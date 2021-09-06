The one garden lighting trend to watch this autumn

The one garden lighting trend to explore as the nights draw in for autumn is chic, contemporary, and a refreshing departure from yet more fairy lights. Although a string of nice outdoor festoon lights looks good in most settings, if you're after something a bit different, then you need to look into the growing popularity of cordless outdoor lamps.

When looking for the trendiest outdoor lighting ideas for the upcoming autumn-winter season, we consulted Joanne Quinn, Lead Interior Designer at LuxDeco.com. She named cordless lights as her top garden lighting choice.

Blooma Elvira Green Battery-powered Neutral white LED Indoor & outdoor Decorative light, B&Q (Image credit: B&Q)

Joanne points out that the number one reason why 'we are noticing a real rise in the popularity of cordless lamps' in outdoor design is because they are 'fuss-free.' 'A cordless lamp introduces ambient interior-esque lighting but without the complication of messy sockets and wires,' Joanne explains.

With the rise of outdoor living space ideas, outdoor lighting that looks as much as possible like indoor lighting is an asset, essential for creating that cozy look we typically associate with living rooms. Unlike fairy lights, cordless table and floor lamps can make the garden space suitable for everything from reading to a board game.

Baladeuse Flowerpot lamp, Nedgis (Image credit: Nedgis)

Until recently, however, cordless outdoor lamps that also looked good were something of a rarity. It was generally understood that an outdoor light just won't have quite the same level of design as an indoor one. This has changed, Joanne says, explaining that outdoor lamp designs 'have come on vastly in recent years, promoting them to worthy contenders to their interior siblings.'

The most elegant designs currently sport frosted glass shades and sleek, modern shapes. These are now among the best outdoor lights out there, to rival even the more expensive permanent wall fixtures.

Cordless Outdoor Lamp, Salt and Steel (Image credit: Salt and Steel)

As far as styling outdoor cordless lamps goes, Joanne's main tip is to follow the same logic you would when arranging lighting in a lounge. 'I would recommend introducing one as a garden table light just as you would sofa-side in a living room,' she advises. Alternatively, 'if you find a design that’s tall enough, position it in the center of your outdoor dining table.'

You also don't have to choose between shorter and taller designs – why not have an eclectic mix, for the ultimate outdoor living room effect?