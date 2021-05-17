Outdoor lighting ideas: 40 stylish ways to create a cozy glow in your garden after dark

These outdoor lighting ideas are just what you need to add that all-important glow at dusk. It's not one to overlook, as with the right lighting, you can really transform your space.

Experiment with various styles for different areas: think spotlights on steps, uplighting on trees, or cozy lanterns around outdoor seating, for example. Choose the right lighting and you can quickly add interest to a patio space, highlight key features such as your favorite plants, draw attention to a garden pergola that's set up for alfresco dining, or even create warmth in a shadowy corner.

To help you transform your space so you can get a better view of your garden from indoors and out, we've rounded up the best outdoor lighting ideas, from on-trend festoon lights and pretty fairy lights to more practical designs to light pathways and doors. You'll find all the inspiration you're looking for below – your evening garden will look magical in no time.

1. Hang statement pendants from a sturdy structure

Try hanging pendants as part of your outdoor lighting ideas to make a striking statement – these ones are from Nedgis (Image credit: Nedgis)

Some of the best outdoor lights include those that can be suspended from above. Does your outdoor space include sturdy patio cover ideas such as a pergola or gazebo? As well as keeping your seating sheltered, they're perfect for hanging statement pendants from.

Architectural designs like these are a fantastic way to elevate a contemporary plot. Crafted from durable, painted aluminium, they bring an industrial tone to this dining scene, especially in conjunction with the black table. Meanwhile, plenty of climbing foliage adds a textural element to the set-up and offers a soothing dose of green.

2. Create a subtle glow with uplights

Outdoor lighting ideas can bring a relaxing atmosphere to your patio, like in this scheme by John Cullen Lighting (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

If you're looking for a more understated approach, then opt for subtle uplights as part of your outdoor lighting ideas.

Highlight built-in benches and other features of your patio for a warming, cozy glow. And, nestling uplights within your flowerbed ideas and beneath your potted trees will allow you to appreciate the range of organic forms and colors even when night falls.

A cluster of flickering candles in pretty lanterns or holders will add to the enchanting vibe and boost the feeling of romance – perfect for intimate evening gatherings.

3. Go for soft solar lighting in sleek styles

These chic LED lights are from Go Modern Furniture (Image credit: Go Modern Furniture)

LEDs are an easy choice when it comes to outdoor lighting ideas. There's none of the hassle with plug sockets, nor the dangers of open flames. Futuristic designs like these are ideal for casting a dreamy glow across your garden at dusk, and can be moved around the space to suit you.

Invest in more than one in different sizes for a sculptural look. Then, pair with minimal, low-level furniture and natural stone paving for a soothing oasis of calm. Don't forget a neutral outdoor rug underfoot for extra comfort – our best outdoor rugs buying guide has lots of lovely picks.

4. Try a contemporary beam design over a dining area

This beam pendant from Cuckooland adds a sophisticated lighting solution to an outdoor dining space (Image credit: Cuckooland)

Ensure your outdoor dining ideas can be enjoyed well into the evening come rain or shine with the help of a slimline hanging light like this. Not only does it have a built-in heater for keeping the ambience toasty, but there is also a dimmer to switch up the mood whenever you like.

Its sleek lines and charcoal hue look wonderful against the dark wooden cladding of a veranda, offering a grown-up vibe. A smart table and chic chairs make the perfect match for the style – our gallery of garden table ideas has more stunning designs.

5. Opt for decorative outdoor lighting ideas for colorful walls

Octagonal light fixtures complement this retro set-up (Image credit: Davey Lighting)

Some outdoor lighting ideas can really elevate a theme. Take this playful set-up for example. The octagonal, metallic designs draw the eye to a statement olive-green wall, as well as providing an angular contrast to the soft fern fronds below. In this case, a row of three fills the space well, and is visually appealing.

Paired with glossy-tiled surroundings in retro shades, the set-up is definitely one that's unique. But if you're a fan of more eclectic styles, then why not give it a go? You could always pair with more neutral colors and textures if you prefer a softer look. Our garden color schemes guide has lots of inspiration.

6. Add feature lighting to a fireplace

A stunning design by Surfacedesign, Inc demonstrates how good outdoor lighting ideas can create a show-stopping effect (Image credit: Surfacedesign, Inc)

This uber-contemporary plot has got us falling heads over heels thanks to its considered design and bold sweeps of stone. Uplights draw the eye around the space, catching the elegant branches of small trees and showcasing subtly textured materials.

