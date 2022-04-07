The Pioneer Woman reveals why she always uses bright colors when entertaining outdoors

Garden party season is drawing ever closer, but if your garden isn’t up to entertaining just yet, then fear not – the Pioneer Woman is here to change that. The Food Network star has just launched her first-ever outdoor collection that marks the seasonal shift in bright and brilliant style.

The collection includes a range of gardening essentials, decor, and some of the best garden furniture of the season – designed to turn any outdoor space into a vibrant and colorful oasis.

But why should you experiment with bright colors this season? And how can you make these maximalist garden design ideas work in your home? In an interview with Gardeningetc, the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond shared why you should go bold this season.

Why you should experiment with bright colors when entertaining outdoors

(Image credit: The Pioneer Woman for Walmart)

‘Above all, I think an outdoor entertaining area should be fun, colorful, and inviting,’ Ree begins. She explains that you should not curate an outdoor gathering space that takes itself too seriously – and incorporating color is one of the easiest ways to create a fun entertaining space.

‘Feel free to create a space with colorful seating, a variety of plants and flowers, and pretty accessories,’ Ree says. ‘My goal when creating outdoor spaces for entertaining is to make guests smile and feel at home the second they step into the space.’

When playing with spring garden ideas , the designer recommends adding color via big florals and bright hues – many of which mimic the organic floral tones that fill your garden over the brighter seasons.

The Pioneer Woman Blue Maizie Wood Birdhouse with Removable Roof, available from Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: The Pioneer Woman for Walmart)

‘One of my favorite things about spring is watching everything come to life and being able to enjoy more time outside – both on the porch and in the garden. So much of my personal style is inspired by this,’ she says.

Our favorite picks include this quaint blue birdhouse (opens in new tab) (above, from Walmart) which is a highly aesthetic way to attract birds into your garden . The turquoise bistro set (opens in new tab) (also from Walmart) flirts with one of the most exciting garden trends of the year whilst making a statement that will struggle to go out of style.

Much of Ree Drummond’s collection pays homage to the tones of the season – so you can flirt with this audacious color without a huge investment.

The Pioneer Woman Goldie cast aluminum garden bistro set in teal, available from Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: The Pioneer Woman for Walmart)