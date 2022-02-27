Research has uncovered the top garden furniture trends for summer 2022, revealing that what we really want is a garden pub. Not a hanging egg chair or fire pit, but a space for Friday cocktails with friends without the premium prices or last orders.

It seems that we're taking our lockdown outdoor bar ideas to another level this year, as we find ways to recreate the laid-back pub garden feel at home. Think garden room complete with dartboard and pool table, or clever outdoor seating with built-in ice buckets.

(Image credit: Dobbies)

What is the garden pub trend?

Online garden retailer Primrose looked at Google search data to work out the key garden furniture trends predicted to be big news this summer. Based on which items have risen the most in search over the space of three months, the garden pub proves itself to be the most coveted feature, rising by 494%.

'The shift to utilizing our outdoor spaces for something other than gardening has accelerated at an intense rate,' says Primrose garden expert Evie Lane. She comments that many people are using the square footage they have outside to create luxury features they wouldn't have space for inside, such as an outdoor cinema.

'We're seeing more people use their garden as the perfect space for these luxurious entertainment features, perhaps because they don't infringe on valuable space inside their homes,' Evie adds.

(Image credit: Viadurini.it - Garden)

Samuel Platt, Creative Design Manager at Homebase, has also remarked upon this change in the way customers are using their outdoor spaces. He comments that people are less easily put off by the weather and are extending their living spaces out into the garden with the comfort of outdoor rugs, L-shaped sofas, cushions, and lanterns.

A garden pub complete with a drinks station, stylish seating and some festoon lights would tie in perfectly with existing outdoor kitchen ideas on your decking or patio.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

A patio heater is a must-have for evenings outdoors, whether you're creating your own garden pub or not. These were the second biggest trend according to Primrose, followed by chimineas. Nowadays, you can even find patio heaters with built-in Bluetooth speakers for a real garden party vibe.

Fancy building your own garden pub in time for warmer weather? Save money by learning how to build an outdoor bar, which will mean your setup is totally unique. No QR code menus or queuing at the bar does sound pretty dreamy.