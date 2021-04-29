She shed ideas: 30 ways to create a gorgeous garden hideaway – both inside and out

Discover these gorgeous she shed ideas and you can turn your humble shed into a haven. For who doesn't want an exclusive hideaway with the calming backdrop of a leafy garden? They're the perfect place to retreat to for a bit of peace and quiet.

Exactly what a she shed should be depends entirely on how you'd like to use it. But, whether you need a space for your favorite creative hobby, a relaxing place to unwind at the end of the day, a spot to socialize, or a room to get your head down and work in peace, a she shed can be a brilliant and relatively inexpensive solution.

So, if this all sounds like a dream come true and you're eager to transform your shed ideas into a delightful den, then keep reading. From eye-catching color schemes and pretty accessories to stunning architectural features, we've got all the inspiration you need.

1. Pick a soothing color scheme

Pale green, soft blue, and pops of red make a lovely color scheme for this she shed (Image credit: David Brittain/Future)

When thinking about your she shed ideas, consider how you can bring the exterior and interior together harmoniously. One simple way is to stick to a simple color palette and use it across the structure of the shed as well as the furniture and accessories that you use to decorate it.

This pale blue and very light green combo, for example, feels pared-back and pretty, and ties together with the bistro set and hanging lanterns positioned outside. Pops of red in ditzy patterns and stripes provide a deeper accent of color.

The result is a totally cohesive scene, which expands beyond the she shed to the wider area. Want to get started creating the look? Our guide on how to paint a shed will help you on your way.

2. Create a gardener's happy hideaway

A blue-hued shed from Cuprinol (Image credit: Cuprinol)

Love nothing more than pottering with your plants? Whether you're potting, repotting or watering, a she shed where you can tend to your flowers and foliage come rain or shine could be a game changer. All you need is a table big enough for your pots, a chair for comfort, and some hooks for practicality, and you're sorted.

There is no crisper palette than blue and white, and this shed combines them to perfection. The patterned window blinds are a great finishing touch for a more homely feel.

3. Deck it out with statement features

Use modern furniture and accessories for on-trend she shed ideas (Image credit: Lizzie Orme/Future)

Although she sheds work well in country-classic gardens, they can be contemporary and cool, too. This chic design is a case in point.

It's full of well-picked accessories and statement furniture, including a uber-on-trend hanging chair. An inky backdrop adds to the sense of sophistication, and complements the scene.

We love the textural planters too – take a look at our garden planter ideas for more styles.

4. Raise it up

Lift your she shed onto a levelled platform (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

Elevate your she shed ideas in the literal sense of the word by raising them up onto a levelled platform. It's an easy way to define the zone and create a striking focal point. Plus, if your garden is on a slope, it will provide the sturdy, flat base that a she shed needs.

The gravel, stone, and wooden edge beneath the structure above gives the set-up a rustic edge, whilst tying in beautifully with the nearby steps and old stone wall. What's more, there will be lovely view of the lawn from the comfy seating inside.

Looking for more tiered garden ideas? Take a look at our feature.

5. Add a cozy corner bench

Maximize your she shed's floor space with clever furniture (Image credit: Marcus Peel/Future)

She sheds aren't always the biggest, but with the right choice of furniture, you can still provide ample space to sit with friends.

A slimline corner bench is a perfect example. Built around the borders of the structure, it will maximize the use of floor space to provide a place for everyone to perch. A folding bistro table in the center is a versatile addition, and can be tucked away when not in use.

Opt for lighter colors to add to the feeling of space further, and don't forget to soften the look with some cozy cushions. We love these patterned styles, which can be removed for easy maintenance.

Looking for more comfy spaces to sit in your garden? Take a look at our outdoor seating ideas.

6. Soften the look with flowing curtains

Looking for she shed ideas that are full of charm? Add plenty of pretty details and soft, billowing curtains (Image credit: Dan Duchars/Future)

Bring a touch of romance to your she shed ideas by installing soft curtains either side of the door. Lace designs with a scalloped edge add a vintage charm, and will look beautiful as they gently float in the summer breeze.

What's more, they add an element of privacy when drawn, whilst still allowing light in. It's the perfect feature for an undisturbed afternoon siesta.

Want more ways to make your outdoor space feel more exclusive? Take a look at our garden privacy ideas.

7. Transform it into an art studio

This she shed is the perfect place for creative afternoons (Image credit: Tom Leighton/Future)

She sheds can be whatever you want them to be. And that includes a dedicated space for your artistic tendencies to flourish.

This miniature studio is sure to inspire bouts of creativity, complete with a sturdy desk and easel. If your space is wired up to electricity, a lamp is also a useful addition for when inspiration strikes at night.

Stylish shed storage ideas are a good addition too, for stacking art books and keeping your brushes and paints safe. And by keeping the surrounding colors neutral, the setting feels distraction-free, allowing you to focus on your creations.

