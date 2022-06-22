Best fire pit 2022: 6 top buys to bring warmth to your yard

This roundup of the best fire pits is here to help heat your backyard this summer so that you can make the most of your outside space. Whether you’re craving the warmth of a campfire, wanting something for guests to gather around at parties, or looking for a stylish centerpiece for your yard, there’s no need to stay inside this year. In fact, a fire pit is sure to set the scene for memories you’ll cherish for years to come.

Many of these fire pits do have the effects of a real fire; the sound and smell that comes with burning wood. But there are also others that offer the charm of an authentic fire pit experience, without the smoke. There are gas and propane fire pits that can be switched on for smoke-free, terrace-friendly operation.

Some fire pits also come in tabletop designs meaning you can pull up a chair and enjoy a drink or two around it. Wanting something to eat too? Then there are fire pits with additional grill pans you can cook your burger on. But if outdoor grilling is your main objective, you may want to see our best grills for more cooking options.

A fire pit is generally an investment buy, but worth it if you factor in its ability to heat, cook and give you and your family a place to relax after the sun has set. That being said, there are affordable options if you’re not wanting to splash out or would prefer a smaller, portable fire pit.

The best fire pits to buy in 2022

1. KINGSO Fire Pit Best fire pit for all Specifications Material: Alloy steel Size: H22" x W22" x D20" Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Suitable for all yard sizes + Affordable + Amazon best-seller + Mesh lid and poker included Reasons to avoid - The bowl can't be removed from the stand

This KINGSO Fire Pit scores rave reviews from Amazon shoppers, and at well under $100, we can see what the fuss is about. For a start, its size is suitable for just about any yard, big or small, and offers an authentic fire pit experience with a low bowl design everyone can gather around.

As a bonus, this best fire pit comes with a mesh cover that can be used to keep the fire burning from a safe distance, or cover the ashes as they cool down, and a poker to toast marshmallows and make s’mores with. The fire pit includes a stand too, which does need to be screwed onto the bowl itself and cannot be removed - its only downside we promise!

Solo Stove has amassed somewhat of a cult following in recent years with its smart range of smoke-free fire pits. How does it work? Well, the double-walled air intake is designed to minimise smokiness, while allowing for an intensely hot roaring fire. This means it will be very hot to the touch, so you'll have to leave it to cool down a good while before packing it away. It leaves minimal ash and wont have your clothes smelling like campfire.

It's light and of reasonable size, meaning it's perfect for taking on road trips or out camping. Reviews particularly emphasize its compact design. On the other hand, it may not look the most stylish or match with other outdoor equipment, but we think its smokeless technology makes up for it (and the price).

3.GDF Studio Jaxon Outdoor Rectangular Fire Table with Tank Holder Best propane fire pit Specifications Material: Concrete Size: L56" x W26" x H15" Fuel: Propane gas Reasons to buy + Modern design + Comes with a handy tank holder + Electric ignition Reasons to avoid - Not great for smaller gardens or a terrace - More expensive

If you have a large enough garden (and budget) this super stylish concrete table fire pit is our best propane pit for endless summertime entertaining. Put it by your pool, on the terrace or next to your outdoor seating area – it’s sure to look sleek in just about any spot. It has an open flame top with a large edge to place plates, cups and other relaxation essentials. Invite your friends and family as it’s big enough to warm them on the crispest of summer nights too.

With a coordinating tank holder, don’t let your propane get in the way of this modern set up. As is, this fire pit is propane fuelled, meaning the tidy-up won’t be any less glamorous. With no ash or campfire smell, you’ll enjoy this fire pit with little prep or aftercare involved.

4. Elementi Lunar Bowl Cast Concrete Natural Gas Fire Table Pit Best gas fire pit Specifications Material: Concrete Size: L34" x W34" x H15" Fuel: Propane Reasons to buy + Suitable to stay in your yard all year round. + Table design for entertaining + Electric ignition Reasons to avoid - Open style means it shouldn't be left unattended - More expensive

If you want to entertain, this smart best fire pit table is guaranteed to impress your guests. It’s large and designed to be left in one place as a centerpiece for your garden. For this reason a fire pit cover is included with your purchase, making this investment a little more reasonable. The concrete design is suitably modern and won’t rust either, making this Elementi Roca Fire pit one that’s sure to last for years to come.

Since it’s gas, simply ignite the propane pit electronically. Be careful of open flames, though, given its open design. In fact, we'd recommend this for an adults-only fire pit party. Place drinks on the side and enjoy the warmth whilst upgrading your yard.

5. Faux Stone Fire Pit Table Best fire pit table Specifications Material: Stainless steel and faux stone Size: L56" x W26.25" x H15" Fuel: Propane Reasons to buy + Decorative design + Designed to be left out all year + Great to go with patio furniture + Value-for-money buy Reasons to avoid - May not go with every aesthetic

Charming and rustic, this Faux Stone Fire Pit Table is designed to look effortlessly built-in as part of the rest of your outdoor set-up. With that in mind, it may not go with all aesthetics and match your yard. Still, we and many others love the look of the natural stone that comes with the weight of the real thing. After all, something supposed to stay outside all year round needs to be of decorative quality. Its smart design conceals the propane gas tank too for hours of uninterrupted warmth.

