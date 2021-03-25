Flowerbed ideas: 13 show-stopping ways to create floral displays in your garden

Are you on the lookout for some new flowerbed ideas this season? Maybe your garden could do with a few more blooms – after all, you can seldom have too many in our book. Or, perhaps you've taken over a brand new plot, and are looking for creative ways to transform it into the flower-filled haven of your dreams.

Well, you've come to the right place, because we've pulled together some of our very favourite flowerbed ideas for you to peruse. From flame-toned displays and cottage-garden styles to clever ways to position them to create the most impact, we've got tons of designs to get you thinking about your own plot.

So keep scrolling to get inspired – whatever your budget or the size of your space, you're bound to find something you love.

1. Use to line a zone

Alliums add an architectural touch (Image credit: iBulb)

Whether planted in raised garden beds or straight into the ground, flowerbeds can make excellent garden dividers. Here, alliums bob elegantly beneath deciduous trees not yet in leaf, and above evergreen shrubs getting ready to flower. Muscari in its vivid blue hue adds an extra dose of visual interest alongside the lawn.

2. Break up your paving with bulbs

Combine daffodils, tulips and lavender in a square-shaped bed (Image credit: iBulb)

Add a burst of greenery to your patio ideas by introducing a flowerbed focal point. This square-shaped patch adds a fresh, lemon-sorbet-like zing to the space, with its daffodils and tulips in pastel yellows and whites.

When they die down, the lavender will come into its glory, sporting spikes of fragranced purple blooms we all know and love. It provides the perfect view for the nearby seating spot and is a fabulous way to elevate an urban plot or courtyard.

3. Go for natural forms

Add a touch of wild to your plot (Image credit: Colin Poole/Future)

If neat and orderly flowerbeds aren't your style then this idea might be the one for you.

Firstly, opt for organic shapes to add a wilder edge to a plot or paved space. When it comes to planting, layer up textures in a stripped-back palette for a considered yet natural feel. We adore the use of hydrangeas, ferns, hardy geraniums and wispy grasses as seen here, in their cool green tones.

Complement the look with a rustic water feature, birdbath, or giant stone urn to add to the old-world feel.

4. Use jewel-like hues around water

Go for deep-toned blooms in your flowerbed ideas for a sumptuous look (Image credit: iBulb)

This flowerbed offers a sumptuous summer display, combining the likes of echinacea, phlox, nepeta, astrantia and hardy geraniums. The rich hues of pink and purples are offset wonderfully by the prettily-pastel gladiolus. And, the scene will attract butterflies and bees too, adding an extra dose of life and vibrancy to your plot.

A shimmering water feature adds to the opulent vibe of the display, reflecting the jewel-like colors in the sunlight.

5. Turn up the heat with flame-toned flowers

Blazing dahlias will always turn heads (Image credit: iBulb)

Hot reds, yellows and oranges will instantly pep up flowerbed ideas with their warming tones. Dahlias 'Akita' and 'Sunny Reggae' are nothing short of spectacular.

You could add to the theme with sunflowers – 'Velvet Beauty' is as gorgeous as it sounds, offering deep-red petals and chocolate-brown centres. Rudbeckia 'Enchanted Embers' are also a fantastic choice, with semi-double blooms in fiery hues.

Why not continue the look with a flame-hued parasol, outdoor cushions, or seating option? Our colorful garden furniture ideas are full of vibrant choices.

6. Divide your plot with cottage-style plants

Draw the eye with cottage-style flowerbeds (Image credit: Colin Poole/Future)

Cottage garden ideas will always be in style and it's simple to recreate the look in your flowerbeds.

Opt for quintessential classics such as digitalis, agapanthus and salvias, and why not throw in some alliums too for good measure? They add a structural element even after the blooms have faded.

Use to soften the divide between levels as seen here, and edge with dark stone for a contemporary contrast. We also love the addition of a hanging lantern, which will help to illuminate the scene once night falls.

7. Add interest to a lawn with round flowerbeds

Go for circular shapes for your flowerbed ideas (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

A round flowerbed is a lovely way to liven up your lawn ideas.

Complement the shape with neatly-clipped topiary balls. Then, accent with brightly-colored blooms, such as these glorious tulips, for a fun look.

Low-maintenance shrubs such as lavender are a reliable addition, and why not add in an obelisk too? A woven one such as this adds a touch of country-style charm.

8. Use to border a decking area

Brighten up an industrial-themed plot (Image credit: iBulb)

Corrugated fencing and an angular, rusted-steel table give this decking space an eccentrically industrial feel. You might even find it a little too urban, if it wasn't for the pops of color to brighten the look.

Of course, you can't miss the yellow chair and the pretty potted bulbs. But, the real feature point is a flowerbed border, positioned all the way around the decking. Jolly daffodils and tulips will always add a hearty dose of spring cheer, but could be swapped out for summer annuals when the season turns – think cosmos, cornflowers, or poppies.