8. Use pretty details for a picture-perfect retreat

Pair your she shed with a bistro set, bunting, and vintage accessories for a gorgeous look (Image credit: Vanessa Kidby)

If you love our cottage garden ideas then it's easy to extend the look to your she shed ideas. Give it instant charm by painting it in a soft white or pastel color, then adorn with pretty details – think terracotta pots, patterned bunting, one of the best bistro sets, and a vintage-style lantern.

Not only does it make a tranquil seating area, but it can also be used as a greenhouse of sorts. In the example above, tender tomatoes are protected from late frosts, ready to be planted out come summer.

9. Go light and bright for your she shed ideas

Painted using Cuprinol's Garden Shades, this shed looks bright and light (Image credit: Cuprinol)

You can transform the dingiest of sheds with a coat of white paint. Why not paint the floor, too? Your space will feel bigger and brighter in no time.

Add one of our best outdoor rugs, a few nifty storage solutions and maybe a brightly colored chair as a focal piece to finish.

10. Choose a design with a veranda

Garden shed from a selection at Cuckooland (Image credit: Cuckooland)

Choose a she shed with a veranda and you'll get to use it all year round. It's the perfect spot for sunbathing in a deckchair in summer, but perhaps even better as a place to snuggle up under blankets in a cozy chair during winter – a hot chocolate in hand, of course.

It's also a useful extra spot that you can use for your spring bulbs, creating a small, sheltered area that protects them from the wind. Head over to our guide to planting bulbs to get started.

11. Create the perfect tea-party setting

Bunting adds a cheerful, vintage feel (Image credit: Dominic Blackmore/Future)

Use strings of bunting to decorate your she shed ideas, for a charming look inspired by summer fairs and country cottages. Whether you opt for ditzy florals, soft pastels, or bold patterns in rich colors, it's a quick and inexpensive update to make.

Use inside and out, depending on the season. It makes a lovely backdrop for an afternoon tea on a sunny day. And if you're prepping for a party, our garden decor ideas will come in handy, too.

12. Add window boxes for fairytale charm

Window boxes and shutters make a pretty combo (Image credit: FOTOGRAFIA INC./Getty Images)

We love a window box. So much, in fact, that we've created an entire guide full of our favorite window box ideas. They're quite simply a fabulous way of livening up a space. So why not attach one or two to your she shed?

It will add instant charm and is a great excuse to get creative with your favorite florals. This image above looks like it came straight out of a fairytale, especially with the addition of shutters.

13. Create a space for your hobbies

This shed was transformed with Royal Exterior paint in Rose Pink on the outside and Silver Grey on the inside, both from Protek (Image credit: Protek)

Whether you're a budding painter, writer or print maker, give your hobby the attention it deserves with a dedicated hobby room in the garden. Painting the inside of the shed as well as the outside goes a long way in making your she shed feel like less of a shed, and more like a room.

The soft colors seen here make for a calming environment – perfect to get those creative juices flowing.

14. Embrace the dark side for your she shed ideas

Dark hues have a cozy and inviting feel (Image credit: @e.t.shown_home)

Don't be afraid of a lick of dark paint when it comes to painting your she shed. Dark colors have a cozy and cocooning feel that make you want to grab a blanket and hunker down with a nice cuppa and a good magazine.

We love how the window frames and ceiling here have been left in their natural wood tones, emphasizing the effect of a cozy lodge. You wouldn't know it from the image, but this she shed decor matches the main house's decorating scheme perfectly, making it feel like an extension of the home.

Love the modern vibe? Check out our modern garden ideas for more inspiration.

15. Work from home? Work from your she shed instead

Use your she shed ideas to create an office, surrounded by leafy views (Image credit: Rachael Taylor Designs )

Working from home will always be a pleasure in a separate space like this. This she shed, created by print and pattern designer and entrepreneur Rachael Taylor, is big enough to store work materials and fit in a large desk.

The bright coral front doors make for a vibrant and welcoming entrance, setting you up perfectly for a good day at the office. We love how the plant pots are painted in the same colors as the interior, blurring the boundary between inside and out.

Love the thought of having a workspace in the garden? Head over to our garden office ideas.

16. Use recycled materials for a budget-friendly space

Julie Twydell, winner of the budget category of Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2020 (Image credit: Cuprinol)

This fabulous shed was made almost entirely from recycled materials by Julie Twydell, who won the budget category in the Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2020. Named the 'Pallet Hobbit House', Julie made it for under £250!

So if you are crafty and love a bit of DIY, then why not try building your she shed? 'Nothing is really straight, correct or perfect and that's what I love about it,' says Julie. 'I like its rustic charm. I can read in there, have a glass of wine, watch TV with the cinema screen, or do craft and building projects – it's great.' And why not fill it with some pallet furniture ideas, too?

