The question of which botanical garden is the most beautiful is a controversial one, but a recent study* has officially found the answer. The investigation of Instagram hashtags revealed Kew Gardens in Richmond, London, as the 'most beautiful' botanical garden in the world – after collecting nearly 750,000 hashtags on the platform.

Instagram offers a trove of posts from the famous garden, including photos of 50,000+ collections of plants and its 7 million preserved specimens. Instagrammers also love Kew's famous glasshouse that has set the bar for greenhouse ideas far beyond south-west London.

1. Kew Gardens, London, UK

Kew Gardens in London is loved for its stunning vistas and beautiful glasshouses (Image credit: GettyImages)

While Kew Gardens has gained newfound popularity on Instagram, it had already acted as a source of garden design ideas years before the platform shared its beauty with the world.

The space has inspired botanical enthusiasts since 1840 – and houses the world's oldest plant, the cycad, which has been around since 1775.

Beyond Richmond's famous plant paradise, US-based botanical gardens dominated the rest of the study by * OnBuy Garden Furniture Sets (opens in new tab). Gardens across America made up seven of the 20 gardens analyzed, including the two in the top five below.

2. Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania, USA

Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania was one of the most popular botanical garden in the US on Instagram (Image credit: GettyImages)

Longwood Gardens is considered to be one of the 'greatest horticultural displays' globally, with 1,077 acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows, and impressive fountain ideas . There is also a 10,010-pipe Aeolian organ and a 4.5-acre conservatory that frequents the social media site.

3. Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

There's lots to inspire at the Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro (Image credit: GettyImages)

Following 233,477 tags on Instagram, Rio de Janeiro's Jardim Botânico is the third most beautiful botanical garden – and it's easy to see how it made the top three.

The garden was founded around the same time as Kew in the early nineteenth century and has since acquired a collection of important scientific plants. It is also home to a host of historical monuments and artworks, naturally.

4. Jardin Majorelle, Marrakesh Morocco

Color fans will find plenty to fall in love with at the Jardin Majorelle, Marrakesh (Image credit: GettyImages)

This celebration of Art Deco and Moorish style is the fourth most Instagrammed garden in the world – but its allure is unsurprising. This is the Yves Saint Laurent Mansion, after all.

Gardeners, photographers, and art lovers alike visit Marrakesh's most famous exteriors to marvel at its maximalist garden color scheme , designed by French painter Jacques Majorelle. In 1922, he began experimenting with exotic specimens from far away lands, and the collection has only expanded ever since.

5. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York, USA

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York is a perfect green retreat in the heart of the city (Image credit: GettyImages)

Everything's bigger in New York City, and its botanical gardens are no exception. Sneaking into the fifth slot, this Bronx institution is one of the most therapeutic (and photogenic) places in the concrete jungle. It has also welcomed guests since the 19th century, but we expect visitors will continue to enjoy its splendor for many more years to come.

We're taking this as our cue to book an airplane ticket right away…