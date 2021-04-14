Outdoor bar ideas: 24 stylish ways to enjoy laid-back drinks alfresco

Our outdoor bar ideas will get you inspired to bring a holiday vibe to your very own garden. How convenient, and, as you'll see, totally stylish too! What's more, an outdoor bar is a surefire way to elevate the atmosphere when entertaining alfresco and is the perfect accompaniment to our outdoor kitchen ideas.

We've rounded up some gorgeous looks for all styles and budgets, to help you find the bar that suits you best. From DIY wooden set-ups to chic pieces of garden furniture that offer a more contemporary vibe – keep scrolling to find your favorite.

You'll also find plenty of options for smaller gardens, too – proving that outdoor bar ideas are a great addition to any sized plot.

1. Go pretty with pastels

Set-up from Wayfair (Image credit: Wayfair)

Pastels are always a good choice when it comes to garden color schemes, and make a fabulous shade for outdoor bar ideas. We adore this cotton-candy pink against a fresh mint backdrop – it's full of fun and sets the tone for a cocktail or two perfectly.

Potted cacti, trailing foliage, and pretty glassware add to the playful scene and make the most of the different levels and drawers.

Try upcycling an old, lacklustre desk with a tin of paint for a similar look – our guide to painting garden furniture will help you get started.

2. Make your own mini bar

Outdoor bar by Cuprinol (Image credit: Cuprinol)

If you're after affordable outdoor bar ideas and are a little short on space, then how about opting for this DIY design?

You only need a few basic materials, a handful of tools, and a dry afternoon to put it together. The resulting piece will be a great talking point and will offer everything you need for a classy beverage or two. And once the party's over, you can simply close it back up – its slimline design means it won't take up much space when not in use.

Looking for more brilliant do-it-yourself builds? Learn how to build a pallet bench with our guide.

3. Add plenty of character with salvaged wood

This design is built using salvaged wood, and as a result, it positively oozes with character and charm. Carefully crafted to follow the grain, it's adorned with knots and gnarls which only add to the rustic vibe.

What's more, the type of wood chosen for this design is teak, which if you didn't know already, is pretty much a 'super-wood'. It’s resistant to pests, bad weather, mould and mildew, and turns a pretty, silvery shade with age (although special oils can be applied to maintain its honeyed hue).

Looking for more interesting additions to add to your space? Take a look at our garden table ideas.

4. Just add checks

Malay bar chairs from Brabbu Design Forces (Image credit: Brabbu Design Forces)

Even the most pared-back, contemporary plots can benefit from a little bit of oomph. So, why not use your bar stools to make a statement against more subtle features? These designs offer just the right amount of eccentricity with their vivid accents of turquoise.

Lacquered legs and aged-brass details (just out of shot) up the level of sophistication and let the bold pattern really do the talking. Comfy and stylish, what's not to love?

5. Go for clean lines

Try a minimal look for your outdoor bar ideas (Image credit: Claire Lloyd Davies/Future)

If you're more than happy sticking to a minimal vibe, then turquoise checks might be a little overboard for your outdoor bar ideas. However, a monochrome palette paired with smooth finishes and clean lines can be a statement in itself.

It's an uber-modern look that will never grow tired. But, to add a touch more warmth to the futuristic scene, use warmer tones for your bar accessories – take this copper-colored ice bucket, for example.

Integrate a pizza oven further down the counter to boost your evening experience even further. That way, you'll be all set for a stylish pizza party out in the fresh air.

And, if you're swooning over the oh-so-on-trend black-painted fence above, then you'll definitely want to take a look at our garden fence ideas for lots more inspiration.

6. Bring sunshine to your space with a tiki-style bar

Festoon lights, rattan and a thatch-style roof create a desert island vibe (Image credit: Joanna Henderson/Future)

Save on the air miles and transform your garden into a paradise with tropical outdoor bar ideas. A rattan-style set-up with thatch-inspired roof is just what you need for a laid-back, beachy vibe. Plus, rattan is totally on trend, don't you know – check out our garden trends to see more.

