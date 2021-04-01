Garden edging ideas: 12 stylish ways to border your lawns, flowerbeds and paths

If your plot needs a pick-me-up, then it's time to consider garden edging ideas. They're a simple design solution that will make any space look more orderly.

There are lots of styles available, so you can find one that fits your theme. In a modern space, you might be looking for clean, paved lines to frame your flowerbeds. But, if you prefer a traditional look, then a decorative design might be more preferable. You can also opt for garden border ideas that are green and leafy – lavender-lined pathways or topiary balls have a stunning effect.

As well as elevating the look of a garden, edging is practical too. It defines different zones in your plot whilst keeping soil, gravel, bark chippings and grass all in their proper place. Although it's often a smaller detail for a plot, it goes without saying that edging has an important role to play in landscaping ideas.

We've rounded up some of our favorite designs to help you introduce some gorgeous garden edging ideas into your plot. Just keep scrolling to get inspired.

1. Add a kerb to your driveway

Give your driveway ideas a boost by adding a kerb. Not only will it look stylish, but it will also protect your treasured garden border ideas from being accidentally driven over.

Of course, they're not only reserved for driveways. You could use them to define your garden paths, too. Opt for a dark charcoal shade for a modern, fuss-free look. It works well with many types of paving, but we love how it offsets this red brick design.

2. Go natural with wood

Add a rustic touch to your plot (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

If you love natural-looking garden edging ideas, then a wooden style is a fabulous choice. These sturdy posts showcase the beauty of the material, each offering a unique grain and pattern. With a weathered finish, they blend well into a plot, and are a great choice if you're looking to border your beds with style.

Pair with colorful acers, as seen here, for a show-stopping look. And why not experiment with a variety of heights, too? The different levels will draw the eye around the plot and add a sense of drama.

If you're looking to recreate the look, find out how to grow acers in our guide.

3. Border a narrow plot with raised edging

Brighten a narrow plot with sleek white garden edging ideas (Image credit: Lizzie Orme/Future)

Has your narrow plot got you looking for ideas for awkward shaped gardens? Then you'll be amazed at what raised garden edging ideas can do. These sleek white walls give a distinct edge to the flowing borders either side of the space, and create a contemporary contrast against the black paving. What's more, their bright hue helps to bounce light around the area.

There's still plenty of space to fit an outdoor dining table, too. It's a perfect set-up for long summer evenings with friends.

4. Go for sleek stone

Add a paved mowing strip for your garden edging ideas (Image credit: Annaick Guitteny/Future)

Sometimes, simple is all you need when it comes to garden edging ideas. And this style, although pared-back, still takes these leafy borders up a notch.

Creating a clean line to define the lawn from the foliage, a paved, grey edge helps to accentuate the tones of green. And, if you go for a flat styles rather than raised, it can also act as a mowing strip, making maintenance easier.

It's a great choice for modern garden ideas, and if you love the look, you might want to check out our modern edging ideas, too.

5. Add traditional details to your garden edging ideas

For garden edging ideas that have a traditional charm, opt for more intricate styles. The rope design of this variety adds a gorgeous feature to any flowerbed, whilst the light hue complements the surrounding greenery.

A dimpled texture adds an extra layer of visual interest and works well alongside gravel and paving alike. Keep a lookout for designs that have matching corners – that way, you can easily create neat angles around your flowerbed ideas or pathways.

6. Define curves in a front garden

Define your front garden's style with garden edging ideas (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

Don't forget about edging when it comes to your front garden ideas. After all, first impressions are ever so important. And, good garden border ideas are a surefire way to get everything looking shipshape and in its proper place.

If you look closely, you can spot the bands of grey stone that elegantly define the curved lawn from the gravel and paved pathway. We're also loving the sense of symmetry with this orderly design – always a pleasing look for a plot.

7. Line the edge of a lawn with topiary

Add bold shapes with box balls (Image credit: James Merrell/Future)

Edging is a reliable way to give lawn ideas a sharp new look. But you don't have to stick to hard landscaping options. As an alternative, you can define your patch of grass from a path or patio with a row of neatly clipped evergreens, such as box.

Go for classic rectangles for a formal look. Or, to add a playful element, put your topiary skills to the test by shaping a line of small balls, as seen here. The bold shapes add a fun yet totally on-trend look to a space.

Looking for more inspiration? Try our lawn edging ideas.

8. Add a simple stone edge

These days, edging doesn't have to cost the earth – there are lots of budget-friendly options available that still look fantastic.

Take this example for instance. With a pleasingly rounded top and subtle texture, it offers tons of style without breaking the bank. It creates a reliable divide between the gravel and border (stopping one from merging into the other). And, the soothing tone looks lovely against the pinky hues of heathers and hydrangeas.