17. Create a gin bar for a girls' night out

This was an entry for Cuprinol's Shed of the Year awards, and one of our favorites (Image credit: Cuprinol)

If outdoor bar ideas are your thing, then how about creating a gin bar in your garden? It might sound like a dream, but it's easier to achieve than you might think.

Here, a wooden bar has been installed, bottle holders attached to the wall, and blackboard paint used for a menu. All that's left to do is position the all-important gin itself and invite the girls round.

18. Transform your she shed ideas with seating

Go all out and use your she shed ideas for a chic bar, complete with seating (Image credit: Joanna Henderson/Future Publishing)

If you're really looking for something fancy, why not transform your shed with a stylish counter, complete with stools?

It's the perfect focal point for outdoor entertaining – add one of the best BBQs and your summer gatherings will certainly get a boost! For quieter times, move the stools inside and enjoy a cuppa whilst admiring the view.

We love the blue-grey paintwork and addition of hanging plants too, which finish this she shed beautifully.

19. Keep organized with slimline storage

Add slimline shelves to maximize space (Image credit: Future)

Whatever your she shed's purpose, ensure you've got everything you need raring to go with some handy and stylish storage. A clever tip is to use picture ledges to display decorative items, such as the tiles shown here.

As they're fairly narrow, they'll take up less of your shed's precious space, whilst allowing you to channel your personality with inspiring pieces. A small chest of drawers is perfect for larger items, too.

We've got plenty more garden storage ideas in our guide.

20. Create a second living room

Cozy up with cushions and soft colors for your she shed ideas (Image credit: @life_of_isatu)

This lovely she shed by @life_of_isatu has everything you could want in a living room, with the added bonus that there's no squabbling over the remote, or squabbling over anything for that matter, as this one's just for you.

Position one of our favorite garden mirrors facing out of your shed to reflect the garden and make your room feel bigger.

21. Find your inner zen with a tranquil den

Get inspired by Japanese interiors for a zen-like zone (Image credit: Mkira)

Japanese-inspired interiors promote relaxation and order, so if your she shed is destined to be your place of calm, then this idea is for you. Low seating, such as a low-level sofa or even an oversized floor cushion, will typically make your room feel larger, and your ceiling higher.

Simple lines and natural textures will help to conjure a feeling of tranquility and peace amongst your she shed ideas. Exposed wood cladding on internal walls adds to the overall effect.

A she shed like this will make a lovely addition to our small Japanese garden ideas.

22. Extend your she shed decor outside

Use the patio as part of your she shed ideas, like in this set-up from Lights4fun (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Maximize your she shed's potential for social gatherings (cocktails in the garden anyone?) by positioning your shed next to your patio.

Using the same decorating scheme indoors and out, such as the soft pinks and grey shown here, will help to unify the two spaces.

To continue the party after dark, go for several strings of the best festoon lights, and invest in a chiminea or fire pit for added warmth once the sun has gone down.

23. Cozy up with a stove

One of the best investments for a winter she shed is a log burner. The likelihood is that your she shed is made of timber, but that doesn't necessarily rule out having a wood-burning stove installed.

Get an expert to advise on what output of stove you require to heat your space, all the necessary fixtures and fittings like a flue system, and where it's best to place it. Then all you need to worry about is where to store your logs.

Alternatively, go for one of our budget-friendly best fire pits outside your she shed. Then, you can cozy up inside while you enjoy a view (and the warmth) of the flickering flames outdoors.

24. Consider the architecture for your she shed ideas

Try scalloped details and a shingled roof for an attractive look to your she shed ideas. This one is from The Posh Shed Company (Image credit: The Posh Shed Company )

If you're investing in a new shed rather than updating an existing one, you're in the lucky position of being able to choose your shed's architecture. The shape, materials and finishings of your she shed can make a huge difference to how it feels from both the outside and inside.

If you're after more of a country cottage look, a she shed with scalloped detailing and a shingle roof will do the job, as shown by this pretty design. Why not go one step further and surround with the best cottage garden plants for a picture-perfect look?

25. Add patterned blinds

Blinds made from Botanist fabric in Carmine by Iliv (Image credit: Iliv)

There's absolutely no reason why you can't treat your shed like it's a room in your house. After all, outdoor living space ideas are totally on-trend right now. So, add a cozy and chic look with some stylish window treatments, as part of your she shed ideas.

If you've invested in a sewing machine during lockdown, then this is the perfect chance to put your new skills to good use. Source some of your favorite fabric and make some simple blinds. Not only will they look fab, but they'll keep out the draughts and create a snug atmosphere inside.

You could even make some matching cushions for your seating, which can then be used as outdoor cushions during the summer months.

