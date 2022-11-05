The gnome Christmas tree trend we'll be recreating this holiday season

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Have you jumped on board the gnome Christmas tree trend yet? This adorable look has been gaining popularity and it's so easy to see why!

There are plenty of reasons why it makes a great addition to outdoor Christmas decor. For starters, it's quick and easy to create – especially if you already have a conifer or two in your yard. And, of course, it'll also add bags of character to your scheme, and will delight onlookers of all ages. As Wayfair (opens in new tab)’s Resident Style Advisor’s Nadia McCowan Hill says, it's 'a Christmas tree trend you can’t help but smile at!'.

Gnome Christmas trees add plenty of character to a scheme (Image credit: EVGENY LASHCHENOV/Alamy Stock Photo)

What is a gnome Christmas tree?

A pointy hat, perhaps a beard or a fishing rod – gnomes are a classic type of garden decor that's familiar to us all. 'First appearing in British gardens in the 1800s, garden gnomes were commonly known as symbols of good luck,' says Nadia. 'These colorful little characters add an element of fun and a touch of the whimsical to any space.'

It's true they divide the crowd somewhat – some gardeners love their cheeky character while others would rather keep them well away from their carefully-curated scheme. But even if you're not a fan of these faithful friends, the Scandi-chic vibe of the gnome Christmas tree may just be enough to sway you.

'Simply pop a Santa’s hat, wispy white beard, and some gloves onto a faux or real tree to transform it into a friendly festive gnome,' says Nadia. She credits it as being a novelty DIY trend that saves the pennies while being joyous for all the family.

You can really get creative with your Christmas tree gnome – cotton wool makes a great 'beard', while this hat is crafted from moss (Image credit: Yuriy Lukin/Alamy Stock Photo)

How do you make a gnome Christmas tree?

This trend works well for types of Christmas trees grown in pots outdoors. Or perhaps you have a conical conifer growing in your garden as a permanent feature – in which case why not turn it into a super-sized gnome? Either will provide an ideal canvas for your creation.

There are lots of options when it comes to decorating. For instance, party streamers (such as this curtain backdrop from Amazon (opens in new tab)) can be used to create a beard. Polystyrene domes (also on Amazon) (opens in new tab) could be used for a nose if fastened with twine (stuck on the inside with tape) and wrapped around the tree. Large, wired ribbons can create the brim of the hat, or a 'bobble' for the top.

Try crowning smaller, potted patio trees with a festive hat, or if you're feeling crafty, create your own using felt and hot glue or staples.

Dress up your potted trees for a festive display (Image credit: Claire Lucia/Alamy Stock Photo)

Alternatively, you could decorate a faux evergreen tree – perfect for adding to your Christmas porch decor if the space is suitably sheltered. As demonstrated by The Daily DIYer in a Youtube video (opens in new tab), they bend the branches downwards, then arrange them in boot-shaped containers before using fleecy fabrics and hot glue to craft hats and mittens. A bauble is hot-glued on for the nose, then they finish the creations with a sprinkling of white paint for a snow-kissed look.

The theme doesn't have to end with your tree – how about making miniature pine cone versions, too? Foraging for pine cones on a winter's day is a great outdoor activity for kids, as Nadia suggests, then settle them down for some Christmas crafts. 'Decorating pine cones with dainty felt hats, glitter and string makes quaint mini gnomes to hang around the home.'