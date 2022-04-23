New research reveals how much value a south-facing garden actually adds to a home

Given the increased time many of us have spent at home and in our gardens during the pandemic, it's understandable that buyers are keen to know how much sunshine they can get in their outside space.

South-facing gardens are historically the most prized, with dawn 'til dusk sunshine on the cards during the summer months. And, new research by Roofing Megastore has revealed that they could increase the value of a home by $8,026/£6,161.

A home with a west-facing garden would see its value increase by $6,524/£5,008. But the research found that an east-facing garden could actually devalue your home, knocking off $6,492/£4,984 from a property's value. A north-facing garden will see the biggest toll on your home's value, reducing it by $6,927/£5,318.

Why will a south-facing garden add value?

'South-facing gardens are ideal for folks who enjoy gardening, thanks to the increased amount of sunlight,' says Tiffany Payne of Orangeries UK. 'There are many attractive plants that thrive in the warm and sunny environment of a south-facing garden.'

These include produce such as tomatoes, zucchini, and pumpkins, plus bright and colorful flowers such as tulips, petunias, and irises. These plants, along with crab-apple trees, all thrive in dry and sunny environments.

An added bonus not to overlook that will appeal to many buyers is you can entertain for longer in the year, and later into the night, says Tali Raphaely, president at brokerage company Armour Settlement Services. 'Because the garden is exposed to the sun long before the afternoon, the evenings will be warmer as well.'

However, while a south-facing garden might seem like a golden ticket for adding value, there are some drawbacks to be aware of if you are a buyer looking to snap up a good deal on a home with a garden.

'The garden can be too hot during the summer, and your furniture and walls can fade due to the relentless sunlight,' says real estate professional and broker Theresa Raymond in the Great Smoky Mountains, TN. 'Also, the constant changes in moisture and temperature can cause your walls to crack.'

This means you may need to look into ways to create shade in your garden, such as a canopy or veranda, especially if you have younger children or pets.