Pop a palm or two nearby and add a string of festoon lights for a welcoming glow after dark. And for a grown-up take on the theme, keep colors neutral and materials natural.

All that's left to do is rustle up a piña colada – you'll be in holiday-mode in no time.

7. Make the most of your she shed

Use outdoor bar ideas to transform the humble shed into a stunning bar (Image credit: Joanna Henderson/Future)

Love our she shed ideas? Then you'll already know how the humble shed can be transformed into a fabulous garden retreat. And sure, this space can be used for painting or reading, but it can also be turned into a stylish garden bar.

Add a counter top, a couple of sleek bar stools, and the all-important drinks, and you've got a perfect party set-up on your hands. Don't forget to accessorize to finish the look – we love these hanging metal planters whilst the outdoor rug makes the space feel even more welcoming.

A portable bar cart nearby offers an additional place to pop an ice bucket or extra glasses. And, if you don't have room for the entire shed, it's a mini-sized bar solution all by itself.

8. Go sophisticated with grey hues

If you love a minimal look, then opt for pared-back, sophisticated designs. This cool grey set-up looks gorgeous with its accents of gold detailing, and complements the surrounding garden beautifully. It's a great addition to our modern garden ideas.

Plus, the grey-hued fence panel offers a sense of privacy as well as defining the zone from the rest of the plot. For more garden privacy ideas, check out our guide.

9. Add a sleek stone bar for a luxurious look

Set-up by Stephanie Coutas Interiors (Image credit: Stephanie Coutas Interiors)

Looking for outdoor bar ideas that simply ooze with elegance? Sip your drinks in style with a polished stone bar counter – perfect as a more permanent addition to your outdoor kitchen. Go for a light color palette and pair with subtle bamboo textures for an airy, luxury-resort-like feel.

And if you really want to bring some extra pizzazz to your outdoor bar, then add a bar tap – that way you can always have an ice-cold drink to hand.

10. Opt for cleverly-designed furniture for your outdoor bar ideas

When it comes to your outdoor bar ideas, select your garden furniture wisely – the right choice can make all the difference to how you use your space. This ingenious outdoor coffee table shown above has an incorporated ice bucket. Meaning, you can lounge on the sofa with a perfectly chilled bottle always at arm's reach.

And that's not all – as a bonus point, the ice bucket has a neat cover, so you can use the whole surface when not chilling your drinks.

11. Embrace a tropical vibe for your outdoor bar ideas

Opt for fun accessories and bright colors for a tropical party vibe (Image credit: Simon Whitmore/Future)

Love our tropical garden ideas? Then this may well be the outdoor bar design for you.

Bamboo sides and a traditional-style roof add to the exotic vibe, which is then brought to life with brightly colored accessories. We love the neon-pink chairs and tiki-style lights nearby too, making this the perfect spot to entertain guests well into the evening.

Invest in pineapple-shaped cups to fill with cocktails and add a flamingo ornament or two, and you'll be ready to party.

12. Boost the ambience with a light-up table

Outdoor lounge 75 light up table by Moree from Lime Lace (Image credit: Lime Lace)

If a tropical theme isn't for you, then how about going for a chic bistro set instead? But the sleek table shown above has a contemporary twist – it lights up! It's a fun touch to a timeless classic, plus will up the ambience with its soft glow. Take a look at our garden lighting ideas for more illumination inspiration.

And if you've got the space, pop a raised planter nearby full of varieties of mint. That way, you can easily add the leaves to your favorite G&T to give it a botanical boost, and it'll look stylish too.

13. Combine an ice bucket with a side table

An ice bucket-table combo is a nifty solution for outdoor bar ideas on a smaller scale (Image credit: Spike Powell/Future)

Want to add an instant bar to your small space? No problem – just check out this nifty solution. There's an ice bucket beneath to keep bottles cool, whilst a platform on top is useful for perching your glass (and maybe a bowl of snacks). It's a simple but clever way to turn even a tiny terrace or balcony into the ultimate chill-out zone.

