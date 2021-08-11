A new charity event is offering a peek behind-the-scenes of the famous Chelsea Flower Show

If you can't wait for this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show, we completely share your impatience. RHS Chelsea will open on the 21st of September, and it will have been over two years since the last show, which was heavily affected by the pandemic and went online-only in 2020.

This year, moving the date to September has allowed the show to reopen fully to the public, but if you want an exclusive behind-the-scenes look before the official start date, you will want to join the one-of-a-kind online event on the 14th September, organised in aid of the garden charity Horatio's Garden. From garden design ideas to fascinating career stories, it will have something for every kind of horticultural enthusiast out there.

Horatio's Garden in London (Image credit: Lucy Shergold)

The behind-the-scenes event will bring together Joe Swift, James Alexander-Sinclair, Sarah Price and Jonathan Snow, who will all speak about different aspects of the show.

Jonathan Snow will be joining live from the build of the garden he’s designed for this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, talking about the sources of inspiration for the garden. Joe Swift will be discussing the BBC coverage of the show; James Alexander-Sinclair, an RHS Judge, will be revealing the secret to creating a Gold Medal winning garden, while Sarah Price will be discussing the impact that winning one of those medals has had on her career. She will also talk about her thoughtful design for Horatio’s Garden Wales, the charity’s sixth garden which will be completed later this year.

Horatio's Garden Scotland (Image credit: Lucy Shergold)

Horatio's Garden is a charity that creates beautiful and accessible gardens for NHS spinal injury centres across the country, with locations as diverse as London and Scotland. Acclaimed garden designers who have worked on Horatio's Gardens include Cleve West, Bunny Guinness and Tom Stuart-Smith, and Andy Sturgeon, who will create the seventh garden, Horatio’s Garden Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Horatio's Garden in Stoke Mandeville (Image credit: Mark Lord)

Tickets to the online event cost just £10 and are available now. The evening has been generously supported by Hozelock and therefore all the money raised from sales will go directly towards helping people currently adjusting to life-changing injuries in spinal injury centres across the UK.

You can also support the charity if you're attending the Chelsea Flower Show in person by visiting their stand.