The real show-stopper, however, has to be the generously-sized fireplace at the heart of the garden. Our favorite part? The staggered and recessed light fixtures that adorn it – which also double up as a climbing wall for the homeowner.

Looking for more inspiration for outdoor heating ideas? Our guide has plenty of inspo.

7. Wrap string lights around a pergola to create a twinkling canopy

A twinkling pergola overhead is a lovely addition to this corner sofa – set-up by The Solar Centre (Image credit: The Solar Centre)

One of our favorite things about pergolas is the opportunities they offer when it comes to outdoor lighting ideas.

We love how this one has been used to create a magical canopy with layers of string lights. Our pergola ideas have even more lovely looks for your space.

8. Hang LED tealights from trees

For soft, twinkly lighting opt for LED jars, which can be hung from tree branches for a magical touch. Not only do they look gorgeous, but they also make a great alternative to candles, as you won't need to worry about the safety precautions of open flames.

9. Try caged shades for industrial chic style

Caged hanging lights are great to add a touch of urban chic to your patio or seating area. The modern design looks super-stylish and also allows the light to create interesting shadows on nearby walls as it shines through.



Why not invest in two or three for maximum impact? These versions above are solar-panelled too, so no need to worry about wiring electrics.

10. Introduce light-up sculptures

These Giant Hogweed Stems with Lights are from Sarah Raven (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

You can now find outdoor lighting ideas which double up as stunning works of art – just look at this example above. Turn your garden into a fairytale with this beautiful hogweed design with twinkly lights at its tips. It's bound to be admired by guests when entertaining alfresco.

11. Use reflections to up the wow

This large Moucharabiya decorative garden screen is from Screen With Envy (Image credit: Screen with Envy)

Be creative and design a completely different look for your garden at night. Throw a net of LED lights over a hedge or pergola to create a magical look for parties and other alfresco get-togethers. It's so easy to do and takes only a few minutes to set up.

Then, use reflections to enhance the magical effect and add to the shimmer. All you need is something like a decorative metal screen or polished tiles to pick up the reflections. You can achieve the same look with water feature ideas or garden mirror ideas.

12. Make a feature of your hedges with outdoor lighting ideas

These LED net lights from Lights4fun can be used to illuminate hedges (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Add interest to a wall of foliage by using LED net lights. They create a twinkling border and help to soften the dense look of hardy planting like hedging.

The nets are so fine that you won't be able to tell they're there, even in daylight – so all you'll notice is the gentle shine of the LED bulbs come evening.

13. Light up your tree for a magical effect

Show off your favorite trees with fairy lights (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Trees are a valuable part of any garden, providing structure and a focal point around which planting schemes are designed.

Make the most of yours by draping it with string lights. It creates a magical scene at night when the leaves and branches come to life in the light's glow. There's plenty more designs in our outdoor tree lighting ideas gallery.

14. Create atmosphere while you're dining alfresco

Simple string lights, such as these from Ella James, add ambience to alfresco dining (Image credit: Ella James)

One of the key purposes of outdoor lighting ideas is to help zone your plot, highlighting key areas like living or dining spaces.

If you love eating and hosting outdoors, thinking carefully about your dining lighting scheme is important. You want to create atmosphere while also providing enough light for people to see the delicious spread you've cooked up.

We like this idea of having string lights wrapped around a simple metal bar to create a centerpiece for your outdoor dining ideas. It's simple, yet so effective.

15. Up the cozy factor in an outdoor living room

Cozy up with subtly illuminated seating areas (Image credit: Rust Collections)

Atmosphere is as important outdoors as it is in your house. So, make sure you're planning the lighting scheme for your outdoor living area with coziness in mind.

Use lights, lanterns or candles to create a warm glow that provides a soft light, similar to that of gently flickering candles. We love how this set-up uses festoon string lights for a simple style.

16. Use festoon lights for modern charm

Try festoon lighting for a contemporary vibe (Image credit: Next)

Perhaps one of the easiest outdoor lighting ideas to get hold of – and to style – festoon lights are a popular choice for gardens.

They can be hung up over an outdoor seating area or strung along garden fence ideas to provide lighting all the way around the garden. Plus, their minimal, slightly bohemian-inspired style goes with any space, whether yours is a traditional garden or an industrial-style landscape.

17. Light up fences or walls with lanterns

A fence painted in 'Dusky Gem' from Cuprinol is elevated further with a duo of lanterns (Image credit: Cuprinol)

The glow of wall lanterns gives a warm welcome when they're hung outside a front door, but you can get the same good feeling by using them at the back of the house too.

