Garden expert reveals the mistake we're all making when potting up plants

Gardener Arthur Parkinson shares his top tip for avoiding this container planting compost mistake

minimalist container garden
(Image credit: RHS / Tim Sandall)
Rebecca Knight

By published

Potted plants are the best way to bring a small garden or balcony to life. However, gardener Arthur Parkinson warns against the common mistake of just using compost when potting up plants. 

Arthur Parkinson has made a name for himself as a gardener and florist, thanks to his creativity with container gardening ideas. He trained at Kew Gardens, before becoming a protégé to Sarah Raven. 

He is currently the gardener for the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory and authored two books including the Sunday Times Bestseller The Flower Yard: Growing Flamboyant Flowers in Containers.

Arthur Parkinson surrounded by flowers

Gardener Arthur Parkinson

(Image credit: Arthur Parkinson)

Speaking exclusively to Gardeningetc Arthur Parkinson explained that when it comes to using pots and containers you need to invest in the right kind of soil type you use. However, he points out that solely using compost in a pot is a mistake.

'In a pot situation compost can become lifeless, so if you can include some real soil it really helps to bring it together,' says Arthur.

If you don't have the benefit of a garden to borrow soil from to add to your compost mix, Arthur has a smart solution for how he enriches his own compost for container planting. 'If you're on a walk and you see a molehill, take some molehill soil home in a bag for life and mix it in with your shop-bought compost,' he explains.

trough planted up for winter

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

'That's going to have lots of micronutrients and organisms within that, which will be really good to make the soil alive,' he adds. 'It's something I started doing a few years ago after buying supermarket cheap compost.'

You don't need to bring much back with you in your bag for life or bucket, one bucketful of molehill soil will go quite a long way. If you have moles in your own garden, it is worth making the most of that molehill soil if you have been composting to make your own soil enricher. It is a great DIY potting compost ingredient.

green wall on the side of a planter in the The IBC Pocket Forest designed by Sara Edwards at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

(Image credit: Jacky Hobbs/Future)

It is important to remember that pots are self-contained environments, so anything your plant needs to grow you will need to add in. This is why adding some soil to the mix is a great addition.

In addition to mixing in some soil with your compost, Arthur also recommends using a seaweed fertilizer all through the summer. Look after your soil and you should be rewarded with gorgeous blooms.

So don't forget to pack a sturdy bag when you're out on your next walk.

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight

As the News Editor on Gardeningetc, Rebecca covers everything from the common mistake your making when pruning your roses, to handy tips about how to keep your houseplants alive. She has been covering all things gardening for two years across Homes & Gardens and Ideal Home. There isn't a single gardening trend that passes without her knowing about it. 


She's currently the proud owner of a thriving container garden on her small city balcony and a jungle of houseplants. Small gardens and container plants are her specialties.

Latest

Sponsored by

Useful links

Subscribe

Related

Top Guides

Gardeningetc is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.