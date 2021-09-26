Inside the winning houseplant studio from RHS Chelsea - and 3 tips we're taking from it

This year's Chelsea Flower Show was a year of firsts. Not only was it the first-ever show to take place in September, but it was also the first time houseplants had their own dedicated exhibitions.

Winning houseplant studio, Celebrate Autumn, designed by Urban Garden Centre N1, was a verdant display of lush foliage and seasonal colors. Here are some tips we picked up from visiting the exhibition at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Urban Garden Centre N1 took the crown for the best Houseplant Studio. The display had a palette of seasonal colors, creating a real feeling of comfort and warmth.

The exhibition was filled with lush greenery, and vibrant, variegated indoor plants set among natural and sustainable materials. The team certainly captured the magic of the transitional season in all its glory with a focus on bright oranges, yellows, and a huge variety of pumpkins.

'The studio shows visitors how to create a stunning feature using something you might already have at home,' says Creative Director Paul Holt. 'By displaying exciting houseplants alongside a decorative tray or glass storage jar, and a pop of color or two, you can bring some style to even the smallest spaces.'

The fact that imaginative houseplant designs was one of the key Chelsea Flower Show trends this year reflects the recent boom in indoor gardening. Houseplant sales have rocketed over the past year and a half, with people wanting to bring natural shapes, texture and life into their home environments.

The N1 studio was designed to inspire newcomers and plant lovers to create exciting and fun displays that will update interiors with quick and easy fixes.

Urban Garden Centre N1 is all about quality plants, and discovering new varieties that visitors might not know about. The exhibition has plenty of indoor plant ideas to take inspiration from.

1. Use rattan, wicker and wood to add texture

There is plenty of rattan, wicker and natural wooden containers within this stunning display. The repetition of these textures creates rhythm and a sense of cohesion. The natural tones also help the bright bursts of orange to really sing.

2. Play with height

With large, low, circular wooden tables and elevated plant stands, the foliage is displayed at a range of heights. This makes the most of the space and takes the eye upwards. Displaying your monstera on a small stool is a quick and easy way to make it look bigger.

3. Introduce mood lighting

N1 has also used candles on a traditional candelabra, plus festoon lights and lanterns to create a warm and enchanting atmosphere in the evenings. Consider adding an extra light or a mirror to cast light onto your favorite plants.