We predict this outdoor color trend will be everywhere this spring

The pastel trend which has brought comfort to our homes is about to float gently out into gardens and outdoor living spaces, just in time for spring.

Garden trends don't get much prettier than the emerging pastel trend. As the new garden furniture lines for 2022 are starting to launch, we have noticed many brands opting for a pastel color palette this year.

'Our environment - including both indoor and outdoor spaces - has a big impact on our mood,' says Tobie Lewis, senior brand manager at Valspar Paint, of the color trend. 'The past few years have made us appreciate our outdoor space as a place to enhance relaxation and calm. Choosing a well-balanced color palette is one of the first steps to achieve this and create a place to unwind.'

(Image credit: Dobbies)

How to style the outdoor pastel trend

1. Bring in a pastel backdrop

(Image credit: Valspar)

Pastel and neutral colors such as creams and greys are great at providing a soothing backdrop for living rooms and bedrooms but can work equally well for walls, sheds and garden fence color ideas. A serene background to your outdoor space helps to create a calm and nurturing environment.

'Other tones like light blues and gray hues recall a beach feeling, while pops of sunny yellow and muted oranges provide a joyful spot and brighten up any outdoor corners between your garden vegetation,' adds Lewis.

2. Add pretty accessories

(Image credit: Valspar)

Beautiful blush pinks, delicate blues and the loveliest of lilacs, the pastel colors of blooms make any garden beautiful. Outdoor living retailers are responding to our need for simple beauty with garden furniture, garden planters, and tableware in a spectrum of delicate shades.

However, select carefully for maximum impact. 'To create a professionally styled look and feel in your outdoor space, choose a base pastel tone and complement it with bold accessories in the shade of its brighter counterpart,' says Rebecca Stanton, stylist at Dobbies Garden Centres.

'For example, a pastel green bistro set will act as a perfect base for vibrant teal accessories. Taking a monochromatic approach to décor will ensure there’s a natural flow in your garden.'

3. Fit with vintage furniture

(Image credit: Dobbies)

Pastel garden shades work beautifully with vintage or vintage-style metal or wicker furniture. 'Sales of outdoor vintage furniture have increased 100 percent since last year as more and more people seek the aesthetic for their gardens, mixing and matching with their current furniture,' says former Conran Shop buying director Paul Middlemiss, who owns vintage furniture shop, Merchant & Found.

Will you be embracing the outdoor pastel trend for your garden color scheme?