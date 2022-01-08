In 2022 your garden will draw inspiration from the fairest (and most unexpected) of them all. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has forecast ‘Snow White apples’ will reset garden trends for the year ahead – meaning your planting habits are about to feel a whole lot more supernatural.

Snow White’s apple may be best-known for its poisonous features, but what does this mean for your garden? And how should you grow such fruit at home? Sharing his ideas with Gardeningetc, Guy Barter, the Chief Horticulturist at the RHS reveals what you need to know about their alluring prediction.

What are Snow White apples?

(Image credit: Alamy)

The RHS describes the fruit as ‘red-fleshed apples’ that are rich in anthocyanins (water-soluble vacuolar pigments). Anthocyanins are renowned for their anti-viral and anti-inflammatory qualities, meaning this apple is great for fighting diseases (and certainly not poisonous).

However, Guy suggests their desirability stems beyond their health benefits.

Why are red flesh apples trending?

(Image credit: GettyImages)

‘Because of their parentage involving apples from central Asia they are very hardy, but, of course, all apples are hardy in Britain. They are usually second only to roses in questions asked of the RHS members’ gardening advice service,’ Guy says.

The horticulturist explains that these ‘Snow White apples’ are ‘unusual and attractive’ meaning they appeal to gardeners and children alike. The RHS adds that new varieties Tickled Pink and Surprise, have also fuelled the apple’s recent success.

The RHS’s tip for growing red flesh apples in your garden

(Image credit: Alamy)

‘The ‘Snow White’ apples are grown just as you would any other apple,’ Guy explains.

‘For small gardens choose an apple grafted to M9 rootstock to keep it small and productive. Let the fruits ripen on the tree for as long as possible for the best color and flavor,’ Guy adds.

Alongside the apple of the moment, the RHS’s 2022 predictions further emphasize a trend for red produce. They expect gardeners will grow more exotic fruits in their kitchen gardens such as pomegranates, chokeberries, and serviceberries in the year ahead. Will you get behind this mythical movement?