What's more, the stark contrast between the soft, colorful petals and corrugated metal backdrop behind adds a refreshing twist that feels totally modern.

9. Opt for curved flowerbed ideas

Integrate curved walls into your flowerbed ideas (Image credit: Howard Walker/Future)

A pared-back, S-shaped wall such as this adds a soothing sense of movement to a space, whilst providing opportunity for creativity across levels.

Planted up with wild flowers such as poppies and Ammi majus the organic vibe is enhanced. Come summer, this display will burst into life, and will be a real show-stopper.

The addition of an old stone urn only adds to the charm and provides a focal point all year-round.

10. Use the vertical space in narrow plots

Line a narrow space with colorful raised beds (Image credit: Lizzie Orme/Future)

Short on space? You don't need to sacrifice having a fabulous flowerbed or two. The solution is simply to think vertically. We don't mean living walls (although they are equally good for small gardens). Instead, we're talking about raising up your flowerbeds to line a perimeter.

These beds don't have to be generously wide. Even narrow beds can be filled with high-reaching flowers for an impressive, almost cocooning-like effect around a courtyard plot. Use the likes of Verbena bonariensis, white gaura, and, a personal favourite, heleniums for a joyous display of summer color. You could even add in a small olive tree or acer, for extra height and interest.

Paint the sides of the beds white to help reflect the light and add to the feeling of space. Paint the fence behind black to recede it out of focus.

11. Pair pastels with rosemary for a soothing style

Pair soft tones with scented foliage (Image credit: iBulb)

After a romantic touch to your garden? Why not divide a patio from a lawn with a pleasing pocket of billowing florals, as seen here.

Liatris spicata offers bottle-brush-like blooms and comes in white as well as purple, whilst pastel-hued dahlias are always a favourite with their intricate flowers.

Add a deeply-fragranced foliage such as rosemary to entice the senses further. Its evergreen nature will hold your interest over winter. And, the dainty blue flowers that appear in spring are a true delight to behold.

12. Divide your space with structural flowerbeds

Make a statement with weathering-steel (Image credit: iBulb)

Weathering steel is a seriously on-trend material, and it's easy to see why. It adds a wonderfully rustic edge and a warming tone to a space, it is incredibly durable, and is pretty much maintenance-free.

So, if you love the look as much as we do, why not integrate it into your flowerbeds? Here, tall planters house rows of glossy pink tulips – defining the seating area beyond in a stunning and structural way.

It's a great choice for modern or smaller plots – there's no hassle with digging up the ground to make beds for your blooms. Check out our container gardening ideas for more lovely designs.

13. Brighten a shady spot

Transform a shaded space with pretty flowerbed ideas (Image credit: David Giles/Future)

As seen here, hostas, hydrangeas, and digitalis make a gorgeously elegant mix, especially when chosen in a white-toned theme. A white fence behind lifts the shady spot further, as does the sleek stone edging.

Looking for more inspiration? Our shade garden ideas has tons of tips for transforming the gloomier spots in your plot.

How do I make my flowerbeds look good?

Glossy bulbs make a striking contrast against a black fence (Image credit: iBulb)

It's relatively simple to make your flowerbed ideas look good, you just need to take a few factors into consideration:

Use a complementary color palette for a well-balanced look. Make sure your flowerbed ideas have something for all seasons, to maintain visual interest all year. Keep on top of weeding and deadheading. Top-dress beds and borders with mulch – bark chippings add a pleasing look. Consider using edging to define the space and make maintenance easier. There are tons of lovely designs available – head over to our modern edging ideas for inspiration.

How do I make my flowerbeds less maintenance?

Use a colorful fence as an eye-catching backdrop for your flowerbed ideas (Image credit: David Giles/Future)

Prep your soil before you plant your flowerbed ideas. This means removing any perennial weeds to start. And, if it hasn't been planted-up before, dig in one or two bucketfuls per sq m of well-rotted farmyard manure or garden compost, as suggests the RHS. Choose your plants carefully by taking the conditions of your garden into account. Don't, for instance, try to coerce a sun-loving plant into your shady border. You'll just end up having to give it extra attention – which will most likely be in vain – before needing to replace it entirely. Not very low maintenance at all! Go for easy-care perennials – ones you can more-or-less leave, before giving them a quick chop in autumn. You could also opt for hardy annuals – grown from seed they are extremely affordable and often don't need much looking after. Avoid opting for hundreds of different varieties. If you pick a select few, and really get to know them properly, you can deal with them all at the same time. Plus, you'll spend less time having to look up how to maintain them. Don't forget to mulch. It adds extra nutrients to the soil and will also help to prevent weeds from taking over.

Looking for more low maintenance garden ideas? Head over to our feature for more tips.