Try framing your back door with them, or attach them to a freshly painted fence to show off your handiwork.

18. Go for low, glowing lights for added atmosphere

This Carrie portable LED indoor outdoor table lamp is from Nest (Image credit: Nest)

Outdoor spaces used for relaxation and entertaining can be lit in a similar way to indoors with sleek low-level lamps.

Choose a style that throws out a calming ambient light to add a little hygge to your patio space when it comes to downtime.

You can always use lanterns as a test run – work out how you want to light different areas and see what effects you can achieve. After experimenting, you may decide that LED lanterns grouped together is all you need.

19. Group together designs for added impact

The Fraser Grey bamboo lantern duo from Lights4Fun makes for a cozy vignette (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Lanterns give off such a lovely soft glow and you can rest assured you won’t need to keep rebuying pillar candles if you go for LED versions.

These designs above each come with an LED candle that runs off batteries, plus there's a six-hour timer so you can set them to come on just as dusk falls. Perfect.

20. Use pendants outdoors as well as in

Elevate your patio with pendant outdoor lighting ideas (Image credit: Rust Collections)

It's perfectly possible to bring any element of indoor lighting outdoors, as long as you're using a product with the right specifications. Case in point: pendant lights, which look amazing hung above a dining table or seating area and make a space feel more like a room of its own.

This dining area could be mistaken for an indoor scene thanks to the combination of rugs, potted plants and those pendants.

21. Create a welcoming glow

Simple yet chic: the Helford Outdoor Light in aged brass from Pooky (Image credit: Pooky)

Nothing says welcome home quite like a warm glow. Use outdoor lighting ideas to enhance your front porch ideas and create a soft subtle effect that brings one or two elements into focus, like a door or window.

Remember that when it comes to front garden ideas, flooding the space with harsh light doesn't look great and won't win you any friends among your neighbors.

Instead, opt for more of a theatrical effect by emphasizing one or two key things and leaving everything else in shadow. It also adds kerb appeal by showing off your house in the best light.

22. Add structural lighting with posts

Guide the way with these black outdoor path lights from Oliver Bonas (Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

If you have long or wide garden path ideas that could do with some lighting – whether that's because it's a key part of the space or because it leads to a living or dining area – consider adding statement style with some posts. Best for structured gardens and larger plots, they're practical as well as super stylish.

23. Or keep it subtle with stakes

These Moving Flame solar stake lights from Lights4Fun can be used to illuminate borders and beds (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Smaller, more slimline stakes are also a great choice for outdoor lighting ideas for paths. And, they can also be used to great effect in-between planting to highlight favorite flowers or bring attention to a container garden.

These ones are solar powered, so they can be placed anywhere in the garden without the worry of having to switch them on and off each night. Our best solar lights buying guide has many more stunning styles.

24. Light up pathways with flush-to-the-floor lights

Floor lights, such as the ones pictured from The Garden Lighting Shop, are an understated lighting option for illuminating paths (Image credit: The Garden Lighting Shop)

On a practical level, you might need outdoor lighting ideas to help you and your guests make their way around your garden. If you're not keen on posts or stake lights, consider using lights that sit flush to the floor for a more subtle option.

They'll also help to highlight plants along your border, adding an extra architectural element to your space.

25. Enhance your exterior

The LUTEC Cate Exterior Wall Lantern from Dusk Lighting is smart and chic (Image credit: Dusk Lighting)

Downlighting is good for illuminating textural qualities such as brick detailing and other architectural features. As well as lighting the way and showing off your exterior, stylish wall lights in soft metals such as brushed copper and polished brass can enhance the design aesthetic by throwing out a soft wash of light.

They take a little planning though, as they need to be connected to the mains electricity supply. It's always best to get a professional to take care of the wiring.

Our best outdoor wall lights buying guide has lots more great ideas.

26. Try globe lights for an architectural effect

Eye-catching globes are a fun way to add light – these are from Stone Globe Lights (Image credit: Stone Globe Lights)

Want to make a feature of your outdoor lighting ideas? This dome-shaped design looks like a spherical stone feature by day, but by night it lights up with a warm glow for an eye-catching architectural feature.

27. Bring the indoors out with a floor lamp

Jump on board with indoor-outdoor living with a standing light (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

We've already sung the praises of using 'indoor' lighting in the form of pendant lights outside, but it doesn't stop there: you can even buy floor lamps designed for outdoor use.

