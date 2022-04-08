This Bobby Berk-approved table is the perfect space-saving entertaining solution

The lines between our indoor and outdoor spaces have never felt as blurred – so it is only right that interior designers have a say over our gardens too. And, when it comes to following decor advice, you could do far worse than the teachings of Bobby Berk.

Netflix's Queer Eye designer is making waves beyond your four walls and into the garden – following his partnership with furniture brand Outer. The collaboration celebrates their new Aluminum and Teak Dining Collection – a series that will set the bar for alfresco dining.

While you may already associate the sustainable label with some of the best garden furniture on the market, Outer has reinvented outdoor dining ideas with its versatile dining table that seats up to 12 people – meaning you don't need to cut your guest list short when it comes to the (ever-closer) garden party season.

(Image credit: Outer)

However, what makes this table even more unique is that you can fold the teak-framed director's chairs, so you can clear the seating area once you've finished dining. Therefore, you don't need to sacrifice your garden design ideas to make room for your party. And the very best part? It's entirely Bobby Berk approved.

But where does the designer come in? With his love for creating outdoor spaces that feel like an extension of your home, the Netflix star was an obvious choice for Outer. The label described Bobby as a leader in modern garden ideas – and his ability to combine city luxury with a stylish and youthful spirit that perfectly fits any lifestyle.

(Image credit: Outer)

'Outer's range of products truly aligns with the idea of bringing and enjoying your life outdoors. I love the simple and classic materials in the collection and the fact that the pieces are easy to incorporate into so many different outdoor spaces and styles,' Bobby says. The designer describes the products as 'durable and innovative,' which is exactly what we want from our garden furniture.

(Image credit: Outer)

'The OuterShell is such a smart solution to cover and protect the furniture from the elements, as well as an ingenious way to transport the cushions,' he adds.