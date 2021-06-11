Subscribe to Amateur Gardening magazine for less than half price!
Save a whopping 55% on a subscription to your must-read gardening magazine for a limited time only
Would you like to have regular help and advice on how to get the most out of your garden? Then you won't want to miss the chance to get the world’s oldest and most practical gardening magazine for less than half price with this special subscription offer to Amateur Gardening.
Amateur Gardening's weekly fix of unrivalled practical advice is just perfect for you. Every week our team of experts provide the best advice on what you should be doing in the garden that week, all written in plain English with clear step-by-step photographs.
Whether you want the best roses, the healthiest lawn or you want to get the very best crop of fruit and veg, then Amateur Gardening is your one-stop-shop for the best advice.
Thinking of what to plant, but bamboozled by choice? Want to create an amazing garden, but not sure what to grow and where? Amateur Gardening’s plant profile feature stories explain everything you need to know about specific species, which are best for sun, shade and soil type. It will also show you the best varieties to grow and help you make the right choice.
Want specific questions answered about your garden? Amateur Gardening’s top expert John Negus answers all questions free of charge sent by readers via email that very day! No other magazine does that.
Want to garden organically, but not sure how? We will show you every step of the way and help to make your garden a wildlife haven.
So why not treat yourself or a loved one to a brilliant weekly read packed with all the gardening advice and inspiration you could need? Subscribe to Amateur Gardening today and take advantage of our amazing offer before it's gone. With a massive 55% saving, it's too good a deal to miss!
7 reasons to subscribe to Amateur Gardening magazine
- It’s packed with practical information and step-by-steps to help make you a better gardener.
- Its experts are qualified horticulturalists with unrivalled expertise.
- Most weekly issues come with a free pack of seeds (UK subscribers only) worth at least £2, so you don’t even have to buy seeds!
- It has the most authoritative information on the best plants to buy.
- It has an interactive Q&A section that will actually answer your personal gardening question on the day that you send it in (by email). No other magazine does that.
- Become part of our friendly gardening community where experts and readers alike are keen to help and share experiences through the pages of the magazine.
- Never miss an issue as every copy of your magazine will be delivered direct to your door.
Taking out a subscription to Amateur Gardening is the best way to ensure you don't miss out on any of this expert gardening content. Terms and conditions apply.
-
-
How often should you change hot tub water? It's likely to be more often than you think
Outdoor Living Changing your hot tub water regularly is essential, but how often is often enough? We've asked the experts
By Anna Cottrell •
-
Best garden furniture 2021: outdoor lounge and dining sets
Buying Guide The best garden furniture for relaxing in the garden this year – from contemporary outdoor dining sets to comfortable corner sofas and modern loungers
By Amy Lockwood •
-
How to grow tomatoes: elevate your summer salads with these tips for tomato growing
Grow Your Own Discover how to grow tomatoes indoors, in a greenhouse, or in the ground and enjoy a bumper crop that tastes delicious
By Laura Crombie •
-
How to get rid of weeds and stop them from spreading: remove these pesky plants from your garden borders
How To Want to know how to get rid of weeds and stop them from spreading? We've got the tips you need, from saltwater methods to vinegar and more
By Holly Crossley •
-
How to take cuttings from plants: follow our expert advice
How To Discover how to take cuttings and get more plants for free. Here's everything you need to know for softwood, hardwood, and semi-ripe varieties
By Sarah Giles •
-
How to grow acers: follow our tips and add year-round interest to your garden
Plants Discover how to grow acers – also known as Japanese maples – and introduce flamboyant foliage to your patio or border
By Teresa Conway •
-
How to grow roses: expert advice on choosing the right rose for your garden
Plants Learn how to grow roses with our top tips and you can tumble them from an arch, frame a doorway or display them in a patio pot for beautiful summer displays
By Fiona Cumberpatch •
-
How to clean decking: follow our step-by-step advice to get your space looking spick and span
How To Discover how to clean decking with our simple guide – we've got all the tips you need to get yours looking its best for summer
By Alison Jones •
-
How to prune roses: keep your rose plants in tip-top condition for the most beautiful blooms
How To Our tips on how to prune roses will let you enjoy healthier plants year after year – from patio and shrub varieties to rambling kinds and more
By Holly Crossley •
-
How to prune forsythia: do it the right way and it will make a real difference
How To Find out how to prune forsythia and you can transform it in to something altogether more stylish and shapely
By Sarah Wilson •