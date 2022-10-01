DIY deck ideas: 10 stylish projects to update your outdoor living space

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With these DIY deck ideas, you don't need to splash the cash or call in a pro to give your outdoor living space a fresh new look. From bringing in a bold new color to getting creative with reclaimed materials, there is all sorts you can do to add plenty of personality – whether you're building a deck from scratch or simply updating an existing one.

As you'll know from perusing our decking ideas, these practical zones are often the hub of a plot, offering a sturdy base for garden sofas, dining sets, or even outdoor kitchens. Try out some of our tips and spending time on your deck will always be a joy.

Try these DIY deck ideas for a cheap and cheerful boost

From quick updates to larger projects perfect for a sunny weekend, these ideas will keep you busy, save pennies, and give your garden a beautiful new look.

1. Give your decking a new hue

This shade of green has a calming effect (Image credit: Derek Harris/Alamy Stock Photo)

Learning how to paint decking will totally transform your space. Go for a modern vibe with dark and moody gray, try a pretty pastel, or maybe something like this soft sage green is more your style.

Why stop there? While you've got your brush in hand, perhaps your outdoor furniture could do with an update, too. Just remember to keep an eye on the weather forecast before you start.

'It is very important to take into account weather conditions when decorating, not only whilst doing the job but also during drying and curing times,' says Matthew Brown, a Technical Consultant for Sadolin (opens in new tab) and Sandtex (opens in new tab). For example, during early fall, the mornings can be damp and the evenings can see dramatic temperature drops. This increases humidity levels, which, at best, will slow down drying times but at worst can allow moisture to get trapped in the coating film, he says.

And, when considering colors, Kevin O’Donnel, also from Sadolin and Sandtex, shares some useful tips. Darker colors heat up and disperse moisture faster than lighter colors when the sun comes out, he says. This causes furniture to dry quicker, which means it's less likely to break down in cold, wet conditions, or rust if it's metal. Lighter colors like white will stay colder and wetter for longer, he adds.

2. Paint a dazzling backdrop for your decking

The 'Pop Street Garden', designed by John McPherson (opens in new tab) for Chelsea Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: Jacky Hobbs)

If you're feeling creative, how about updating the garden wall behind your decking with a custom mural? It'll instantly give your space a unique feel, and all you'll need to invest in is a few tins of exterior paint.

You could paint flowers, abstract landscapes, or clouds as part of your DIY deck ideas – the possibilities are endless. And you don't have to be super artistic to create something stunning. Stencils are a solution for a bold, geometric design, or you could just keep it simple with a block color in a vibrant shade. Whatever design you go for, it's a good idea to draw it out on paper, first.

3. Add the perfect touch to your deck with a DIY fence

This fence helps to define the decked zone (Image credit: Simon Turner/Alamy Stock Photo)

Garden sleepers are useful for all sorts of DIY landscaping ideas, and can often be found secondhand. If you do use reclaimed ones, though, just check that they aren't coated in toxic Creosote.

One good use for them is to build a fence by digging a trench and lining them up vertically, side-by-side. It's a great way to turn your deck into a more defined zone.

Use different heights for a rustic look and paint them the same color as your decking boards for a sense of harmony.

4. Make the most of a sloped garden with a simple deck

Extend your living space (Image credit: Andrea Rugg/The Image Bank/Getty Images)

Sloping plots can be tricky to work with. But if you've got some DIY skills already up your sleeve, learning how to build decking is a great way to utilize the space.

It doesn't need to be a complicated design. Here, a simple, raised area extends directly from the house for easy indoor-outdoor living. The white-painted sides help create a seamless link, as they match the exterior walls and window frames.

Topped with pretty blooms in containers and a stylish dining set, this seating area is sure to get plenty of use when the sun shines.

5. Decorate the fence behind your decking

Create an eclectic display with upcycled picture frames (Image credit: A Garden/Alamy Stock Photo)

Vertical gardening is ideal for maximizing the amount of greenery in smaller plots.

There are lots of ways to incorporate it into a decked space, from hanging baskets to living walls. But these stunning succulent frames are an easy DIY project that will elevate any outdoor living zone.

To recreate the look, you'll need to remove the glass and back of a deep picture frame, then staple a sheet of chicken wire or hardware cloth (available on Amazon) (opens in new tab) inside. Replace the back and fill the space between it and the wire grid with soil. Poke the roots of your succulent cuttings through the holes in the grid to create a tapestry of plants. Allow it to lay flat for a couple of weeks for them to establish in their new home before hanging the frames up onto a fence.

This scene also uses reclaimed materials for unique furniture – we particularly love the small coffee table. Create something similar using a gabion basket filled with logs or stones and topped with a square of timber.

6. Surround a deck with raised beds made from sleepers

Paint your raised beds in a protective stain (Image credit: paul eccleston/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you're handy with the toolkit, then you could use garden sleepers to build raised beds around your decking, ready for filling with gorgeous plants. Add a protective wood stain to help them combat rot and to give them an attractive finish.

If you use wide sleepers, they can also double up as extra seating – just add a couple of outdoor cushions when needed for comfort.

7. Build planters from leftover decking boards

Give your new planter box a retro makeover (Image credit: Future)

If you've got some spare boards on your hands after completing your deck, why not turn them into a smart planter box?

Add a coat of weather-protective stain to keep the look pared-back, or turn them into a statement feature with paint. There are loads of flower pot painting ideas to try, from demure, pastel shades suited to romantic, cottage garden schemes to bold brights.

We're loving this retro-inspired design – perfect for boosting the sense of fun in a plot.

8. Or, build furniture to harmonize the scheme

Create a sense of cohesion by repurposing decking boards for benches and tables (Image credit: Eric Audras/ONOKY/Getty Images)

Need a new bench or coffee table? Those leftover decking boards could also be remodeled into stylish furniture. Even simple designs can look fantastic. Customize them further with paint, or keep them au naturel to match your decking and unify the scheme.

It will save you from buying brand-new pieces, too, so you can spend the saved cash elsewhere – perhaps on some pretty deck lighting ideas to illuminate the space.

9. Add planting pockets

Mix up the textures (Image credit: Jacek Wac/Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the best things about building a custom deck is you can add all the unique touches you want. And one of our favorite DIY deck ideas is to add 'pockets' for extra flowers and foliage, or, as seen here, for a pebbled container display.

The contrast in textures instantly adds a contemporary vibe to this area, and we love the choice of agapanthus which bring a stunning shot of indigo-blue to the view.

Alternatively, create a sunken bed within your deck filled with reliable perennials – types of ornamental grasses are a lovely pick for their soothing rustle in the breeze and feathery texture.

10. Mix and match decking materials

This decking makes a pretty and practical surrounding for a pond (Image credit: A Garden/Alamy Stock Photo)

You don't have to use all the same materials when building your deck. Mixing and matching boards underfoot can give the space a rustic, bohemian-chic look.

What's more, this approach is a great way to save money if you're looking for cheap decking ideas, as you can make the most of any deals on end-of-line stock that's only available in small quantities. A deck that keeps costs down while looking great is a surefire winner in our books.