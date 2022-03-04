This Gozney pizza oven sold out in 8 hours last year – it's finally back in stock

Thoughts of garden pizza parties may still seem like a distant dream – but you may need to act fast to ensure it becomes a reality. Gadget giants Gozney have officially launched their new Dome pizza oven, and you'll have to be quick if you want to invest. Their presale drop sold out in less than 8 hours last year – and we predict these buying habits will continue in 2022.

A similar oven by Gozney received five stars in our best pizza oven guide, but can we expect similar quality from the Dome? Here's everything you need to know about the appliance that promises to be the garden must-have of the year.

(Image credit: Gozney)

The demand for the Gozney pizza oven (and, in fact, all pizza ovens in general) is more than just a passing garden trend. From 2019 to 2021, searches for pizza ovens have accelerated by 191% on Google – and the Gozney Dome is a leader in the appliance movement.

Gozney has described the oven as the 'most versatile in the world,' but what sets the appliance aside? The Dome is built to the exact ratios of a traditional Neapolitan pizza oven, so you can bring the style of southern Italy to your alfresco gathering. Its temperatures reach up to 500˚C (and cook your pizza in just 60 seconds), so you can spend less time cooking – and more time partying.

(Image credit: Gozney)

However, despite its name, the Gozney pizza cooks up more than the Neapolitan favorite. The garden gadget also allows you to 'roast, smoke, steam, and bake,' following its launch of accessories that are expected later this year.

And if you're worried that the oven will flaw your garden design ideas , then fear not. According to Gozney, the Dome will only transform the look of your outdoor kitchen for the better – turning it instantly into a pizzeria that is surrounded by your favorite flowers. What more could we want from our summer nights?

(Image credit: Gozney)

'The Dome pushes the boundaries of design and engineering, replicating a restaurant-grade pizza oven from the comfort of your garden,' says Tom Gozney, Founder and CEO of the eponymous brand.

'It's been amazing to see the same buzz and passion we have about our products mirrored by our customers. The Dome holds the potential to revolutionize the way [customers] are cooking and will make live-fire more accessible to everyone.'