And if you're looking for more small garden ideas, check out our feature.

14. Use a wooden planter as a drinks cooler

Teak is a lovely material and is incredibly hard-wearing, so is well-suited for outdoor furniture. And, this classy wooden planter can also be used as a bar table – complete with a galvanized steel trough ready to be filled with ice and a bottle or two of bubbly. And when not in use, just slot in the cover to make the most of the space.

For advice on how to keep it in tip-top condition, take a look at our guide on how to clean wooden outdoor furniture.

15. Go for a rustic look with solid wood

A chic poolside scene created by TG Studio (Image credit: TG Studio)

A chunky wooden bar like the one above feels stylish yet rustic – perfect if you prefer a more natural look for your outdoor bar ideas. Of course, it's even more perfect if you're lucky enough to have a pool nearby, for ultimate vacation vibes right in your own garden.

If this idea has you feeling inspired, head over to our backyard pool ideas to recreate the scene.

16. Use a DIY kit to build your own bar

Build-your-own bar from Wickes (Image credit: Wickes)

How cute is this DIY bar? And we think it's a bit of a bargain, too.

The kit comes with all the timber you need to build this impressive structure, plus all the wood has been treated with 10 year anti-rot, so if you look after it, it's going to last a few summers. You'll need your own tools to put this thing together and will have to do a bit of sawing to cut the wood to the right lengths, but we still think a patient novice could build it without problems.

You can paint it too, so it better suits your style and the color scheme you have in your garden. Take a look at our best exterior wood paint for ideas.

17. Go for a colorful Ibiza vibe with your outdoor bar ideas

Add bright colors to your outdoor bar ideas for an eye-catching look (Image credit: John Lewis)

If you're after more contemporary outdoor bar ideas, this is a great little set-up, and perfect for smaller gardens too. This table has all you need for alfresco drinks: three compartments for ice, fruit and bottles, a built-in chopping board, and a shelf for glasses.

Bring the whole look together by painting a wall or fence in a nice bright hue and picking out some colorful bar stools. And everyone loves a string of festoons – check out our festoon light ideas for inspiration.

18. Use reclaimed materials for a budget-friendly bar

An old cable reel adds a cool, industrial vibe (Image credit: Not on the High Street )

Your outdoor bar ideas needn't be expensive. If you're feeling creative and have a few DIY skills up your sleeve, then consider building one out of reclaimed materials as a budget-friendly option.

Check out your local wood reclamation yard for pallets, old cable reels, and other bits and bobs that could be put to good use. You can find more inspiration in our gallery of pallet furniture ideas.

Cute letters and tiny tea lights turn this bar made from an old cable reel into something very cool and rustic. We love the pink bar chairs too, for a pretty pop of color.

19. Create a relaxed boho feel with plenty of cushions

Pile on the cushions and add soft lighting for a cozy evening outdoors (Image credit: Lights4fun)

You can create an outdoor bar vibe without having to build a physical bar in your garden.

Use cushions and rugs, plus plenty of low, glowy lights to add to a lovely relaxed feeling, basically like a living room but outside! Add an Aperol Spritz or two and one of the best pizza ovens, and you could be on a terrace in Italy... almost.

Find more inspiration to extend the trend with our outdoor living space ideas.

20. Turn your dining table into a makeshift outdoor bar

Decorate your outdoor dining table to transform into a bar (Image credit: John Lewis)

Another nice, easy, and cheap way to add an outdoor bar is to use a table from your existing outdoor dining ideas. Simply throw over a tablecloth and then spend some time decorating the table.

Jar drinks dispensers are always a winner, as are pretty glasses, jugs and cocktail shakers. Add some candles and some small vases of flowers and there you are – an outdoor 'bar' using bits you probably already have. A lovely idea for an outdoor party.

21. Roll out a drinks trolley for a portable outdoor bar

Round drinks trolley from Garden Trading (Image credit: Garden Trading)

Take your garden bar ideas with you wherever you go, with the help of a drinks trolley. It saves you having to keep going into the house to top up drinks and looks very stylish too.

