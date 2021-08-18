Win £1,000 to spend on Danetti furniture in Roost episode 11

Roost episode 11 is here and it’s time to take in all the home inspiration, such as choosing curtain fabrics, kitchen appliance layout ideas and how to arrange a cottage garden planter full of rustic charm.

And, for UK viewers, enter the competition for your chance to win £1,000 to spend on beautiful furniture at Danetti.

Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

(Image credit: Samsung Bespoke)

Watch the latest episode

So what exactly is in Roost episode 11 sponsored by Samsung? Well, we share our tips for designing the perfect fridge-freezer configuration because fridge-freezer design has advanced so much in recent years.

No longer are you limited to under-counter options for small spaces. And for those wanting more storage for chilled foods, the choice goes way beyond the classic American-style two-door fridge-freezer.

If you have a large family, you will almost certainly need a big fridge-freezer. But knowing what split of fridge to freezer space you need can be hard to measure. We show you how to configure the right layout for your family's needs.

(Image credit: Blinds 2 Go)

Next up, you might not think buying curtains is all that hard but have you ever thought about the importance of the fabric you choose?

If you love natural light beaming through your home but not when you need privacy, curtains are the perfect window treatment idea. With so many options out there, figuring out which fabric can become quite a confusing task.

Choosing the right material plays a big part in the look of the curtains. Plus, it can make a real difference to the room you’re hanging them in. So considering the mood of the room is a good starting point.

We delve into how to choose the right curtain fabrics and throw in a few curtain ideas too.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, gardening expert, Teresa Conway shows us a super easy container gardening idea.

Follow her tips on how to plant flowers in a pot to arrange a pretty cottage-style planter. Using Lobelia and Bacopa around the edges, this design will give you some lovely soft pastel petals and trailing white flowers to brighten up any patio space.

So, put your feet up and get ready to be inspired by Roost episode 11:

(Image credit: Danetti)

Roost episode 11 competition

Are you looking for a sofa with the sink-back factor? Does your working from home set-up need an upgrade? Maybe you want to add some luxury to your Sunday lie-in?

In the eleventh episode of Roost, we've teamed up with modern and contemporary furniture brand Danetti to offer one lucky winner a £1,000 voucher.

Passionate about all elements of lifestyle and design culture, Danetti products are all about bringing beautiful designs and color into your space. It also expanded its collection for Spring-Summer 2021 to include home office, stylish bedroom storage ideas, and a new collection of hand-woven rugs.

All you need to do to enter is watch the episode and fill in the form below. Entries close at midnight on 25th August, so good luck!