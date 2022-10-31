Oleanders care and growing guide: top tips for these flowering shrubs and trees

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Oleanders are evergreen shrubs or small trees, producing brightly colored small flowers right through the summer. They originate from the Mediterranean and are very common in coastal landscapes there. This makes them very tolerant of heat and drought, wind and salt. If you can replicate these optimum conditions, they are easy and trouble-free to grow.

The downsides to oleanders are that they are tender and toxic plants. Oleanders are not commonly grown in the UK as they don’t generally tolerate the cold wet winters although you can get away with growing them in sheltered city gardens and containers.

Oleanders are much more widely grown in the USA where they might be found as a roadside planting in some western states – which is a testament to their toughness – and they are also common in coastal areas, from California to the Carolinas and Florida.

Oleanders make a great hedge when planted in quantity but can look equally attractive as a single specimen flowering tree, either in their shrubby natural form or pruned as a standard tree.

Growing an oleander will give you a specimen tree as well as color-pop blooms (Image credit: Joseph Shields / Photographer's Choice RF / Getty Images)

Oleanders: key facts

Plant type: Evergreen, flowering shrub or tree

Evergreen, flowering shrub or tree Mature size: 6ft (1.8m)

6ft (1.8m) Soil type: Well-drained, moist

Well-drained, moist Soil pH: Alkaline

Alkaline Time of year to plant: Fall and early spring

Fall and early spring Flowering time of year: Summer

Summer Flower color: Pink, red, white, yellow

Pink, red, white, yellow Hardiness zones: USDA 9a-11

USDA 9a-11 Scientific name: Nerium oleander

Nerium oleander Common name: Oleander

Flowers in varying shades of pink will bloom in summer (Image credit: Botany vision / Alamy Stock Photo)

Types of oleander

The different oleander cultivars are usually known by their flower color types that range mostly from shades of pink through to rich reds, although there are a few whites and yellows, too.

There are variations of these evergreen trees with single and double flowers, some of which have a good fragrance. Other differences can be found in the foliage with some having darker, tougher leaves that make them more cold-tolerant. While most grow at a similar rate, there are a few container-sized dwarf cultivars.

The oleander variety 'Hardy Pink' can cope with colder zones (Image credit: Martin Hughes-Jones / Alamy Stock Photo)

Here are some of our favorite varieties of oleanders:

'Calypso' – producing single, cherry-red flowers, this is a good choice of backyard tree in cooler zones, being tough and cold hardy. H:10-18ft (3-5m)

– producing single, cherry-red flowers, this is a good choice of backyard tree in cooler zones, being tough and cold hardy. H:10-18ft (3-5m) ‘Hardy Red’ – this is reputedly one of the hardiest cultivars. With tougher, dark green foliage, this will cope with cold up to zone 7b, and recovers well from extreme temperatures. It produces deep red single blooms. H:8ft (2.4m)

– this is reputedly one of the hardiest cultivars. With tougher, dark green foliage, this will cope with cold up to zone 7b, and recovers well from extreme temperatures. It produces deep red single blooms. H:8ft (2.4m) ‘Hardy Pink’ – like ‘Hardy Red’, this has the same characteristics that allow it to cope with cold to zone 7b but offers pink flowers. H:6-15in (1.8-4.5m)

– like ‘Hardy Red’, this has the same characteristics that allow it to cope with cold to zone 7b but offers pink flowers. H:6-15in (1.8-4.5m) ‘Petite Pink’ and ‘Petite Salmon’ – as the name suggests, these are dwarf cultivars, so are a good choice for patio containers. However, they tend to be a little less hardy and suit smaller, sheltered gardens. H:3ft (1m)

and – as the name suggests, these are dwarf cultivars, so are a good choice for patio containers. However, they tend to be a little less hardy and suit smaller, sheltered gardens. H:3ft (1m) ‘Sealy Pink’ with single, soft pink flowers, is a tall variety. H:8ft (2.4m)

with single, soft pink flowers, is a tall variety. H:8ft (2.4m) ‘Sister Agnes’ – the pure white, single flowers make this a glamorous choice. But although elegant looking, it’s also quite a tough, fast-growing cultivar. H:10-12ft (3-3.6m)

– the pure white, single flowers make this a glamorous choice. But although elegant looking, it’s also quite a tough, fast-growing cultivar. H:10-12ft (3-3.6m) ‘Matilde Ferrier’ – this is the most widely available yellow cultivar and is sometimes known as double yellow. H:8ft (2.4m)

– this is the most widely available yellow cultivar and is sometimes known as double yellow. H:8ft (2.4m) ‘Cardinal Red’ – with single bright red blooms, this is a medium-height cultivar. H:6ft (1.8m)

– with single bright red blooms, this is a medium-height cultivar. H:6ft (1.8m) Variegated 'Twist of pink™', available at Plants By Mail (opens in new tab) – with deep pink blooms and variegated foliage with cream leaf margins. H:6-8ft (1.8-2.4m)

'Calypso' is a cold-hardy variety (Image credit: Carmen K. Sisson / Cloudybright / Alamy Stock Photo)

How to use oleander in your yard

Oleanders can be allowed to grow in their natural large mounded form, or they can be trained as a small multi-stemmed or standard tree. They look great planted in the ground or in large containers, perhaps flanking a pathway or entrance as trees for front yards. Planted in quantity, they make an attractive flowering hedge, too.