26. Choose colorful flooring for an uplifting vibe

Brighten up your she shed ideas with jazzy flooring (Image credit: Rachael Taylor, Struth Photography)

Your flooring can go a long way in transforming the entire feel of your she shed. This colorful design, created by owner Rachael Taylor, is perfect for creating an energising workspace. If you're after something calmer, display your exposed wooden boards, but throw down some soft rugs for comfort.

If you love a patterned floor tile (and who doesn't?) you can easily replicate the look on wooden floors by using a simple stencil and some colored floor paint.

27. Go for added comfort with cushions and throws

Add cushions a-plenty and string lights from Lights4fun for extra comfort (Image credit: Oliver Perrott/Lights4fun)

You can never have too many cushions! Choose a particular palette, such as soft pinks, greys and whites as shown here, and go all out.

We're talking layers of cushions, and maybe even some for the floor, too. So whether you're snuggling up to read, lying down for a nap or working at your desk, comfort takes priority.

Finish the look with some pretty festoon light ideas and you've got yourself an irresistible haven.

28. Fill with potted plants

Bring the outdoors in with your favorite potted plants (Image credit: Simon Scarboro/Future)

Whether you use your she shed for writing, painting, reading, or simply relaxing, extra greenery nearby will always boost the ambience.

So, why not create a botanical haven with a selection of your favorite potted plants? Try primroses, pansies, heathers, or cyclamens, for starters. In the spring, opt for scented bulbs such as hyacinth and varieties of narcissus for an instant pick-me-up.

Check out our advice on how to force bulbs indoors, for winter color and fragrance.

29. Go ultra-modern with vibrant windows

We love the bright yellow window panes on this shed from Waltons (Image credit: Waltons)

A she shed is the perfect place to experiment with bold decor. Not only do these neon-bright windows make a real statement inside and out, but they'll also create a warm glow as the sun seeps through.

Faux grass used inside as an alternative floor covering creates a fun, chilled out vibe. Plus it's hardwearing and won't show up any dirt you might traipse in from the garden. It's not just great for she shed ideas – artificial turf's easy-care nature is why it's also one of our favorite family garden ideas.

30. Add atmosphere with decorative lighting

This pretty metal lantern is from Lights4Fun and makes a lovely feature as part of your she shed ideas (Image credit: Lights4Fun)

It's always a good idea to consider extending your electricity supply from your house to your she shed, to ensure you have good lighting (make sure you speak to a qualified electrician first). But even with permanent lighting solutions in place, it's still lovely to create cozy pockets of flickering candlelight to enjoy as the sun goes down.

Lanterns are particularly useful as you can easily move them around. Have some inside and others on the porch to create a friendly glow. Vary the heights for added interest, and for complete ease of use go for LED battery-operated candles as you won't have to worry about leaving burning candles unattended.

Battery-operated fairy lights are a fabulous idea too – drape them inside and along the front of your she shed for the ultimate way to illuminate your space. Head over to our garden lighting ideas for more inspiration.

How do you style a she shed?

Shed painted in 'Passiflora' from M&L Paints' Alitex Collection (Image credit: M&L Paints/Charlotte Young PR)

'One of the quickest and easiest ways to change any kind of room (or shed!) is to add color to the walls,' says Danielle Le Vaillant, Senior Stylist and Art Director at Cox & Cox. 'Use pastel paint colors to create a calming and peaceful space – our new Scandi Pastels collection offers the perfect shades of pale pink, soft grey and the lightest of greens.'

'Create yourself a lovely reading nook with an occasional chair and a side table – the ideal place to escape the rest of the family and relax with a magazine and cup of tea,' Danielle continues. Add soft furnishings to the space, and don't forget to add a rug and some cushions too, she says.

'Lastly, you can never go wrong by adding some flowers in a beautiful vase,' Danielle adds. Cut them straight from the garden or invest in some quality faux flowers or plants, which will keep the space looking homely all year around. Take a look at our guide to the best cutting garden flowers for inspiration.

How much does a she shed cost?

Paint your she shed in bright colors for an uplifting look (Image credit: Cuprinol)

Good she shed ideas needn’t be expensive, although there are plenty of options to suit different budgets.

For the smallest wooden sheds (around 6 x 4ft), expect to spend around £250 at places like Waltons and Homebase, or $380 at Lowe's. For a bit more space, prices will likely fall between the £300 to £500 mark, or $500 and up. For even bigger sheds, and features such as hinged windows, prices will reach closer to £1,000, or $2,000.

However, if you fancy treating yourself (you deserve it!), there are plenty of deluxe versions available that are more expensive. Think galvanized roofs, built-in verandas, and other architectural details.

Remember to factor in the costs of paint and all your cozy decor, too (a 2.5L tin of paint can be around £10 to £20, or $15 for 1 quart).