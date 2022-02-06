The one thing you should avoid planting next to a wooden fence

A gardener has revealed one thing to avoid planting next to a wooden fence. To avoid problems in the future, Shelby DeVore says that any thick vegetation needs to be planted at a slight distance from your garden fence ideas.

So, which plants are likely to cause problems, and how far away should you aim to plant them?

Shelby is the founder of Farminence, which aims to inspire people to learn about gardening, raising livestock, and living more sustainably. She is also the host of the Backyard Vegetable Gardener's Summit and has 20 years of experience in vegetable and flower gardening.

(Image credit: Getty images / Citysqwirl)

Plants to avoid planting next to a wooden fence

Shelby recommends keeping large plants, such as roses, holly bushes, and pampas grass away from wooden fences. 'Give yourself more room than you think you'll need between the fence and the plants,' she advises.

This is because you need to be able to access your fence from time to time. 'A mistake I see people make is using a fence that requires frequent maintenance around plants that are difficult to work around,' she says.

(Image credit: Alamy)

The gardener points out that if you install a wooden fence, you will need to clean and restain it every few years to keep it in top condition. Thick or spiky plants will make it very difficult to carry out basic maintenance on your fence if they're positioned too close to it.

Whether you opt for cheap fence ideas for your plot, or invest in something more substantial, your fence is bound to need occasional repairs over the years as the materials age. Providing some wiggle room between your favorite plants and fencing will mean you can treat any rust or damage caused by weather and wildlife without damaging your plants.

(Image credit: Getty images / Andreas vonc Einsiedel)

Sturdy and well-maintained fencing can set the tone for your landscaping ideas, creating a pleasing backdrop against which your plants and outdoor furniture can shine. If you do plant right up against your fence, you will just have to accept that your fence will become a little weathered over time.

This isn't always a bad thing as it can create a less manicured look and the feeling that everything has always been there.