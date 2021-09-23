This stunning autumnal shrub has been crowned Chelsea Plant of the Year 2021
The Chelsea Plant of the Year 2021 is the Cercis Canadensis 'Eternal Flame'
It's not often we'd say that a shrub has the wow factor, but there's no other way to describe this year's Chelsea Plant of the Year 2021 - the Cercis Canadensis 'Eternal Flame'.
The fire-colored plant beat a number of other entries in the Chelsea Flower Show Plant of the Year competition to be crowned the winner. The Cercis is new to the market this year and one of the most colorful foliage shrubs around.
It's not hard to see how the shrub got its name - 'Eternal Flame'. The glossy red foliage fades to burnt orange and then to yellow as the year progresses. The autumnal color palette made it the perfect accompaniment to the Chelsea Flower Show trends at the first September show.
'This is an extraordinary new shrub because the color of the foliage changes throughout the year. It starts off as a bright red, then matures to deep wine red and then a limey yellow, so in the course of the summer you get three shades of foliage,' says Garry Coward-Williams, editor of Amateur Gardening.
'Also the leaves are beautifully heart-shaped and it’s very hardy. A great new shrub with tremendous visual interest.'
The Cercis Canadensis 'Eternal Flame' was bred by the famous American Cercis breeder Denny Werner. If you want to fill your garden with color all year round this plant is perfect.
The fiery colors are not just for one month but last all year round without fading. In spring the shrub also boasts small pink flowers along the stems adding an extra color dimension.
'My personal favorite from the Chelsea Flower Show Plant of the Year mix was the salvia ‘Delice Aquamarine’ with its pale blue blooms,' adds Holly Crossley, digital editor at Gardeningetc.
'However, Cercis Canadensis 'Eternal Flame' does seem delightfully suited to the autumnal nature of this year’s show. Container gardens are having a real moment and I think this would make a lovely pick for a pot.'
'It’s low maintenance too – as long as you plant it in well-drained soil somewhere sunny. Just a bit of pruning is all that’s needed to keep it looking spectacular throughout the year.'
If you can't resist adding this stunning plant to your container gardening ideas, it is available to buy for £49.99 at Sutton's.
The shrub can be planted all year round, it will reach about 3m at 10 years. Tough and hardy this Cercis is a worthy winner that will look amazing in all gardens.
As the News Editor on Gardeningetc, Rebecca covers everything from the common mistake your making when pruning your roses, to handy tips about how to keep your houseplants alive. She has been covering all things gardening for two years across Homes & Gardens and Ideal Home. There isn't a single gardening trend that passes without her knowing about it.
She's currently the proud owner of a thriving container garden on her small city balcony and a jungle of houseplants. Small gardens and container plants are her specialties.
-
-
Chelsea Flower Show trends: 10 top looks from the show
Ideas These gorgeous Chelsea Flower Show trends are sure to get you inspired for your own outdoor space
By Holly Crossley •
-
Chelsea Flower Show Best in Show 2021 - design tips to take from the winning garden
Ideas The Chelsea Flower Show Best in Show 2021 garden is bursting with ideas from smart planting to an audacious water feature
By Rebecca Knight •
-
Best plants for winter hanging baskets: 13 picks for stunning seasonal displays
Plants The best plants for winter hanging baskets will guarantee uplifting color and interest throughout the coldest months
By Rob Dwiar •
-
Autumn lawn care tips: how to get yours looking its best this season
How To Need some autumn lawn care advice to revitalize your grass for the months ahead? Our guide has you covered
By Sarah Wilson •
-
Best plants for winter pots: 14 bright ideas for cold-weather containers
Plants With the best plants for winter pots you can inject plenty of seasonal color and interest into your garden even when temperatures drop
By Fiona Cumberpatch •
-
Pruning raspberries: when and how to do it, including tips from Monty Don
How To Pruning raspberries is a must-do job whether they’re summer or fall bearing. Here’s what you need to know
By Sarah Warwick •
-
Best coastal plants: 21 top choices that will thrive near the ocean
Plants The best coastal plants are known for their color, texture and movement as they shift and ripple in a sea breeze. Here's what to plant in a coastal garden
By Sarah Wilson •
-
How to grow figs: expert tips on planting, growing and harvesting
Grow Your Own Discover how to grow figs with our essential guide – and enjoy the ultimate in sweet fruit indulgence for years to come
By Janey Goulding •
-
Guide to edible flowers: top tips on what to grow and how to use them
Plants These edible flowers will add color, flavor and texture to sweet and savory foods
By Fiona Cumberpatch •
-
How to repair lawn patches with seed: simple steps for healthy grass
How To Our straightforward advice on how to repair lawn patches will help you get your turf back to its former glory
By Holly Crossley •