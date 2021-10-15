Want to know how to get rid of mushrooms in your yard? Follow this expert advice

If you want to know how to get rid of mushrooms in your yard or lawn, you've come to the right place. Of course, a couple of mushrooms may not be anything to worry about, but if your lawn is looking unsightly because there are too many, there are easy steps you can take to remove them.

Think of the process as part of your autumn lawn care, and it won't even take up much of your time.

(Image credit: Anant Kumar / EyeEm / Getty)

What causes mushrooms to grow in your yard?

But first, why do mushrooms grow in your yard or lawn in the first place? Emilly Barbosa Fernandes, Small Space Gardener and consultant at House Grail, explains that 'There are two necessary and sufficient conditions for mushrooms to grow in your yard or lawn: the presence of fungal threads and healthy soil. Fungal threads (fungal mycelia) are located 3-4 inches below the soil surface and can exist there for decades. In fall, there is enough rain for fungal mycelia to start fruiting. As a result, you see the mushrooms popping up in your yard or lawn.'

The big question is whether mushrooms cause a problem for your lawn ideas in the first place.. Ethan Howell, Co-Owner of Florida Environmental, points out that 'on lawns with enough organic materials, this organic debris feeds your grass.' Ethan's recommendation is that 'if you simply have a few mushrooms in your yard, you don't need to do anything about them. They don't harm your yard.'

How to get rid of mushrooms in your yard or lawn

If you do feel that there is a problem with too many mushrooms, Emily says that 'you can just pick them off or remove them with a rake.' She cautions against 'using any chemical or synthetic substance to remove the mushrooms. The chemicals may cause a reaction with the humus layers, and kill your lawn and everything else in your soil.'

One thing to know about mushrooms is that they like compacted soil, so, according to Emily, 'to minimize mushroom growth, you should trim your trees and bushes, remove yard tents or any other sources of shade. To prevent compacted soil, you should avoid overwatering your lawn and regularly aerate the lawn.' Learning how to aerate a lawn is well worth doing for many reasons, not just mushroom removal.

(Image credit: mikroman6/ Getty)

Ethan also explains that a major source of mushroom growth in gardens is tree stumps, 'because fungi feed on decomposing organic substances. Removing tree stumps or decaying logs from your yard reduces the amount of decomposing matter available to mushrooms.' With a few tried-and-tested method, it can be easier to learn how to remove a tree stump than you might think too.

Another mushroom growth trigger people sometimes forget about is pet waste. Ethan points out that it 'contains nutrients that allow mushrooms to flourish. On occasion, old dog droppings sprout mushrooms. Removing this trash can help prevent mushroom growth.'

Emily adds that if you have a dog that likes to play on your lawn, you should remove the mushrooms from it. 'While most of the mushrooms are not poisonous, they can still complicate their digestive processes and cause vomiting or diarrhea.'

Removing mushrooms from your backyard or lawn isn't difficult, and may not even be necessary unless you have a pet that might eat them. If you do have a bit of a problem, just picking or raking them off is the best and safest solution.