Most cultivars will grow to 8-12ft (2.5-3.5m) tall and almost as wide, although, unpruned, they can grow larger, up to 20ft (6m). Dwarf cultivars are generally between 3-5ft (1-1.5m) in height.

Emily Marois, Urban Horticulture Extension Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator at the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (opens in new tab) says, 'The dwarf varieties are well-suited for residential landscapes, whereas the non-dwarf varieties are ideal for larger properties. They are commonly used for hedge plants or screening, or as specimen plants, and they can also be trained to be compact trees for small gardens.'

Look for dwarf varieties to grow in smaller spaces (Image credit: Carmen K. Sisson / Cloudybright / Alamy Stock Photo)

When, where and how to plant oleanders

Oleanders are generally sold in containers, so can be planted year-round. Like avocado trees, they like plenty of light, so choose a site in full sun, and make sure you have plenty of shelter if growing in the UK, or in borderline hardy areas.

Alternatively, you can grow oleanders successfully in large containers and move them to a sheltered area during cold winters.

These plants are very toxic. All parts are poisonous and you should bear this in mind when choosing a tree for your garden. Emily Marois advises, 'You should use caution when planting it where children and pets frequent. Ingesting a small amount of sap may require a trip to the hospital. Burning this plant will also cause toxic fumes.'

The experts at Moon Valley nurseries (opens in new tab) say, 'Feel free to plant along the seaside, as oleanders can easily tolerate salt spray. This popular tree or hedge plant is compatible with a wide range of landscape styles. Because of its versatility, oleander can be used for hedging, screens, large accents, or even focal points in your landscape.'

Oleander is a popular choice for flowering hedging (Image credit: Yasin Çağlayan / Alamy Stock Photo)

Oleander care tips

Oleanders make great low-maintenance trees and shrubs. They are easy to grow, tough and drought tolerant, and don’t require much feeding or pampering. They are generally quite pest and disease free when grown outdoors, too.

They do not need much pruning other than to maintain shape and required size, or if grown as a standard tree. You can encourage bushier growth by pinching out new shoots, however. Oleanders produce flowers on new growth, so pruning in spring is best to encourage those flowering shoots for the summer. It’s also a good time to remove any dead, diseased or damaged wood. Try deadheading flowers through the summer, to prolong the flowering season.

Although they are drought-tolerant trees, extreme water loss over a prolonged few weeks will impact the flowering, so do pay attention to this in really dry weather. They do not need watering through the winter.

If you’re gardening in a borderline hardy zone, try growing oleanders in pots and moving them indoors to protect them over winter. Mature, established plants will cope better with cold damage, and should bounce back with a bit of judicious pruning to regrow quickly.

Prune your oleander to maintain its shape and remove spent blooms (Image credit: BIOSPHOTO / Alamy Stock Photo)

How to make more oleanders

Like pawpaw trees, oleanders can be grown from seed, but are generally raised from cuttings. Seed germination can take up to 20 days and the plants will take longer to reach maturity.

By taking cuttings, you can start in early spring, using the new growth on the plant. Cut a 6-8in (15-20cm) length, just underneath a leaf node. Remove the basal leaves and retain about four near the top of the cutting. Put it in a small jar on a sunny windowsill, change the water every few days and wait until the roots appear.

Then pot on, growing on for 12-18 months until you have a strong plant with a good root structure before planting out.

Cuttings can be taken in early spring to create more oleander plants (Image credit: Krys Bailey / Alamy Stock Photo)

Oleander problems and how to solve them

Although oleanders are relatively pest and disease free, they can be targeted by the oleander caterpillar, Syntomeid epilais, which will defoliate the plant very rapidly.

The best means of dealing with this is either to remove the caterpillars by hand or encourage birds and other predators to help manage the infestation. Scale insects can also cause problems.

Remove the oleander caterpillar by hand before it munches too many leaves (Image credit: Jayesh Shah / Alamy Stock Photo)

How fast do oleanders grow?

Oleanders are relatively fast-growing trees or shrubs, usually putting on 1-2ft (30-60cm) of new growth per year. Dwarf cultivars are slower growing, so they keep their compact habit.

Are oleanders good for wildlife?

Moon Valley Nurseries say these evergreen shrubs are great for local wildlife. 'Once in bloom, expect pollinators and hummingbirds to flock into your garden to enjoy the abundant display of heavily scented single and double petal flowers.'

Blooming oleanders will attract hummingbirds and other wildlife (Image credit: Iakov Filimonov / Alamy Stock Photo)

Where to buy oleanders

If you want to try growing oleanders in your own backyard, these quicklinks will help you get started:

