5 things not to miss at this year's Chelsea Flower Show
The famous flower show has been given an autumnal makeover this year – these are the things you won't want to miss
There are a lot of things you're not going to want to miss at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Taking place in September for the first time in the show's history, the Chelsea Flower Show 2022 is getting an autumnal makeover. It is a year of many firsts, from pumpkins to balcony gardens.
The show is back with a refreshed look after a two-year hiatus and we can't wait to take a look around. We've rounded up five of the things you're not going to want to miss at the September Chelsea Flower show.
Things not to miss at the September Chelsea Flower Show
From autumn flowers and small space solutions to inspiring ideas for indoor gardens, there's set to be plenty to inspire at the Chelsea Flower Show in September.
1. The Great Pavilion Piazza
New for this year at the heart of the Great Pavilion is an Italian-inspired piazza surrounding the Monument. The Piazza will be filled with a selection of seasonal plants and products curated by olive tree grower Villagio Verde.
The display is just the tip of the iceberg of the autumnal treats to expect at this year's Chelsea Flower Show which have never been seen before.
2. Pumpkins and late flowering plants
Speaking of autumnal garden treats, this year Chelsea will be the first to showcase pumpkins, squashes and autumn flowering plants. Keep your eye out for tips on how to grow salvias, asters, dahlias, penstemon and autumn varieties of camellia and alstroemeria.
Berries will also be in rich supply and have already been tipped as one of the key features in the M&G garden by the investment bank sponsors of the show. The garden plans to showcase an autumnal palette of bright orange Hippophae rhamnoides berries and rose hips.
3. The Queen's Green Canopy Garden
Chelsea is one of the highlights of the Royal calendar and the September version of the show looks to be no different. The largest plot of the show has been dedicated to the creation of the RHS Queen's Green Canopy Garden.
The garden has been commissioned to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and is inspired by the rewilding garden trend. More than 3,500 plants will be included in the garden.
Expect luscious towering green woodland made up of Swedish birch, hornbeam and beech, alongside wildflower meadow and grassland.
4. The balcony gardens
If you're looking for small garden ideas, this year's show will be awash with them. Two new garden categories have been introduced at RHS Chelsea this year - Container and Balcony gardens.
These two categories have been created in response to the surge of new gardeners making the most of every small space they have. Be sure not to miss these categories as they will be filled with new and exciting garden designs not seen at the show before.
5. Houseplant Studios
You no longer need a garden to showcase your green thumb. In response to the growing popularity of houseplants and indoor garden ideas, RHS Chelsea has launched six House Plant Studios in Ranelagh Gardens.
Each studio features a different theme from tropical bathrooms to autumnal houseplants. One of the studios we are particularly looking forward to is the Pharmacy of House Plants Studio.
This studio will be set out as an immersive experience in a pharmacy setting, inspired by the benefits of looking after houseplants.
As the News Editor on Gardeningetc, Rebecca covers everything from the common mistake your making when pruning your roses, to handy tips about how to keep your houseplants alive. She has been covering all things gardening for two years across Homes & Gardens and Ideal Home. There isn't a single gardening trend that passes without her knowing about it.
She's currently the proud owner of a thriving container garden on her small city balcony and a jungle of houseplants. Small gardens and container plants are her specialties.
