WIN a VAX Total Cleaning System worth over £1,000 in Roost episode 12

Roost episode 12 is here and it's time to take in all the home inspiration, such as a bed sheets buying guide, and how to choose the best fridge-freezer with the storage you and your family needs.

We'll also be taking you through how to plant succulents to add to your container gardening ideas for a stunning display.

And, for UK viewers, enter the competition for your chance to win a VAX Total Cleaning System for carpets, hard floors and upholstery worth £1,030.

Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

Watch the latest episode

So what exactly is in Roost episode 12 sponsored by Samsung?

Well, we start by sharing our top tips for maximizing the storage in your fridge-freezer.

We've all been there. You get back from the shops – perhaps enticed by too many special offers, or ahead of the festive season – and what looked like a lot in the back of your car, certainly looks like far too much when you try to get it in the fridge-freezer.

No matter how much repacking or removing of surplus packaging you do, the result is that you're forced into some rather odd dinner combinations to prevent imminent food waste.

Sound familiar? Well, from choosing the right appliance in the first place, to getting savvy with your storage, there are plenty of ways to make this a thing of the past.

We show you how to maximize storage to suit your family's needs.

Next up, if you want to ensure your bed is as comfy as it can be, we run you through my tips on choosing the best bed sheets.

If you've got a good pillow and the best mattress (or at least the best mattress topper) but your bed sheets are scratchy, it's time to invest in some comfy alternatives.

We spend about a third of our lives in bed and if you're struggling to get those much-needed zzzs right now, it's worth splashing the cash on some good quality bed linen. So, we've got the lowdown on what to look for.

Finally, gardening expert Teresa Conway shows us how to grow succulents in a container for a gorgeous outdoor scheme that would suit any patio.

This scheme would also act as a winning small garden idea.

So, put your feet up and get ready to be inspired by Roost episode 12:

Roost episode 12 competition

In the twelfth episode of Roost, we've teamed up with cleaning brand VAX to offer one lucky winner a total cleaning system for carpets, hard floors and upholstery.

Win a bundle of VAX cleaning products that can be used in every room of your house.

Whether your home has more carpets or hard floors, VAX has you covered with this total cleaning system which includes: VAX ONEPWR Glide, VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 PET Dual Battery, and VAX ONEPWR SpotlessGo all from the cordless VAX ONEPWR family with shareable battery technology.

Plus, revitalize upholstery and carpets with VAX Platinum SmartWash, the UK's first carpet cleaner to use motion sense technology to wash your carpets, leaving them dry in as little as an hour. One winner will receive this prize worth over £1,000.

All you need to do to enter is watch the episode and fill in the form below. Entries close at midnight on 1st September, so good luck!