Currently on sale with a great offer, this best fire pit table is great value for money. Fit with red lava rocks and an electric ignition button that makes fire lighting simple and quick, reap the rewards of a new fire pit and table in one. Invite guests and spend your summer outdoors, even after the sun sets.

6. Hampton Bay Piedmont 30 in. Steel Fire Pit in Black with Poker Best grill fire pit for cooking Specifications Material: Steel Size: W29" x D29" x H23" Fuel: Wood Reasons to buy + Use as a grill or a fire pit + Removable grill insert + Includes mesh cover for escaping flames + Super affordable Reasons to avoid - Not the largest

There's lots to love with this Hampton Bay steel fire pit. A two-in-one fire pit and grill for heating and cooking, it comes with a cooking grate, rotating grill pan and poker to toast s'mores or grill hot dogs, whatever you fancy! Either use in place of a grill for wood-fired food on the go or put aside the swivel grill rack for a fuss-free fire pit that will keep you warm after dark. Its bowl is deep enough too to pack full of firewood for a long evening out in the yard.

It’s a totally affordable option and not overly big in size, making it a perfectly portable pit to pick up for your next vacation or camping trip away. Simple in style, you really can’t go wrong with this best fire pit.

What should I look for when buying a fire pit?

Fire pits are rarely an impulse buy. They can be quite expensive and should be a well-thought out purchase for your home. Even when you’re opting for a more affordable model, it’s important you’re not wasting your money on something that won’t last or provide you with the warmth and added amenities you’re looking for. Also considering they’ll take up a lot of space in your storage room or act as a centrepiece to your garden, make sure you choose the best fire pit for you.

Aside from price, size and style are the key things to look for when investing in one of the latest buys for your fire pit ideas. Will it fit in your yard or on your terrace? Or is it compact enough to go in the trunk on vacations and camping trips? If you’re keeping it on display all year round, ask yourself whether you can picture it sitting with the rest of your patio furniture.

Second, do you want to deal with the aftermath of real wood-burning fires? The authentic feel of crackling fire, smoky smells and leftover ash might be just what you want for the best s'mores experience. But if it isn't, then a gas, propane or more conveniently a smokeless option may be a better fit for your outdoor heating.

There are a lot of fire pit types, sizes and styles out there so it’s useful to have an idea of what works best for you and your family. Need a versatile pit to cook on too? Or do you want one that doubles-up as a table to chill around? These are all important questions to ask. Find the best fire pit for you and be sure to enjoy a summer spent alfresco dining and socialising in the comfort of your own home this year.

Which is better, wood burning or propane fire pits?

That depends. Some prefer the convenience of a gas fire pit, which burns clean and is easy to ignite and switch off, often electronically. Alternatively, a wood fired fire pit has a rustic charm that can't be replicated. They're also much better for toasting marshmallows and creating a classic campfire feel.

There are more options out there for wood-fired fire pits, and they are often cheaper. However, they can't be placed directly on the ground and certainly not on tiles or stone because they could discolor or even crack the base, and scorch your lawn. A gas fire pit won't do this, meaning you can place one on the porch and gather around with your chairs to enjoy drinks wherever you wish.

Want to have a go at building your own fire pit from scratch? Head over to our guide on how to build a fire pit for all the advice you'll need to get started.

Using a fire pit correctly

See our how to light a fire pit guide for a more detailed help-sheet on how to get your fire started. Otherwise, we’ll remind you here it’s important to use your fire pit correctly and safely. Our key tip? Make sure it’s placed on a level and stable surface, especially if you’ve opted for a wood-burning pit. If you’re using it on a patio or concrete, put it on a raised slab at least 3 inches thick, so your terrace won’t feel the fire. And always use the recommended fuel type.

Looking after a fire pit

If you’re wanting your fire pit to last, which we know you will if you decided to spend some money on one of the best investment buys, then make sure you follow the right methods for caring for your fire pit. Learning how to clean a fire pit, including coating surfaces and clearing it of ash after use can make all the difference.

How we chose these fire pits

We’re yet to test these best fire pits, but that’s not to say we’ve not read reviews and seen customer feedback to evaluate their pros and cons. Factors such as how much gas or effort they take to start, how well they burn and, if suitable, how well they cooked marshmallows to gooey perfection (the most important check box, of course). Jokes aside, reading others’ experience of these fire pits ultimately helps to determine whether they live up to expectation.

We’ve also taken into consideration details like their weight, portability, size and price to see how they compare to the rest on the market. This means most of these best fire pits have been chosen for their overall practicality and whether they’ll look good in your yard.

This round-up of the best fire pits are some of the top-rated on the market at the moment. We’ll keep monitoring and considering new models and favorites that pop up on retailers' websites to make sure you’re always getting the very best.