This one is designed to be used outside so won't rust. It carries a lot too – pop your bottles and mixers on the bottom and then glasses and ice on the top. Great for small gardens, and come winter just incorporate it into your living room or kitchen.

22. Use metal troughs for a grab-and-go drinks station

Keep drinks cool in metal troughs (Image credit: Garden Trading)

If you are after easy garden bar ideas that'll keep your drinks cold and accessible outside, a metal trough filled with ice is an old-school trick.

This one is made to fit inside a bar table, but you could do it on a budget by just using an old planter you have and popping it on your patio. Surround the planter with stones and potted plants so it blends into your garden a bit too.

23. Up the style factor with your bar stool selection

Lymington bar chairs from Garden Trading (Image credit: Garden Trading)

A quick way to create an outdoor bar is to pick out some stylish bar stools and a high table to pop on your patio or decking area. You can always bring them inside during the winter for some extra surface space and seating in the kitchen.

These chairs have a classic rattan design that's going to last you loads of summers, so definitely worth the investment. A simple yet totally chic look.

24. Revamp a summer house into an outdoor bar

Looking for chic and sheltered garden bar ideas? Update a tired summer house into a relaxing zone for afternoon drinks (Image credit: Lights4fun)

If you've got a summer house that's seen better days, or one that you just don't use that much anymore, give it a new lease of life and turn it into an outdoor bar.

Give it a good clean, a new coat of paint and then just get decorating. Add some fairy lights and some lanterns, use a table for the 'bar' and make the space comfy with cushions and throws.

Looking for more inspiration? Head over to our summer house ideas feature.

How can I accessorize an outdoor bar?

Create a fun theme for your garden bar ideas (Image credit: Simon Whitmore/Future)

Decorating your outdoor bar is as important as the bar itself and will help it blend into the rest of your plot. Here are a few of our favorite ideas on how to do it:

Adorn with lighting – add festoon lights, fairy lights, or modern pendants to create a welcoming glow for your bar. Treat yourself to chic cocktail gear – whether it's vintage glasses, brightly colored cups or sleek metal shakers, a lovely set for making drinks will elevate any outdoor bar. String up bunting – for a pretty, vintage feel that's perfectly matched with summer sunshine and a glass of Pimms. Surround with soft textiles – think outdoor rugs and cushions that complement your chosen color scheme. Add plenty of storage – such as shelving or hooks. We've got plenty more garden storage ideas in our feature.

What can I use for an outdoor bar top?

If your bar is part of a more permanent structure, there are many different tops you can choose (Image credit: Eirasophie/Getty Images)

If you're going for a more permanent bar structure, perhaps as a part of your outdoor kitchen ideas, then you may be wondering what you can use as a reliable top.

Well, according to Sarah Fishburne, Director of Trend and Design for The Home Depot, the most popular materials for outdoor bar countertops are granite, soapstone, concrete, and tile. She shares her expert advice:

Concrete countertops

'Concrete countertops are very durable and able to withstand the elements, but they do fade over time,' Sarah says. 'It is very important they be installed correctly to avoid cracking.'

Quartz countertops

A quartz countertop is always a beautiful option, but the colors can fade after long exposure to direct sunlight, so it might be best for a shaded outdoor bar.

Stone countertops

'There are many types of stone countertops including marble, limestone, blue stone and granite. But granite is often the best option as it is so durable, doesn't absorb stains and is less likely to fade in the sun.'

'The main drawback is the higher cost. If you go with granite, be sure to get it sealed to prevent feathering,' Sarah adds.

Tile countertops

'Tile offers the most creativity as there are so many color and pattern options to choose from. It is also the most affordable option, but it is very susceptible to cracking. If you live in a cold place, we recommend you choose freeze-proof tiles.'

'Each option has its pros and cons, but no matter the material, countertops do require some level of maintenance and will need to be sealed periodically,' Sarah adds. 'It's best to maintain the seal regularly if possible.'

You can also use wood, for a pleasingly rustic look. But be sure to prolong its life with a lick of protective wood stain.