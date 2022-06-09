The RHS Hampton Court Flower Show 2022: a complete guide

The Hampton Court Flower Show, officially now known as the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, is a source of much excitement for any garden lover. The world's largest flower show, it never fails to provide an extravaganza of garden design ideas, exhibits, and expert talks. Plus, there is always plenty of food, shopping, and live music – it's the perfect day out for any gardener (no matter how experienced), botanical enthusiast, or flower fan.

Hosted on the spectacular grounds of Hampton Court Palace, this year's event is set to be as memorable as ever and will celebrate the joys of mindfulness, wellness, and inclusivity in gardening. 'As we begin to adapt to a normal way of life post-pandemic, this year's festival aims to offer visitors the choice to experience the holistic power of gardens and the positivity it can bring across different aspects of our everyday lives,' says Rebecca Welti, the festival's manager.

We've rounded up all the info you need to know about the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2022 (opens in new tab) below, from details about what's on (including the exciting new attractions) to travel info. You'll be booking your ticket in no time.

Admiring the alliums at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival (Image credit: Luke MacGregor/RHS)

When is Hampton Court Flower Show 2022?

Hampton Court Garden Festival is being held from 4–9 July 2022.

Monday and Tuesday admittance is open to RHS members only, while non-members can join in all the floral fun from Wednesday onwards.

On Friday evening, a special Flowers After Hours event will take place where visitors can experience the show, accompanied by good food and music, by twilight. Doors will open from 4pm with entertainment starting at 7.30pm.

For specific opening times, see below:

Monday 4 to Tuesday 5 July : RHS members only, 10am – 6.30pm

: RHS members only, 10am – 6.30pm Wednesday 6 to Thursday 7 July : RHS members and non-members, 10am – 6.30pm

: RHS members and non-members, 10am – 6.30pm Friday 8 July : RHS members and non-members, 10am – 6.30pm and 4pm – 10.30pm for Flowers After Hours event (tickets sold separately)

: RHS members and non-members, 10am – 6.30pm and 4pm – 10.30pm for Flowers After Hours event (tickets sold separately) Saturday 9 July: RHS members and non-members, 10am – 5.30pm

Where is the Hampton Court Flower Show located?

The RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show is held on the show-stopping grounds of Hampton Court Palace. Alongside its breathtaking Tudor and Baroque architecture, the 500-year-old estate has 60 acres of garden and was once owned by Henry VIII.

Hampton Court Palace is situated 12 miles southwest of central London, in Surrey.

Its full address is:

Hampton Court Palace

East Molesey

Surrey

KT8 9AU

An aerial shot of the vast RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2019 (Image credit: Chris Gorman/RHS)

What to expect at Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2022

There is lots to get excited by in this year's line-up – so whether you're looking for new flower bed ideas, landscaping ideas, or simply want to enjoy a celebration of all things botanical, you won't be disappointed.

Get inspired by show-stopping garden designs

The hottest Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival trends never fail to inspire. And as always, the Show, Global Impact, and Get Started gardens promise to deliver at this year's event.

These designs include 'Sunburst' – by Charlie Bloom and Simon Webster – that will celebrate teamwork, individual skill, and craftsmanship with colorful planting and Corten steel moongates. Meanwhile, the Get Started Garden 'Turfed Out', by Hamzah-Adam Desai, will explore simple, low-maintenance garden ideas for beginners.

This year's show also welcomes a new area: the Food Zone, which will be centered around the River Cottage Market Garden and the RHS allotments (a series of grow-your-own plots designed by local communities). Here, visitors will be able to explore all the wonders of growing edible crops, while tasting delicious, artisan food and drink. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Founder of River Cottage, says, 'I'm really looking forward to being back at RHS Hampton Court this summer, this time with our own market garden, a great collaboration with the RHS which celebrates the joy of growing (and eating) your own food, and explores what we can all do in our gardens to help nature thrive alongside us.'

The 'Get Up and Grow' allotment, designed by Lucy Hutchings, at Hampton Court Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: Tim Sandall/RHS)

The show will also feature a brand new Sanctuary Area – an enchanting, immersive space with plenty of family-friendly activities on offer as well as an acoustic music stage. Here, visitors will also find the RHS Forest Bathing Garden, designed by Dave Green. The design will be a space for people to relax and enjoy the sensory benefits of being surrounded by field maples, hornbeams, and mature limes – bliss.

We are also excited about this year's Iconic Horticultural Hero garden, created by Sarah Eberle. Visitors will be able to walk through her design of sustainable garden landscapes and see plenty of wild, rare, and beautiful plants.

'Garden for a Green Future', designed by Jamie Butterworth (opens in new tab) at Hampton Court Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: Tim Sandall/RHS)

Confirmed gardens for the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show 2022

Show gardens:

Connections, designed by Ryan McMahon

John King Brain Tumour Foundation Garden, designed by Rhiannon Williams

Macmillan Legacy Garden: Gift The Future, designed by Sean A Pritchard

Over The Wall Garden, supported by Takeda UK, designed by Matthew Childs

Sunburst, designed by Charlie Bloom and Simon Webster

The Blue Diamond Beautiful Abandonment Garden, designed by The Blue Diamond Group Team

The Joy Club Garden, designed by Zavier Kwek

The SunsLifestyle Outdoor Living Garden, designed by Samuel Moore

Global Impact gardens:

A Journey, in collaboration with Sue Ryder, designed by Katherine Holland

The gorgeous, drought-tolerant planting scheme in Tom Stuart-Smith's garden (opens in new tab) at Hampton Court Flower Show 2021 (Image credit: Holly Crossley/Future)

Get Started gardens:

#knollingwithdaisies, designed by Sue Kent

Lunch Break Garden, designed by Inspired Earth Design

The Wooden Spoon Garden, designed by Toni Bowater and Lucy Welsh

Turfed Out, designed by Hamzah-Adam Desai

Feature gardens:

Sarah Eberle – Iconic Horticultural Hero, designed by Sarah Eberle

RHS Forest Bathing Garden, designed by Dave Green

RHS Rose Tea Garden, designed by Pollyanna Wilkinson

River Cottage Market Garden, designed by Adam Crofts

The Vitamin G Garden, designed by Alan Williams with Jo Whiley

'Garden of Solitude' (opens in new tab), designed by Carlotta Montefoschi, Niccolò Cau, and Ricardo Walker Campos (Image credit: Beth Murton/Future)

Learn something new with workshops, celebrity talks, garden advice from the experts, and more

Of course, the Hampton Court Flower Show isn't just about the gardens themselves. It also provides a plethora of knowledge via live demonstrations, workshops, and talks.

This year, well-known experts in the gardening world, including the likes of Monty Don, Arit Anderson, and Adam Frost, will be sharing their stories on the Get Growing stage. Meanwhile, a panel of experts will be available to help with any plant problems. The Society of Garden Designers will also run a garden design clinic, new to the show, offering bookable one-to-one consultations on how to plan your garden design.

The Market Theatre, The Sanctuary Yurt, The Flower School, and The Potting Bench will also host guest speakers. They will be sharing their top tips and advice on a wide range of topics, from field to fork principles and floristry to the importance of trees for our wellbeing.

Plus, if you have a certain problem or query regarding a specific plant back at home, then the RHS Gardening Advice stands will offer all the advice you need. To ensure all the show's plants are protected, remember to bring photographs, rather than the live plants themselves.

Summer blooms in 'The Cancer Research UK Pledge Pathway to Progress' garden (opens in new tab), designed by Tom Simpson (Image credit: Neil Hepworth/RHS)

Refuel with a wide selection of food and drink

A good array of refreshments is a must for every great day out, and at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2022, there promises to be something for everyone.

Food courts will be situated throughout the show, offering plenty of options from barista-made coffee and chilled glasses of fizz to street food and classic choices. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options will all be available.

There will also be bookable table-serviced options, including The Waterside Restaurant which offers a two-course brunch, three-course lunch, or champagne afternoon tea. The Rose Tea Garden Cafe will also offer an afternoon tea which can be booked in advance, as well as tasty baked goods, sandwiches, snacks, and more.

There will also be a new restaurant – Hampton Brasserie – at this year's show, which will offer walk-ups only (so no need to book). Here you'll be able to refuel on delicious small plates and refreshing drinks.

And, if you fancy a laid-back-yet-luxurious picnic, then Fortnum & Mason hampers will be available, filled with seasonal treats.

An afternoon tea is the perfect refresher at the Hampton Court Flower Show (Image credit: Magdalena Bujak/Alamy Stock Photo)

Enjoy good music

What's a festival without music? At the center of the event, visitors will be able to get their groove on at The Woodland Stage. And over in the Sanctuary Area, The Sanctuary Stage will welcome the talents of acoustic musicians, including Kadija Kamara, Cristina Hart, and Porteous – the perfect soundtrack for chilling out to.

Shop 'til you drop

As well as all the advice on offer, the fabulous displays to marvel at, the delicious food, and the music, there will be plenty of opportunities to splash the cash and treat yourself with something to take home. Expect a wide array of boutique stalls, trade stands, and exhibiting nurseries on-site offering artisan food, homewares, garden products, and of course, plenty of plants.

Whether you're looking to update your container gardening plans or your border, the Floral Marquee, with over 60 exhibitors, is a must-visit. There will also be the Plant Village, where 20 nurseries will be displaying and selling seasonal plants and bulbs. And don't forget to pop by the Country Living Pavilion for a fabulous shopping experience – they'll have all you need to pep up your patio ideas.

The Floral Marquee is full of beautiful plants (Image credit: Neil Hepworth/RHS)

How to travel to the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2022

Most visitors travel to the show by road or by train. However, you may prefer to travel via coach.

Train

Hampton Court railway station is a ten-minute walk from the show. The train journey from London Waterloo takes just over half an hour. Train times are frequent, and if you're traveling in a group of three to nine people, you can save 34% with the South Western Railway GroupSave discount. Kingston and Surbiton railway stations are also nearby with frequent train times, although you will likely want to catch a taxi or bus from these to the show.

Car

Use the postcode KT8 9AU for sat navs which will get you to the local area. Then follow AA signs. There will be three car parks: Black (situated off the A308 Hampton Court Road coming from Kingston), Green (situated off the A308 Hampton Court Road coming from M3), and Blue situated off the A309 coming from the A3). Black is the closest to the show – a 5–10 minute walk. If you have purchased Disabled Parking and/or mobility equipment, head to this one.

Pre-booking parking via the RHS website is advised, although there will be card payment machines available at each car park entrance for on-the-day sales. Parking costs £16 for the day.

There will also be a park and ride system, situated at Apps Court Farm on the A3050. From here, a courtesy bus service will take you to the drop-off point at the foot of Hampton Court Bridge – a 15–20 minute walk from the show. The cost is £9 per day. If you prefer not to walk you can use the ferry service operated by Parr Boats.

Coach

Coaches will drop off visitors at the Hampton Court Green car park. From here, it is a twenty-minute walk to the show. There is also a shuttle bus and a mobility bus to the Long Water Gate Entrance.

Get ready to feast your eyes on show-stopping flowers in the Floral Marquee (Image credit: Neil Hepworth/RHS)

Where do you buy tickets for the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2022?

Whether you're after modern garden ideas or cottage garden ideas, find all the inspo you need and more at the Hampton Court Flower Show. Tickets are now available to buy online (opens in new tab).