Revealed! The equipment that causes the most common injuries in the garden

DIY has its perks, but it also comes with its dangers. While it is rewarding to bring your creative visions to life, your garden transformations come with a risk – usually in the shape of garden equipment.

A new study has revealed the five pieces of equipment that cause the most injuries in the garden – and (perhaps unsurprisingly) ladders stole the top spot.

Even if you have invested in a top-quality ladder and the best lawn mower you can find, this equipment still poses a risk, so it’s important to DIY with caution. Here’s everything you need to know.

The most dangerous garden equipment

(Image credit: GettyImages)

According to the study by The Compensation Experts , ladders cause 28 per cent of injuries in the garden – the highest percentage of all equipment. Lawn mowers came in a close second place after the research revealed they cause 24 percent of accidents.

Meanwhile, hedge trimmers cause 18 per cent of injuries, gardening scissors cause 14 per cent, and power jet washes make up nine per cent of garden-related injuries.

Whether you’re looking to experiment with a simple pallet idea or you’re tackling a large-scale DIY patio idea , you are likely to need to use these pieces of equipment at some point. As with all things, prevention is better than a cure.

How to avoid an injury in the garden

(Image credit: GettyImages)

When it comes to staying safe in the garden, the experts at OnBuy Drills recommend wearing protective clothing where possible. This can include safety glasses, gloves, and dust masks.

‘Always use the correct tools for the job. It’s better to invest in high-quality tools, as they will not only get the job done quicker and safer, but they will come in handy again for future DIY projects,’ they add.

When using sharp objects (including gardening scissors and hedge trimmers), you should never cut towards yourself, as a slip on a finger could easily cause injuries.

(Image credit: GettyImages)

And, when it comes to the notorious ladder, they explain that you should never lean to one side of the ladder – as this will lead you to lose your balance. ‘If you are unable to reach the designated area, pause and adjust the ladder closer,’ the experts say.

Taking the time to use these garden essentials carefully (and properly) will ensure a safer sunny season ahead.