After more budget garden ideas? We've got more tips in our feature.

9. Soften hard edges with foliage

Soften a modern look with a border of greenery (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

Have you checked out our tips on how to make a garden feel modern? If you love the contemporary look, then you may have opted for lots of sleek lines and pared-back colors for your plot. But, to soften the style for a sense of balance, it's a good idea to introduce green garden edging ideas.

Lines of short evergreen shrubs border this grey paved space adding a welcome pop of color to the monochromatic palette. Their leafy texture also looks fantastic against the hard edges and minimal design.

For extra visual interest, nestle a small tree or two amongst your edging plants – cornus with its brightly-colored bark will always turn heads.

10. Go for a contrasting hue

If you love our modern paving ideas, then this idea might be the one for you. To create the look, simply choose a contrasting shade to edge your patio. As seen here, silver and dark grey make a striking duo.

Sure, it's a straightforward technique, but it certainly packs a punch and will give any space a chic and sophisticated feel. It's a perfect pick if you're after more contemporary garden edging ideas for your plot.

11. Use neat hedges to define flowerbeds

Go for a timeless look and use neatly clipped hedges for your garden border ideas (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

Topiary hedges such as these are a timeless look and work in modern and traditional gardens alike, depending on how you style them. This example leans towards the latter, and we adore it.

The evergreen shrubs (try Japanese holly or box) are clipped back to create a dense, rectangular border around flowerbeds, whilst central small trees in each draw the eye. You could also fill them with sweetly-scented roses or try swathes of cosmos for an enchanting summer view. Create a repeated pattern across a lawn, or use either side of a path or to soften paving.

Once you've got your best garden shears handy, it's not too difficult to achieve the look.

12. Line pathways with lavender

Plant a row of lavender plants for your garden border ideas and enjoy the soothing scent every time you walk by (Image credit: Paul Raeside/Future)

Garden edging ideas can do so much more than simply helping to define zones in your plot. If you choose to line your pathways or lawns with scented shrubs, then they'll offer a sensory experience as well as a stylish look.

These small lavender bushes will come to life with purple blooms and intoxicating scent as the season warms, offering a relaxing ambience to the air. They work beautifully nestled alongside a rustic stone wall.

Our guide on how to grow lavender has all the tips you need to get started.

Is garden edging necessary?

If you're after garden edging ideas for cottage style plots, a flat, red brick mowing strip works wonders (Image credit: Annaick Guitteny/Future Publishing)

Garden edging ideas aren't strictly necessary, but as they offer tons of style and practical benefits to a plot they are well worth considering. As Lee Dunderdale, Product Manager at Bradstone says, 'Quite often we see people who may have perfected their patio or showcased their green-fingers with a stunning herbaceous bed, but require that final finishing touch to really draw attention to their hard work.'

Edging offers a simple but effective design statement, adding a sense of shape and style to your garden and keeping everything neat and tidy, Lee adds.

If you choose to go without, dig a narrow trench around flowerbeds alongside lawns to help keep on top of grass creeping over the boundaries. But, unless a wilder look is your goal, you'll need to do a lot more maintenance to keep lines looking crisp.

Don't forget, we've got lots of low maintenance garden ideas in our feature.

What is the best type of garden edging?

A combination of raised and flat edging adds a polished feel to this plot and will make maintenance straightforward (Image credit: Dave Burton/Future)

The best type of garden edging varies from plot to plot. 'As it comes in many different color and style options, you can choose the edging that best suits your garden design,' says Lee Dunderdale, Product Manager at Bradstone.

For edging patio or lawns, opt for flat styles which are the same level, suggests Lee. 'This is ideal for edging off such areas as it will not get in the way, nor cut off these spaces from the rest of the garden,' he says. It's a subtle but still effective way to differentiate each aspect of your plot. If you're edging alongside a lawn, this can make mowing easier, too.

'For edging around the periphery of your outdoor space – such as around planting beds or running alongside a wall or fence – you can use raised edging, which comes in a variety of modern and traditional styles, including a weathered stone look or a clean, sharp and defined design,' Lee continues.

Think about the overall look of your plot and pick materials that will complement your garden wall ideas or paving ideas. This will help to accentuate your theme and build a cohesive style.

How do you install garden edging ideas around a tree?

Want to install edging around your best trees for small gardens? First, plan what shape you want to create around the tree and use stakes or string to visualise it. You can then follow your lines using an edging tool or spade, before carefully digging to remove any turf, stones and weeds, avoiding the tree's roots, to create a trench wide enough for your edging.

If you want to put any extra plants beneath the tree, you can add these in too at this point, again avoiding any roots. Then, cover the area with compost, and then top with mulch – bark chippings for example. And, that's it! It makes a lovely update to a garden.