Go for a slimline design so it'll slot into the smallest of spaces (perfect for balcony ideas), and if you choose a solar powered design it won't need to be connected to your mains supply.

28. Choose a bulkhead style for an industrial look

This outdoor bulkhead light from Industville brings a modern look to this wall (Image credit: Industville)

Bulkhead outdoor lighting ideas are a great option for those who love the raw industrial style. They are inspired by nautical themes and have an aluminium shade with a gunmetal finish.

The light cascades so you can use them to highlight a particular part of the garden or to illuminate a path.

29. Hang outdoor lighting ideas from a parasol for a chandelier effect

Elevate outdoor dining with solar pendant lights from Ella James (Image credit: Ella James)

If you use one of the best garden parasols for shade in a dining area, consider keeping it up at night and using it as a base from which to hang pendants.

These solar pendant lights create a chandelier effect above this dining set, but fairy or festoon lights wrapped around the pole will look equally effective.

30. Play around with different heights

Mismatched levels of outdoor lighting ideas adds attractive interest (Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

Good outdoor lighting ideas are all about the layering, so add complexity to your scheme by using an assortment of designs at different vertical points of your garden.

The outdoor living space ideas in the set-up above are made even more cozy thanks to the table lights emitting a warm glow at eye level and festoon lights overhead.

31. Opt for classic good looks

This classic-style light exterior bracket light from Davey Lighting adds traditional charm in the garden of @mytinyestate (Image credit: Original BTC)

If you're after an uber-stylish design that will stand out from the crowd, it's worth investing in a designer buy. The design pictured is crafted to last using century old techniques and comes in either a black or galvanized silver finish.

It's suitable for outdoor use (or in a bathroom) and will look fabulous in a traditional setting, such as over a brick archway in your courtyard garden ideas.

32. Use different bulbs for a quirky effect

Mix and match bulbs for an eclectic feel (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

If you love vintage style, try taking a mix-and-match approach for your outdoor lighting ideas by combining multiple styles in the same area – like hanging different sizes of lanterns from a tree, for example.

We love how these quirky string lights feature bulbs in a range of shapes, from round to teardrop to fluted.

33. Up the drama with light-up planters

The Pure Smart LED 40 remote control planter from Elho (Image credit: Elho)

Discreet lighting can create a welcoming ambience for the evening garden at any time of year. Plants take on architectural qualities when uplit, with the angled lights enhancing the shape of leaves.

Choose uplights that are either recessed into the ground or set on moveable spikes for illuminating plants and the trunks of potted trees, as they can be shifted to suit the mood. Or, choose modern planters with built-in LED lighting that can be controlled with a phone app.

34. Make a playful statement with colorful lights

Bring the party outdoors with multicolored lighting (Image credit: Wayfair)

Add a playful edge to your lighting scheme with colorful festoon lights. Try stringing them along a fence to cheer up a plain backdrop, or drape around a tree for a statement display.

Done right, they can look classy rather than cheesy – stick to small doses and muted colors for the best results. Got a big do coming up? They make a great addition to garden decor ideas.

35. Wrap lights around branches

This LED solar lantern chain from Ella James offers subtle and serene lighting (Image credit: Ella James)

This cool LED solar lantern chain can be hung in and amongst tree branches, from a parasol, or woven through a trellis.

It is solar powered from one panel that sits 3m from the first bulb, and when this is positioned in direct sunlight it will charge up, activate at dusk and last for six hours. It’s the perfect cost-effective way to illuminate your garden this summer.

36. Integrate lighting into your furniture to elevate a piece

Weave lighting around outdoor furniture for an extra cozy experience (Image credit: Cuckooland)

If you have a piece of the best garden furniture you're particularly fond of, make it a focal point by framing it with fairy or festoon lights, like in this enveloping set-up.

This works best for more permanent pieces like outdoor sofas and benches. Try wrapping small LED lights around the back of a newly painted bench for instant charm.

37. Add a fun ornamental feature with a novelty lamp

Novelty lighting is bound to bring joy – these outdoor black monkey lights from Graham & Green are super fun (Image credit: Graham & Green)

Lovers of kitsch, pay attention: we've found the best garden lighting for those who enjoy a touch of garishness in these delightful monkey outdoor lamps.

They're an ornament and garden lighting solution in one. Place one of these on your outdoor coffee table for a great talking point.

38. Illuminate your path

Line pathways with Strand outdoor post lights from Garden Trading (Image credit: Garden Trading )

For a stylish modern setting, a row of outdoor post lamps will be a striking garden feature. These designs have a nautical cage design finished in carbon and you can use them to light up pathways and driveways – no more searching for the torch.

