to 50 mins Blade length: 56cm

56cm Cutting capacity: 18mm

18mm Blade type: Dual-action blades

Dual-action blades Blade material: Laser-cut, diamond-ground steel blades

Laser-cut, diamond-ground steel blades Rotating rear handle: Yes

Yes Warranty: 3 years

First impressions

The Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer comes in a well-presented box that really makes use of the green in Greenworks in its graphic design. Photography on the box shows you the unit inside and the box is adorned with graphics explaining the varying features such as noise level and cutting width.

Interestingly, the box also shows the rest of the tools Greenworks supply to work on the same battery system. The number currently runs at 24 but, considering the competition in this market, we would not be surprised if that number expanded over the next few years.

Like many other hedge trimmers, the packaging is shaped to fit so there is very little space or excess packaging. Upon opening the box, you are greeted with the trimmer (with blade guard), a battery, a charger and quite a lot of paperwork. There is no assembly required at all with the product but you will need to charge the battery before you can use it.

The first impression you get from the hedge trimmer is that it is a solid, if slightly budget-feeling piece of equipment. The plastics feel a bit scratchy and they do look like they will mark up easily. However, nothing feels flimsy or poor quality and I had no worries about anything breaking as soon as we used it. It is pretty obvious that this hedge trimmer is not designed for toughest jobs but, to be fair, it doesn’t claim to be.

One final thought is that I was slightly disappointed to see a lot of single use plastic packaging. Other hedge trimmers I have tested had a lot less and I really think this is what every manufacturer should be working towards.

Getting started with the Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer

The great thing about this hedge trimmer is there was no set-up. Just take it out of the box, remove the packing and the trimmer is ready to go. You will, however, need to charge the battery. My machine came with both a battery and charger but it's always worth checking because some machines may be sold without. The charger is very compact and the battery clips onto it with a reassuring click. The charge time is pretty comparable to other machines I have tested, such as the Cobra H5024V cordless hedge trimmer.

Before turning on the machine, we would always recommend consulting the accompanying literature. In this case this consisted of two thick manuals, two large fold out sheets and two A4 sheets. Most of this is due information about other models or information in different languages, however there are the standard usage, safety and care instructions which are worth looking at. There were illustrations used and these were clear and easy to understand and I would be very surprised if anyone had a problem understanding the information presented.

There is a plastic cover over the cutting bar and this (obviously) needs to be removed before using the hedge trimmer. The cover is a single piece of moulded black plastic which slides on and off very easily and completely covers the blades.

One feature I do like about the Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer is the red cutting bar, which lets you see exactly where it is, even in quite dense foliage. Painting it bright red probably doesn’t do anything to actually reduce accidents, but I did think that it made the machine feel more safety-conscious. There is no harm in reminding people which is the business end and that it can be very dangerous.

What it's like to use the Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer?

I thought that the handles on the Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer were quite comfortable and would not present a problem, even with prolonged use. A feature I did like was the ability to rotate the handle in line with the blade when using the machine at a 90-degree angle. I thought that this was quite a clever feature and although I have seen similar rotation features on other machines, I have not seen it done in such as simple and clever way before.

The Greenworks G24HT56 is a relatively light machine and will suit users with less upper body strength, or anyone who doesn’t fancy wielding something too heavy. It will also be easier to use over a longer period than a weightier machine.

The biggest saving in weight comes from the relatively small battery. The Greenworks battery weighs 440g and offers 43.2Wh. For comparison, the battery that Stihl use weighs 775g and offers 72Wh. This is obviously a trade off and a smaller battery will run out of charge quicker, but what it does mean is that it is less to hold when you are using the trimmer. This again reinforces the argument that this is a machine that is far better suited to light use than heavy work. Something to consider if you're new to using a hedge trimmer.

Another benefit to the battery is the fact the it slides under the main body of the machine. This makes the machine more user-friendly, because it balances the weight of the cutting bar. Trimmers such as the Ryobi 18V ONE+ cordless 50cm hedge trimmer have their battery located at the back of the handle and this can make for quite an unwieldy experience and makes the machine feel heavier than it actually is.

One point that I didn't like about the machine was the noise level. The packaging boasts that it runs at 98db which, for context, is about as loud as a motorbike. This is not exceptionally loud and the Stihl is only 5db quieter, coming in at 93. The difference is the quality of the sound. The Greenworks has a much higher note and while you will (or should be) wearing ear defenders, it could be a very good way to alienate the neighbors on a Sunday morning if you are using it for any length of time.

Ease of use

I found this hedge trimmer very easy to use. In fact, there was not a single aspect of either set up or use that I would class as being difficult or even particularly challenging. I doubt many people will even look at the instruction manual before they start using it.

One small annoyance I did have with the machine was the raised line of nuts and bolts along the cutting bar. I found that they collected quite a bit of debris when compared to hedge trimmers such as the Cobra H5024V where the cutting bar is smooth.

I found the guard on the front of the Greenworks G24HT56 that separates the handles from the cutting bar to be very useful. It is large enough to direct falling debris away from your hands without feeling like it is causing any kind of obstruction. I would have also like to see a guard along the cutting bar to sweep away clippings like Ryobi offer on its hedge trimmers.

In terms of ease of use, one area where a hedge trimmer like this will always score well is its power source. Battery powered machines are far safer and more convenient than machines powered by mains electricity. There is no cord to trip over and there is no need to worry about how far away the nearest plug is when you're trimming your hedge plants. You also eliminate the risk of cutting through the wire, although the risk of this is far lower than it would be with a lawn mower. A lack of heat, vibration and exhaust means that it wins out against a petrol powered machine as well.

Unfortunately, the trade-off here is that a battery-powered machine may not be as powerful as a mains powered or petrol machine, nor will it run for as long. However, for ease and comfort, most users will find it a far more pleasant experience.

Another thing I liked about the battery is the way the charge readout is very accessible. The way the battery attaches means that the readout is easy to see at the back of the machine.

Additional accessories

The main additional feature to consider with the Greenworks G24HT56 cordless hedge trimmer is an extra battery. This is simply because it is easier to switch between batteries rather than keep stopping every time you need to charge up again. This is not a comment on the run time of the machine, it's simply the nature of battery powered tools.

Aside from that, there were no products that Greenworks specifically mentioned as being related to the hedge trimmer. Of course, if you don’t already have them, we would recommend that you pick up some sturdy gardening gloves, safety goggles and ear defenders (available from Amazon) (opens in new tab). A good broom to sweep up your hedge clippings probably wouldn’t hurt either!