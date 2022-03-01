Experts predict our kitchen gardens will undergo this huge change in 2022
This smart garden trend will revolutionize our planting habits long into the future – and experts approve
Despite their name, kitchen gardens are best associated with the great outdoors. However, this 2022, kitchen gardens will undergo their biggest change to date – and take over your interiors.
BBC Gardeners' World presenter Mark Lane has predicted that smart gardens will reshape garden trends this year – and hydroponic appliances are at the peak of this movement. According to Mark, new hydroponic technology will allow you to bring your kitchen garden indoors, so you can enjoy fresh herbs in all climates.
But what does this new kitchen garden idea involve? And will it change our planting habits for good? Here’s everything you need to know.
Hydroponic kitchen garden trend
‘Smart gardening, self-watering garden systems, and hydroponic kitchen units will help both novice and seasoned gardeners,’ Mark says in his discussion of the indoor garden idea.
‘With so many of us not having the time to care for plants, watering or feeding, devices like this help care for the plants with very little human input. Small units that sit on kitchen surfaces with built-in LED grow lamps are innovative, fun, and will enable you to enjoy fresh herbs.’
When planning a kitchen garden with hydroponic technology, the process is simple. Stannah’s garden expert explains that all you need to do is cut them regularly. ‘Alternatively [you can] grow ornamentals and houseplants in these devices.'
What is hydroponics?
According to the RHS, hydroponics is the science of growing plants without using soil. This typically involves feeding your plants mineral nutrient salts that dissolve in water.
The RHS notes that there is a ‘renewed interest in this method,’ particularly in environments where conventional planting is less accessible (for example, in a compact urban apartment).
Will it reshape the future of planting?
Mark Lane is not exclusive in his observation of this growing garden trend. Renowned futurologist Tom Cheesewright adds that we will see a rise in smart hydroponic systems that will give you ‘a constant supply of salad veg’. ‘[Hydroponic’s] will be more mainstream,’ Tom adds, in his discussion with Hive.
If Mark and Tom’s expertise are anything to go by, this smart movement is more than just a fad. Will you experiment with the indoor kitchen garden trend? You can begin with these similar deals below.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles. She has a background in national newspapers in the UK, but her adoration for fashion and travel has previously taken her to Paris and New York, meaning she particularly loves writing about trends from around the world. Megan's favourite plants are her beloved cactuses, but she also loves to observe the vast wild nature of her home county, Yorkshire.
-
-
Pruning forsythia: when and how to do it the right way
How To Find out about pruning forsythia correctly so you can keep this pretty shrub in the best possible shape
By Sarah Wilson • Published
-
5 best outdoor rugs for a cozy and stylish backyard
These outdoor rugs are just the thing your patio needs to make the perfect backyard social area
By Molly Cleary • Published