39. Combine light and warmth with a patio heater

The Heatsail patio heater from Cuckooland illuminates areas whilst keeping things toasty (Image credit: Cuckooland)

If you're looking for outdoor lighting, chances are you're planning on spending a decent amount of time in your garden in the summer evenings – and you'll need a heating source to stay comfortable as the temperature drops.

One of the best patio heaters can do two jobs at once, keeping you warm and emitting a cozy glow that will see you through plenty of barbecues and alfresco dinner parties.

40. Add romantic atmosphere with candles (real or fake)

This TruGlow LED Pillar Candle Trio from Lights4Fun will always boost the ambience (Image credit: Lights4fun)

We couldn't forget the number one source of hygge in homes all over the country now, could we? Candles are a great way to up the cozy factor in any room, but taken outdoors they're tricky to maintain – the slightest breeze and they're blown out. Enter LED candles.

Far from the cheap and nasty designs of old, the new faux candles are super lifelike, emitting a flickering glow that feels just like a flame. Arrange a few in different heights on your coffee table for instant atmosphere.

How do I choose a garden light?

When choosing your outdoor lighting ideas, think about their purpose as well as the overall look (Image credit: Davey Lighting)

Start by choosing which areas of the garden you would like to illuminate, and think about why. Perhaps you'd like to add something twinkly to a particularly attractive tree for an added dose of atmosphere. Or, maybe you're on the lookout for something more practical to line your pathways.

Although not always essential, you may decide to stick with a theme that complements already-existing features. For example, if you have a lot of traditional metal fixtures and cottage garden ideas in your plot, you may wish to pick antique-style lighting styles that blend in with the environment.

When choosing your garden lights, Lights4fun suggests considering how you would like to power them. 'If there isn't access to power, battery and solar lights are great alternatives,' they say.

'Battery lights are perfect for popping in flowerbeds and greenery. Solar lights are even easier; simply place them in a sunny spot and they'll automatically illuminate each evening,' the team continues. 'If you have access to outdoor power, this lends perfectly to big and bright festoons swagged around your outdoor space.'

If you live within five miles of the coast or an estuary, Jamie Moxey from Dusk Lighting also suggests choosing coastal lighting. This is built to withstand the salty air and won’t corrode. 'Apart from that, choosing lighting is a personal preference and dependent on what you want to achieve,' he says.

How bright should garden lights be?

Softer outdoor lights like these from Lights4fun can be all that's needed to illuminate the way (Image credit: Lights4fun)

The brightness of garden lights is determined by personal choice, as says Jamie Moxey, Design Consultant at Dusk Lighting. However, it can be influenced by the objective – whether you want it for decorative, functional, or security purposes, he adds.

'For security lighting, you would be looking for brighter lights than if you were looking to add decorative lighting for an alfresco dining area for summer evenings. Brightness is determined by the lumen value – higher lumen results in a brighter light which is important for goals such as deterring intruders and illuminating pathways.'

'These choices will also be determined by the size of the outdoor space,' Jamie continues. When illuminating a larger space, you would benefit from brighter lights.

Pathway lighting of 100-200 lumens is suitable. For more atmospheric lighting, a range of 50-300 lumens will work well to create attractive interest whilst avoiding glare. Flood lights used for security should be much higher, at around 700 lumens. Why not double it up with one of the best security cameras for even more peace of mind?

Should all exterior lights match?

Create a welcoming seating area by stringing outdoor fairy lights from Lights4Fun on your pergola (Image credit: Lights4fun)

'For exterior lighting, the key to a cohesive-style finish is a design flow rather than a strict matching policy,' says Jamie Moxey, Design Consultant at Dusk Lighting.

One common method to achieve this sense of flow is to select a color finish or texture which will unite the exterior lighting on the property, Jamie explains. This may also be used when choosing key garden furniture pieces. 'For example,' Jamie continues, 'you may decide that all of the exterior lights will be selected in black with an element of copper – which would be particularly on-trend for 2021.' You could then mirror this palette for your outdoor seating ideas, or accessories.

'The most important aspect of exterior lighting that should match is the color of the light emitted,' Jamie adds. ‘This is called Kelvin and it will be specified in the product details when you are browsing.'

The team at Lights4fun favor warm white lights. 'Hang fairy lights up high, line your dining table with candles and place stake lights in your shrubs,' they recommend. 'The warm glow is sure to create a cozy space to host friends and family over the summer months.'